Tua Tagovailoa sets Alabama all-time pass TD record as No. 1 Crimson Tide handles No. 24 Texas A&M

Any thought about No. 25 Texas A&M (3-3, 1-2 SEC) scoring a big upset at home against No. 1 Alabama (6-0, 3-0 SEC) was quickly washed away by another dominant effort by the best team in the country. Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa threw four touchdowns and rushed for one more in a record-setting day for the Heisman Trophy hopeful as Alabama left Kyle Field in College Station with a 47-28 victory.

Tagovailoa became Alabama’s all-time touchdown pass leader with his first touchdown pass of the day, a 31-yard pass to Jaylen Waddle on Alabama’s first offensive series of the game. That touchdown tied the game, and Tagovailoa’s second touchdown gave Alabama the lead for good. The Crimson Tide never trailed after going up 14-7 and the closest Texas A&M would get the rest fo the game was on the ensuing possession. The Aggies cut the lead to 14-10 with a field goal, and the Crimson Tide scored the next 33 of 43 points to run away with the game.

Next up on Tagovailoa’s list of accomplishments at Alabama? All-time passing yards.

In the box score, Texas A&M actually hung with Alabama in terms of overall offensive yardage, but Tagovailoa had a batch of receivers to help him have a much more efficiently productive output compared to Texas A&M’s Kellen Mond. Devonta Smith, Henry Ruggs III, and Najee Harris all caught touchdown passes for Alabama, in addition to the previously mentioned Waddle. Jalen Wydermyer was the only Aggie to catch a touchdown pass (he actually caught two in the game). Devonta Smith was tossed from the game late in the fourth quarter for throwing a punch at a Texas A&M player at the end of the play. No penalty was assessed to Texas A&M despite Smith’s punch being in retaliation to a punch thrown at him. Expect the SEC office to review that situation.

Harris also rushed for over 100 yards for the Tide. Mond was the leading rusher for Texas A&M. It was another reminder of just how much talent and skill Alabama has accumulated over years of recruiting and a reminder of where Texas A&M hopes to be one day under head coach Jimbo Fisher.

Alabama head coach Nick Saban remains undefeated against his former assistants. Saban improved to 18-0 all-time against head coaches that previously worked on his staff. Fisher is now 0-3 against Saban, including one matchup while Fisher was the head coach at Florida State. Fisher has now lost to Alabama in his first two games as head coach of the Aggies. Since Johnny Manziel stunned the Crimson Tide in the first meeting as SEC West opponents in 2012, the Aggies have lost to the Crimson Tide in seven straight meetings.

Alabama will return home next weekend to face traditional rival Tennessee. The Vols picked up a win in SEC play with a victory over Mississippi State earlier in the day but will be a heavy underdog in Tuscaloosa next week. Alabama has won 12 straight games in the series dating back to 2007. This should be the seventh time in that span Alabama will be the top-ranked team in the matchup, and the 12th time in 13 games Tennessee will not be ranked in the top 25.

Texas A&M, now 1-2 in SEC play with losses at home to Auburn and Alabama, will get a chance to regroup in the next couple of weeks. First up is a road game at Ole Miss next Saturday. The Aggies have won the last two meetings with the Rebels, including last season’s 38-24 victory in Oxford.

Referee, on Oklahoma-Texas pregame fracas: ‘What happened out there is an embarrassment to everyone’

Mike Defee minced zero words before the game, and he wasn’t about to start afterward.

Prior to the start of the 115th edition of the Red River Shootout, myriad players from both sides of the Oklahoma-Texas rivalry were involved in a feisty pregame scrum near midfield of the Cotton Bowl.  The fracas led the officiating crew, including the referee, Defee, to assess an unsportsmanlike conduct foul on every single member of both teams, which meant that a similar in-game foul would automatically result in an ejection.

Such an occurrence never came to fruition as both teams behaved themselves throughout the game, which turned into a tight 34-27 win for the Sooners.

Speaking to a pool reporter after the game, Defee was asked about the pregame festivities.  Calling it “an embarrassment,” Defee made it very clear that he was decidedly displeased with how the on-field situation unfolded.

From The Oklahoman:

They both came together and started jawing and started pushing. I’m not sure there weren’t punches thrown. I got hit a couple times. My head linesman got hit. It was just clear-cut because I had warned both coaches prior to the start of the game about how we were going to manage pregame and that we wanted to get this game started without incident.

We’ve got two of the best teams in the country, let alone the Big 12 Conference,. This is the 115th playing of this great game and to have that kind of thing happen is disappointing. We can’t control that as officials. … What happened out there is an embarrassment to everyone.

At least one member of the winning coaching staff, it should be noted, appreciated the officiating crew’s efforts in reining in the pregame emotions.

