Every Oklahoma, Texas player assessed unsportsmanlike fouls IN PREGAME

As the legendary Ron Burgandy once astutely observed, boy, that escalated quickly.

As one of the most-played rivalries in college football, it’s safe to say that tensions sometimes run high whenever Oklahoma and Texas meet in the annual Red River Shootout — especially when the national stakes are high, as they are in this 115th meeting. The atmosphere was certainly a notch or two higher than normal Saturday afternoon as, prior to the noon kickoff, a couple of brouhahas broke out between players from both sides, including a sizable one at midfield.

The officiating crew upped the ante, though, as they called an unsportsmanlike foul on every player on both teams. In the pregame warmup.

That means that, if any player receives an unsportsmanlike foul during the game, he will, by rule, be automatically ejected from the contest.

Suffice to say, this is a significant development that will merit significant attention over the next couple of hours.

#Sooners and Texas in pregame event that drew an unsportsmanlike conduct flag on each player. pic.twitter.com/yqB37ArK3V — Eric Bailey (@EricBaileyTW) October 12, 2019