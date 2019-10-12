Grant Calcattera out for No. 6 Oklahoma vs. No. 11 Texas

Expected to be a significant piece of Oklahoma’s offense entering the 2019 season, Grant Calcaterra hasn’t yet lived up to those production expectations. Based on a couple of reports, the tight end won’t get the opportunity to reverse that season-long trend, either, as Calcaterra is expected to be sidelined for this afternoon’s 115th edition of the Red River Shootout rivalry with Texas.

It’s unclear why the junior will likely not take the field, and the football program has yet to confirm Calcaterra’s availability. Or unavailability as the case may be.

Looks like the Sooners will be without Grant Calcaterra in this one. — Gabe Ikard (@GabeIkard) October 12, 2019

Big news from OU-Texas. Star OU tight end Grant Calcaterra isn’t dressed for the game and is not expected to play. Huge loss for Sooners. He’s wearing sunglasses, standing at midfield in street clothes while his teammates are warming up. pic.twitter.com/Z2v3M7kO8T — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) October 12, 2019

Last season, Calcaterra totaled 396 yards and six touchdowns on 26 receptions, with the catches being third on the Sooners and the yards and scores fourth. This season, he has just five catches for 79 yards and no touchdowns.