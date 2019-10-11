Getty Images

Arkansas, Penn State trade Group of Five opponents for 2020 season openers

By Bryan FischerOct 11, 2019, 4:22 PM EDT
Leave a comment

While it’s not technically a college football trade, that is basically what Arkansas and Penn State pulled off this week. 

In a move you simply don’t see much, the two Power Five schools essentially traded Group of Five opponents for their 2020 season openers according to a number of reports.

WholeHogSports first reported that the Razorbacks had inked a deal to replace Kent State with Nevada for the SEC program’s season opener on Sept. 5, 2020. The originally scheduled game against the Golden Flashes wasn’t cancelled outright, but was instead shifted back to Sept. 9, 2023.

Now that whole switcheroo would have left Penn State (and Kent State) with an opening on Sept. 5 because, you see, they had previously scheduled the Wolf Pack for that same date. With Nevada instead going Southeast and not Northeast that week, the Nittany Lions apparently did the easiest thing for everybody and added the Golden Flashes to the docket instead. 

So while it may not have truly happened like a few GM’s trading players on the professional level, it sort of played out that way in Arkansas and Penn State essentially swapping Kent State and Nevada on the schedule in 2020. Everybody apparently seems happy with the new arrangement and we’re guessing that the money works out for both the MAC and Mountain West programs to accommodate the changes too.

Arkansas and Nevada will play next season for the first time ever as a result, which is certainly an interesting decision on account of the Razorbacks considering they’ve lost to Mountain West programs each of the last two years (San Jose State in 2019, at Colorado State in 2018) and Jay Norvell’s Wolf Pack recently upset a Power Five opponent (Purdue) this season. Either way, they’ll serve as Arkansas’ warm-up before the team travels to South Bend to take on Notre Dame on Sept. 12, 2020. Home games against FCS Charleston Southern and Louisiana-Monroe round out the program’s non-conference schedule.

As for PSU, they know Kent State well having met six times in State College over the years — most recently a 63-10 win for the Nittany Lions in 2018. Penn State also travels to Virginia Tech and hosts San Jose State in their non-conference slate next season.

Nevada, meanwhile, also has a cross-country trip to USF in late September and hosts UTEP and UC Davis in non-con action in 2020. That’s nothing compared to the Golden Flashes however, as Kent State hosts Kennesaw State and travels to two SEC teams next year, Kentucky and Alabama, in addition to the trip to Beaver Stadium.

Mike Aresco thinks New Year’s Six bid is important for AAC, but wants respect for the league more

Getty Images
By Bryan FischerOct 11, 2019, 3:34 PM EDT
1 Comment

The American Athletic Conference has secured the Group of Five’s bid to the New Year’s Six bowl games in three of the first five years (winning twice) of the College Football Playoff era but the league is apparently still searching for something even more elusive: respect.

Yes, cue the Rodney Dangerfield line about not getting any but that seems to be the driving force behind some of commissioner Mike Aresco’s comments this week. The conference currently has three ranked teams and has enjoyed an impressive amount of success so far in 2019 but the driving force behind the AAC’s bid to be a “Power 6” league still doesn’t think they are getting their due.

“I would much rather not be a one-horse or a two-horse league,” Aresco told The Athletic. “I want to see a lot of really good teams. I want to see our league develop that strength of schedule where we’re respected. That’s more important than getting that New Year’s bid. That doesn’t mean the bid isn’t important. We obviously want to get it and play those top teams. … It’s important to get that bid, not only the financial part, but the exposure on New Year’s Day. But it’s more important to have what is perceived as the best G5 conference, and I think that’s what we’ve had since the beginning of this whole thing.”

Aresco probably isn’t wrong on that latter point, as the AAC has been a lot more consistent than peers like the Mountain West or MAC. The former has put together a very strong campaign this year and might be in the driver’s seat for the New Year’s Six bid however, with Boise State being the highest ranked Group of Five team at the moment. The MWC also has a national best eight Power Five wins on their resume as well.

It remains to be seen how it will all shake out given that there’s so much of the season left but something says this won’t be the only comments to come out of Providence from Aresco as the race to nab an invite to the Cotton Bowl this year looks tighter than ever

USC expected to get two starting DBs back for No. 9 Notre Dame

Getty Images
By John TaylorOct 11, 2019, 2:22 PM EDT
Leave a comment

As USC looks to leave South Bend with a win for the first time since 2011, it appears the Trojans’ secondary will be whole once again.

Prior to the Week 5 matchup with Washington, a pair of starting defensive backs, sophomore strong safety Talanoa Hufanga (pictured) and sophomore cornerback Olaijah Griffin, were ruled out because of injuries.  Specifically, Hufanga was in concussion protocol and hadn’t been medically cleared while Griffin was dealing with a back issue.

