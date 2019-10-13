Sorry Clemson, the other Tigers from Death Valley are the new No. 2 in the latest AP Poll

Tide, Tigers and, oh my, some more Tigers. There was a new No. 2 team in the country thanks to the action in Week 7 and it’s not the defending champions either.
LSU assumed the spot behind No. 1 Alabama in the latest AP Poll — supplanting new No. 3 Clemson — after their big win over Florida on Saturday night in Baton Rouge. Ed Orgeron’s crew even picked up an extra first place vote in the process to give them 12 to Dabo Swinney’s 11 (the Tide had 30, No. 4 Ohio State had nine).
No. 5 Oklahoma, No. 6 Wisconsin, No. 7 Penn State and No. 8 Notre Dame all moved up in the poll while the No. 9 Gators and a tumbling Georgia rounded out the top 10.
Interestingly, Utah is the new No. 13 team after leapfrogging No. 14 Boise State. The Utes are a spot behind conference rival Oregon, who will take on new No. 25 Washington in Seattle this upcoming Saturday.
No. 20 Minnesota, No. 22 Missouri and No. 24 Appalachian State were also ranked for the first time this season — replacing Virginia, Wake Forest and Memphis.
The full AP Top 25 heading into Week 8:
- Alabama
- LSU
- Clemson
- Ohio State
- Oklahoma
- Wisconsin
- Penn State
- Notre Dame
- Florida
- Georgia
- Auburn
- Oregon
- Utah
- Boise State
- Texas
- Michigan
- Arizona State
- Baylor
- SMU
- Minnesota
- Cincinnati
- Missouri
- Iowa
- Appalachian State
- Washington