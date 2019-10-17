Report: 63 players have left UCLA football program since Chip Kelly arrived in Westwood

Will the last one left in Westwood turn out the lights?
That’s one sentiment emerging from the westside of Los Angeles in the wake of an LA Times report into the concerning number of departures from the UCLA football program since the much ballyhooed arrival of head coach Chip Kelly. In what one outlet that covers the team described as a purge, some 63 players (!!) have left the team since November 2017 — a truly eye-opening number that is outside of the norm for most regime changes.
“You could have 35 scholarships available but you can only replace 25, so you’re down,” Kelly told the paper. “So I think we were at 76 [scholarship players] to start the season this year, so we’re down nine scholarship players that other people in our league have. … You can’t replace them in one class, you have to take it over time.”
Wideout Theo Howard was the latest to leave Westwood last week, with Kelly mostly being fine with the departures by citing players ability to find the right situation for them. Playing time was obviously a big driver according to the Times but being closer to home, issues with medical clearance and other factors were also cited by players for leaving. As a result, not only was the team down a number of scholarship players but the bulk of those remaining were young and inexperienced — with some 53% of the roster being made up of freshmen alone.
There’s been a lot of people wondering about Kelly’s tenure and how it’s gone off the rails lately (4-14 overall record) but a look at the roster — or more accurately who is not on it — might provide the biggest clue as to why UCLA has struggled so much under their high profile head coach.
Years of emphasizing a different way to tackle in order to avoid targeting penalties might finally be paying off on the field.
According to the NCAA, targeting penalties are down sharply in the first half of the 2019 FBS regular season — dropping some 32% compared to the same time period in 2018. A total of 132 targeting penalties were flagged through the first seven weeks this year, with 83 upheld after video review compared to 171 total and a whopping 122 enforced last season.
“The main reason is that coaches and players have responded,” national coordinator of football officials Rogers Redding told the Associated Press. “We anecdotally see player behavior changing, although we can’t prove it. This is difficult to quantify, but it comes from several (officials) coordinators and me, based on years of experience with this rule.”
The NCAA passed several rules changes prior to the 2019 campaign related to the targeting penalties, including requiring that any targeting foul which cannot be confirmed by video review to be overturned. While Redding noted that there would have been some calls last season that would have been overturned given those changes, there still would have been sharp drop off year-over-year even when factoring in such targeting calls being waved off. Players will continue to be ejected from the game and miss the next half of football if targeting is upheld but a new change also makes such calls even costlier for repeat offenders, as three targeting penalties in one season will force a player to miss their next full game.
Ever since it was introduced, the targeting penalty has been among the most controversial aspects of the game for players, coaches and fans. It appears the message is finally getting through for some however as everybody has gotten used to the changes in recent years.
It’s not often an SEC head coach is connected to a gig like Rutgers but the Scarlet Knights’ coaching search could result in a win-win for everybody involved if a report is to be believed out of New Jersey.
According to NJ.com, “Mississippi State head coach Joe Moorhead has emerged as a top candidate, according to persons with knowledge of the decision-making process.”
Moorhead is in his second season in Starkville, posting an 11-8 record overall with the Bulldogs. Known as an offensive guru dating back to his success at Penn State, Fordham and other stops, MSU’s lackluster offense the past two years has already led to some angst among the fan base even prior to the team losing last weekend to Tennessee.
Such a slow start in the SEC has led to plenty of speculation that move back to the comforts of the Northeast could make a lot of sense for the head coach, Mississippi State and the Power Five school with an opening in the region — Rutgers. Moorhead is a Pittsburgh native who had plenty of success in the nearby Bronx as a head coach and established himself as a key recruiter in the area while making the move to the Nittany Lions from 2016-17.
“Coaching in the SEC for about a year-and-a-half now in a lot of ways has been a humbling experience,” Moorhead said this week. “I don’t think you get to this point where I am without a certain level of success, and of confidence, but this game and the SEC, it has a way of keeping you honest.’’
Per contract figures obtained by NJ.com, Moorhead’s buyout runs roughly $1.95 million if the Scarlet Knights want to bring him to Piscataway. He is set to make over $3 million each of the next four seasons in salary as well — figures the Big Ten school likely would have to exceed in order to lure him away.
Chris Ash was fired by Rutgers at the end of September after a 1-3 start this season and named tight ends coach Nunzio Campanile as the interim head coach. Expectation has been that the school is going to pony up a significant sum to lure somebody with experience to helm one of the most difficult jobs in the country and Moorhead certainly could qualify.
Former Rutgers head coach Greg Schanio has also been mentioned as a top candidate to return to the program but luring Moorhead to the state university could be an even bigger win for everybody involved.
College football stadiums have undergone a ton of transformations over the years but one area where they’ve lagged behind their professional counterparts by a wide margin has been in the naming rights space. After all, there’s a lot of history and tradition attached to the names of stadiums, whether it’s the Big House in Ann Arbor or Bryant-Denny in Tuscaloosa.
Though a handful of CFB venues have been sullied by sponsorship jargon in front of their common names in recent years, you can add Texas A&M to the list of schools who won’t consider slapping a well-known (or even less well-known) brand on venerable Kyle Field anytime soon.
“There are some things I learned quickly that are sacred,” athletic director Ross Bjork told the Houston Chronicle. “Kyle Field is one of them.”
In confirming plans for the stadium to remain as is on the name front, Bjork did note that he is still trying to consider some other sponsorship opportunities in and around the football team’s home in order to bring in additional revenue to one of the richest athletic departments in the country. At the heart of the matter, unsurprisingly given how tradition-rich the Aggies are, is doing something tasteful that also provides value to those ponying up big bucks.
“Even though we have great resources here, every penny matters,” he added. “Every dollar matters. Every 100 dollars matter.”
It’s interesting Bjork would say that given that the most recent financial figures pulled by USA Today show that Texas A&M is the second biggest athletic department in the country last year after taking in over $212 million (against just $165.7 million in expenses too).
That’s a hefty chunk of change of course, but perhaps sights are set a bit higher in order to topple in-state rival Texas ($219 million) and become No. 1. When it comes to beating the Longhorns, every dollar might indeed matter.
While we won’t see a big corporate sponsor on Kyle Field’s marquee, it does seem like there are other avenues the Aggies can pursue in order to get top dollar in College Station.
Earlier this week, Chad Morris announced that D’Vone McClure had made the decision to leave the Arkansas football team. Per the head coach, the redshirt junior linebacker, who has a son, was moving on from football because of family responsibilities.
Wednesday afternoon, however, McClure tweeted that he has officially entered the NCAA transfer database.
Morris seemed to understand that the portal was a possibility as, in discussing McClure’s situation Monday, the head coach stated that, “[o]bviously, if he wants to transfer, then we’ll help him out in every regard that we can.”
McClure, who was actually a professional baseball player for four years after being selected in the 2012 MLB draft before embarking on a college football career, had played in six games this season. Prior to his decision to step away, McClure had been listed as the Razorbacks’ No. 2 weakside linebacker.
All told, McClure played in 18 games during his time in Fayetteville. He will have one season of eligibility he can use at another FBS school next season.