Coming off a bye weekend, and with No. 9 Notre Dame up next on the schedule, head coach Clay Helton seemed decidedly optimistic that both players will be 100-percent healthy for the game.

Prior to what appears to be a one-game sabbatical, Hufanga was leading the Trojans in tackles with 42, including a career-high 14 in his last game.  Griffin, one of USC’s highest-rated 2018 signees, is still tops on the team with six pass breakups.

This development continues a spate of good news on the injury front for the Trojans as it was confirmed earlier this week that Kedon Slovis would reassume his starting position under center against the Fighting Irish.  As was the case with Hufanga, the true freshman quarterback had missed the Huskies game because he was in concussion protocol.

Jaren Hall named BYU’s first black starting quarterback for Cougars game at USF

Getty Images
By Bryan FischerOct 11, 2019, 1:23 PM EDT
Leave a comment

In what might be the last color barrier to be broken in college football, BYU will make Jaren Hall the program’s first African-American starting quarterback this week when the team travels to USF on Saturday.

The news, as The Salt Lake Tribune reports, comes as previous starter Zach Wilson will be sidelined for several weeks after breaking his thumb in a loss at Toledo. Hall took over in that game and played in two others as a freshman last season before redshirting.

“I’m very proud of my ancestors, very proud of my ethnicity and all the things that come with that,” Hall told the paper. “So, it is an honor and a privilege to be here and to be playing in this wonderful university.”

The 6-foot-1, 205 pound freshman is the son of Cougars fullback Kalin Hall (his mother is a former BYU gymnast as well) and has thrown seven passes this season for 58 yards. 

While it’s not known if BYU is definitely the last FBS program to start a black quarterback, the Tribune does get into some of the demographic factors at the school that have contributed in the long delay. Namely that just one percent of Latter-day Saints members in the United States are African-American, limiting a recruiting pool for a school where 99% of the students are members of the church. 

BYU’s first black player was added to the team in 1970 according to the paper and the 2019 edition includes “more than 50 players of African-American, Pacific Island or Hispanic heritage.”

While it’s not often you would peg a BYU-USF football game as historically significant, that is certainly the case on Saturday in Tampa as the Cougars end a somewhat ignominious distinction at the most important position on the field.

USC’s interim AD says Reggie Bush’s ‘permanent’ disassociation from the university ends June 2020

Getty Images
By John TaylorOct 11, 2019, 12:48 PM EDT
3 Comments

For the first time in nearly a decade, Reggie Bush returned earlier this season to the Coliseum field on which he starred, albeit only as part of his job as a FOX Sports college football analyst.  In the not-too-distant future, Bush could wholly be back in the good graces of the USC football program.

In June of 2010, the NCAA, citing lack of institutional control and failure to monitor, levied historic sanctions on the USC football program as a result of Bush — and his family — accepting impermissible benefits from “unscrupulous agents.” As part of the punitive measures, USC was forced to permanently dissociate itself from Bush.

Thanks to a previously-unknown rule change, however, that disassociation is no longer permanent, as explained by interim USC athletic director Dave Roberts.  In an interview with Rivals.com, Roberts, who’s been rather chatty of late since taking over after Lynn Swannstepped down,” stated that, two years ago, the NCAA “reduced any disassociation to a 10-year disassociation.”

This means, in June of 2020, USC will officially be allowed to welcome Bush back into the Trojan family.  From the report:

The COI, which I sit on — Committee on Infractions — had recently put through a rule change. It’s called an IOP — internal operating procedure — which basically reduced any disassociation to a 10-year disassociation, much like what was given to [former Michigan basketball star] Chris Webber,” Roberts explained. “So in June of 2020, the disassociation for Bush will expire and it’s going to be up to the university what the university wants to do.”

Roberts said this IOP actually was adopted back in October of 2017, but it has not yet crept into the external dialogue surrounding Bush’s ongoing distance from USC.

So, would USC welcome Bush back when the disassociation ends?

USC has long said that we would love to have Reggie back around campus, but the NCAA has mandated the school permanently disassociate from Reggie,” USC sports information director Tim Tessalone told the Los Angeles Times in September of this year, after Bush’s Coliseum appearance in his role as a TV analyst. “If we did so, it would lead to further NCAA penalties. We have tried several times to appeal the permanent disassociation with no luck. … We’re going to keep trying, but this isn’t a USC decision.”

So, there you have it.  It appears Bush will indeed be welcomed back.

It begs the question, though: Why did Roberts know about the rule change and seemingly no one else at the university did, or at least others knew about it and failed to clue the SID in? One would think that’s something of which that department should be aware.