No. 2 Clemson hammers Florida State for fifth straight series win, second straight blowout

There was a time when the Clemson-Florida State game was the premier series in the ACC and, arguably, all of college football. Those days are long gone.

No. 2 Clemson hammered an overwhelmed Florida State team, 45-14, securing their fifth straight win in this series and their second consecutive blowout, following last year’s 59-10 whipping in Tallahassee last season.

Trevor Lawrence accounted for four first-half touchdowns, hitting Travis Etienne for one and Justyn Ross for two and rushing for another, to stake the Tigers (6-0, 4-0 ACC) to a 28-0 halftime lead. He finished the day a modest 17-of-25 for 170 yards while rushing six times for 40 yards. (Lawrence did throw another interception, his sixth of the season.)

Etienne rushed 17 times for 127 yards, and as a team Clemson charged for 297 yards and two touchdowns on 50 carries.

Florida State’s quarterbacks had little success throwing the ball and their offensive line had less success protecting them. Alex Hornibrook went 8-of-12 for 84 yards with a touchdown and an interception, while James Blackman was 6-of-17 for 38 yards and two interceptions.

Cam Akers led FSU (3-3, 2-2 ACC) on the ground with nine carries for 34 yards.

No. 8 Wisconsin suffocates Michigan State to record fourth shutout of 2019

It’s one of the great college football traditions at Camp Randall for red-clad fans to ‘Jump Around’ in unison at the start of the fourth quarter.

While it’s not uncommon for the Wisconsin players to join in on the sidelines, they didn’t really need to wait around for the final frame to jump on their opponents, suffocating Michigan State 38-0 on Saturday afternoon in a game that wasn’t even as close as the scoreboard would indicate in Madison.

Tailback Jonathan Taylor nearly hit a historic career milestone, QB Jack Coan turned in the best performance of his career and the No. 8 Badgers’ defense turned in their fourth shutout of the season in the process, further cementing Paul Chryst’s squad as the Big Ten West favorites and possibly helping their case nationally to boot with the all-around effort.

Taylor, who failed to score on the team’s opening drive for the first in 2019, still found success against stout Spartans front seven in rushing for 80 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Those marks on the ground allowed the Heisman candidate to come up just four shy of 5,000 career yards — an accomplishment he’s sure to hit next week against Illinois.

While the offense typically runs through Taylor, it was a game for Coan to really shine. He had just three incompletions in throwing for 180 yards and a touchdown, looking sharp and confident on every dropback and generally picking apart whatever look MSU threw at him. If he can continue to play like he has so far this year, the Badgers will be a tough out for everybody — including a top five Ohio State team that they will play later this month.

Oh, then there’s the UW defense, which pitched a shutout for a school-record fourth time and we’ve barely gotten into the thick of October. Zach Braun netted a second half pick-six as one of the highlights for the Badgers, their fourth defensive touchdown against just four allowed in 2019.

While that contributed to the awful outing for Michigan State, the offense once again remained stuck in neutral for Mark Dantonio, with the unit mustering just 149 yards total. Brian Lewerke tossed an interception and did well to take just two sacks before being replaced in the fourth quarter by Rocky Lombardi. The Spartans averaged just 1.4 yards per carry and committed five penalties for 40 yards to boot.

It was perhaps the most lifeless Big Ten performance in years for Dantonio’s team, not the kind of game you want to have to watch over and over during the upcoming off week.

Not that the Badgers will mind watching this one back as they continue to jump around with big wins in their pocket and look better each and every week having outscored their competition 259-29 this year.

Three touchdowns from Tua Tagovailoa have Alabama leading Texas A&M 24-13

There was no doubt Texas A&M was fired up for their home game against top-ranked Alabama, but an early touchdown by the Aggies was not nearly enough to knock Alabama off its game. Alabama leads the Aggies 24-13 at halftime in Kyle Field.

Kellen Mond punched the ball in from the one-yard line at the end of a 15-play drive to start the game, giving Texas A&M and their fans an early adrenaline run, but it was short-lived. Alabama then did what they do best and that meant making key plays with their superior talent advantage. Alabama was thriving on third-down plays in the first half too.

Alabama’s first three touchdowns of the game all came on third-and-long situations. Jaylen Waddle scored on a 31-yard pass from Tua Tagovailoa on 3rd & 7 to the tie game at 7-7. Devonta Smith scored on a  47-yard pass on 3rd & 10 on Alabama’s next drive. Najee Harris did the honors on a 16-yard pass from Tagovailoa on a 3rd & 7 on Alabama’s third possession, putting Alabama up 24-10.

Tagovailoa did make a mistake late in the half with an interception in the endzone (by Demani Richardson). It was the first interception thrown this season by Tagovailoa (after 26 touchdown passes had been thrown).

Alabama receiver Jaylen Waddle headed to the locker room shortly before halftime. There was no update on his status.