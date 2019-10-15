West Virginia QB Austin Kendall questionable for Oklahoma homecoming

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

This offseason, Austin Kendall transferred from Oklahoma to West Virginia. With the Mountaineers traveling to Norman this weekend, the quarterback was looking forward to an on-field homecoming against his former team.

Unfortunately, it’s unclear at the moment whether he’ll get the opportunity.

In the first quarter of the Week 7 loss to Iowa State, Kendall went down with an unspecified upper-body injury and didn’t return. Whether he returns this week remains up in the air as well as Neal Brown labeled Kendall as questionable for WVU’s road trip to OU.

For what it’s worth, Kendall’s former coach hopes the player is healthy enough to take the field.

“I think a lot of Austin and his family,” OU’s Lincoln Riley said. “Excited to see him get a chance. He’s done a good job and he’ll keep getting better. I hope the best for him with his health.”

In his first season as WVU’s starter, Kendall has completed 66 of his passes and thrown nine touchdowns versus seven interceptions. His 129 passer rating is ninth among Big 12 quarterbacks and 82nd nationally.

If Kendall is ultimately ruled out, Jack Allison, a transfer from Miami, would get the start. Trey Lowe would then serve as Allison’s primary backup.