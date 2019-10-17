QB Brian Maurer a game-time decision for Tennessee vs. Alabama

It remains to be seen whether Brian Maurer will make his third straight start under center in what would be his first appearance in the Third Saturday in October rivalry.

Starting in place of two-year starter Jarrett Guarantano, Maurer was more than respectable in a Week 6 loss to No. 3 Georgia; the true freshman made it back-to-back starts in the following weekend’s win over Mississippi State.

In the first half of that win, however, Maurer was injured at the end of a scramble-and-dive and, after a couple of plays, was sidelined for the remainder of the game. Maurer was subsequently placed in concussion protocol.

With a date against top-ranked Alabama in Tuscaloosa on tap this weekend, Jeremy Pruitt labeled Maurer as a game-time decision as he’s yet to be medically cleared to play in a game.

“He’s went kind of through the protocol here, and he’s taken some reps,” Pruitt said, “He can take some reps as we move forward through the week, and that’s what we’ve done.”

If Maurer is unable to go, Guarantano, who had started the previous 18 games in a row for the Volunteers before being replaced earlier this season, would get the nod.

In two career games against the Crimson Tide, Guarantano has completed 14-of-26 passes for 107 yards, no touchdowns and an interception. He’s been credited with minus-42 yards on 14 carries in those two appearances.