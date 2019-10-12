No. 6 Oklahoma leading a low-scoring Red River game

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

No. 6 Oklahoma holds a 10-3 lead over No. 11 Texas at the half in Dallas. OU has out-gained UT 260-83 and out-rushed team 165-12, but two red zone turnovers have kept the Longhorns in the game.

Oklahoma accepted the ball to open the game and rolled down the field, moving 66 yards in 10 plays and scoring on a fourth-and-goal toss from Jalen Hurts to CeeDee Lamb from the 1.

The Sooners then forced a three-and-out on Texas’ first possession and appeared primed to push their early lead to 14-0 when Hurts turned a 3rd-and-5 keeper into a 27-yard run to the Texas 7, but review ruled Anthony Cook jarred the ball loose and D'Shawn Jamison hopped on the fumble for the Longhorns.

Texas moved the ball out of the shadow of its own goal post and pushed into OU territory, but Kenneth Murray forced UT off the field with the Sooners’ second third-down sack of Sam Ehlinger in as many possessions.

Starting at their own 5, Oklahoma rolled down the field, gashing the Texas defense with Hurts scrambles up the middle, but on 3rd-and-8 from the OU 11, Hurts committed his second red zone turnover of the first half — an ill-advised intercepted to Texas safety Brandon Jones. Once again, though, the Oklahoma defense held, surrendering one third-and-long completion but not a second, as Kenneth Murray swallowed an Ehlinger scramble on 3rd-and-11.

Texas finally forced an OU punt — giving OU three straight scoreless possessions for the first time all season — but Texas punted it right back as the Sooners sacked Ehlinger again on third and long.

Oklahoma reached the Texas red zone for the fourth time of the half, but was again turned away from the end zone as Hurts rushed for just two yards on 3rd-and-goal from the 4, forcing a 19-yard Gabe Brkic field goal with 1:49 left in the first half.

Texas answered with a 49-yard Cameron Dicker field goal to close the half.

Hurts has completed 9-of-15 passes for 95 yards with a touchdown and an interception while rushing 12 times for 107 yards. Ehlinger, meanwhile, is 9-of-11 for 71 yards while rushing for minus-7 yards when accounting for sack yardage.

The halftime leader has won 10 straight games in this series, though Texas will receive with a chance to tie the game to open the second half.