QB Brian Maurer a game-time decision for Tennessee vs. Alabama

By John TaylorOct 17, 2019, 10:10 AM EDT
It remains to be seen whether Brian Maurer will make his third straight start under center in what would be his first appearance in the Third Saturday in October rivalry.

Starting in place of two-year starter Jarrett Guarantano, Maurer was more than respectable in a Week 6 loss to No. 3 Georgia; the true freshman made it back-to-back starts in the following weekend’s win over Mississippi State.

In the first half of that win, however, Maurer was injured at the end of a scramble-and-dive and, after a couple of plays, was sidelined for the remainder of the game. Maurer was subsequently placed in concussion protocol.

With a date against top-ranked Alabama in Tuscaloosa on tap this weekend, Jeremy Pruitt labeled Maurer as a game-time decision as he’s yet to be medically cleared to play in a game.

“He’s went kind of through the protocol here, and he’s taken some reps,” Pruitt said, “He can take some reps as we move forward through the week, and that’s what we’ve done.”

If Maurer is unable to go, Guarantano, who had started the previous 18 games in a row for the Volunteers before being replaced earlier this season, would get the nod.

In two career games against the Crimson Tide, Guarantano has completed 14-of-26 passes for 107 yards, no touchdowns and an interception.  He’s been credited with minus-42 yards on 14 carries in those two appearances.

Ohio State’s starting LT a game-time decision, his backup already ruled out vs. Northwestern

By John TaylorOct 17, 2019, 10:33 AM EDT
To say that the far left side of Ohio State’s offensive line is a bit shaky would be an understatement.

Starting left tackle Thayer Munford suffered what appeared to be an ankle injury during OSU’s Oct. 5 win over Michigan State, but still managed to finish out the game.  Despite coming off a bye, however, Mumford is officially listed as a game-time decision for Friday night’s game against Northwestern in Evanston.

Unfortunately for the Buckeyes, the bad news on that side of the line gets worse as Munford’s backup, Joshua Alabi, has already been ruled unavailable for the Wildcats game on OSU’s weekly status report.

On the depth chart released in tandem with the status report Thursday morning, Nicholas Petit-Frere is listed as the co-starter at left tackle with Munford.  Thus, if the junior starter is unable to go, the redshirt freshman would make his first career start.  There’s a possibility that Petit-Frere could start at right tackle, with fifth-year senior Branden Bowen flipping over to protect Justin Fields‘ blindside.

As of this posting, Ohio State is listed as a 28-point favorite in the game.

Northwestern first-ever FBS school with perfect graduation rate

By John TaylorOct 17, 2019, 9:23 AM EDT
Northwestern hasn’t had the on-field success they’ve become accustomed to of late, but, as always, the football program is absolutely ballin’ in the classroom.

Wednesday, the NCAA released its annual Graduation Success Rate (GSR) data.  While the vast majority of fan and media attention this time of the year when it comes to this issue is centered around the bonuses various head coaches earned for academic success, one program in particular deserves to be singled out for its educational performance.

According to a release from the university, Northwestern recorded a 98-percent overall GSR, the second consecutive year they’ve led all FBS schools.  “Northwestern’s 98% GSR matches the department’s and Big Ten’s all-time record in the 15 years GSR data has been released,” the school stated.

That 98 percent was overall; for this year, Northwestern’s GSR was 100 percent, making them the first-ever FBS school to record a perfect score.  They are also one of only five Div. 1 football programs with a perfect score this year.

“Through wins and losses, exams and internships, the ultimate goal for our Wildcats is to graduate with one of the finest degrees in higher education,” athletic director Jim Phillips said in a statement. “Northwestern student-athletes flourish in the classroom, dedicate themselves to giving back in the community that supports them and compete for championships at the highest level of college athletics, all while preparing for lifelong success.”

For a quick tutorial on GSR, courtesy of Northwestern, see below:

The NCAA developed the Graduation Success Rate (GSR) to more accurately assess the long-term academic success of student-athletes. The rate holds institutions accountable for transfer students, unlike the federal graduation rate. The GSR also accounts for midyear enrollees and is calculated for every sport. Under the calculation, institutions are not penalized for outgoing transfer students who leave in good academic standing. The outgoing transfers are included in the receiving institution’s GSR cohort.

The GSR allows student-athletes six years to earn their degree. The 2018-19 rate is based on student-athletes who entered college in the fall of 2012, the most recent data available. The four-year GSR rate also includes the freshman classes of 2009, 2010 and 2011. The rate shows the percentage of those student-athletes who earned a degree by the spring of 2018. This marks the 18th year GSR data has been collected.

Alabama’s highest-rated 2019 signee now officially in the portal

By John TaylorOct 17, 2019, 8:48 AM EDT
Well, that was certainly a quick turnaround for what’s been an extended soap opera.

After a month or so of uncertainty, it was reported Wednesday afternoon that Antonio Alfano is no longer listed on Alabama’s official roster.  Several hours later, it was reported that Alfano’s name is now officially listed in the NCAA transfer database.

While players always have the opportunity to remove their name from the portal and remain at their current school, it seems highly unlikely that will be the case with Alfano, at least based on how the past few weeks have played out.

Alfano was suspended for unspecified reasons and didn’t dress for Alabama’s Week 2 home opener against New Mexico State.  Not long after, Nick Saban added a bit of mystery to Alfano’s status when he stated that the highly-touted defensive lineman has “kind of disappeared a little bit” before launching into an oral dissertation about failing to confront and learn from one’s mistakes.

On Twitter in mid-September, Alfano’s parents stated that, in large part because of an ailing grandmother, their son “has not attended classes or practices” for an unspecified period of time.  Against their wishes, the parents also confirmed that Alfano was entering the transfer database, although at the time it wasn’t yet official.

Saban offered up an update a couple of days after the family’s social-media statement in which the head coach, very bluntly, stated that the defensive lineman had basically quit the team as he hadn’t shown up for football-related activities, classes or counseling for unspecified issues.  The player wasn’t responding to attempts by the team to contact him, either, Saban added.

During summer camp, Alfano missed a couple of practices for what were described as personal reasons but ultimately returned to the team.  Even before the suspension, the lineman didn’t play in the season opener against Duke.

A five-star 2019 signee, Alfano was rated as the No. 1 strongside defensive end in the country; the No. 1 player at any position in the state of New Jersey; and the No. 5 player overall on 247Sports.com‘s composite board.  He was the highest-rated Crimson Tide signee during this most recent cycle.

Clemson DE Xavier Thomas may not be available for Louisville game

By John TaylorOct 17, 2019, 8:24 AM EDT
Whether Clemson has one of its best defensive linemen for Saturday’s matchup with Louisville remains to be seen.

Wednesday night, Dabo Swinney revealed that Xavier Thomasgot banged up at practice” in the days leading up to the Week 8 game with the Cardinals.  As a result, Thomas has been placed in concussion protocol.

Per the head coach, Thomas is “probably questionable right now” to play this Saturday afternoon.

In six games this season (four starts), Thomas, a preseason All-American, is tied for the team lead in quarterback hits with six.  He’s also second in tackles for loss with 4½.

A five-star 2018 signee, Thomas was the No. 3 player at any position on 247Sports.com‘s composite board, behind only a pair of quarterbacks — teammate Trevor Lawrence and Georgia’s Justin Fields, who ultimately transferred to Ohio State.