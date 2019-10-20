Associated Press

No. 2 Alabama loses Tua, but scores 13th straight win over Tennessee

By Zach BarnettOct 20, 2019, 12:42 AM EDT
No. 2 Alabama secured its 13th straight win over Tennessee, 35-13, but, given that Alabama is 7-0, Tennessee is 2-5 and the Tide has now beaten the Vols 13 straight times, the final score almost takes a back seat to all the moments inside this wild game.

For starters, Tua Tagovailoa left the game in the second quarter and did not return. The junior signal caller completed 11-of-12 passes for 155 yards before heading to the locker room with what Alabama called a “lower body injury” but the human eye determined to be his ankle. He was taken via ambulance to a local hospital but later returned to Bryant-Denny Stadium.

Tagovailoa’s one incompletion was one of the turning points of the game. Leading 7-0 and with the ball at the Tennessee 2-yard line, Tagovailoa forced the issue on first down and fired directly to Tennessee’s Nigel Warrior, who raced the ball 59 yards to Alabama’s 41. The Volunteers cashed in on a 1-yard Tim Jordan rush to knot the game at 7-7 at the 7:28 mark of the first quarter.

Alabama scored back-to-back touchdowns, runs by Brian Robinson, Jr., and Najee Harris, to take a 21-10 lead when Tagovailoa injured late in the second quarter on a sack by Greg Emerson.

Mac Jones entered the game from there and Alabama’s offense stalled out and Tennessee, trailing 21-13, was set to get the ball back when Darrell Taylor sacked Jones on 3rd-and-10 midway through the third quarter when he was flagged for a personal foul in climbing off Jones.

Alabama later scored, pushing the lead to 28-13.

With the score still 28-13, Tennessee put together a 14-play drive that consumed the entire first half of the fourth quarter. On a first-and-goal from the 2, Tennessee lost a yard on first down, gained that yard back on second down, gained one more on third down and then saw disaster strike on fourth down when Jarrett Guarantano, who entered the game in the first quarter for an injured Brian Maurer, fumbled the ball into the end zone, which was picked up and returned for a touchdown by Trevon Diggs.

Cameras caught Jeremy Pruitt briefly yanking Guarantano’s face mask, and third-stringer JT Shrout played the remainder of the game at quarterback for Tennessee.

Nick Saban estimated to ESPN’s cameras after the game that Tagovailoa will miss 1-2 weeks with a high ankle sprain, which is a good thing for Alabama (7-0, 4-0 SEC), who has Arkansas and an off week before No. 2 LSU comes to Tuscaloosa. Jones completed 6-of-11 passes for 72 yards in relief.

For Tennessee (2-5, 1-3 SEC), Guarantano was just 7-of-16 for 55 yards, while Maurer went 5-of-7 for 62 yards and an interception. Tim Jordan managed to rush for 94 yards on 17 carries, while Harris led all runners with 105 yards and two touchdowns on 21 carries.

WATCH: Tua Tagovailoa leaves Bryant-Denny in an ambulance

Associated Press
By John TaylorOct 20, 2019, 12:00 AM EDT
Alabama will likely win the battle, but the football war moving forward could get dicey.

Late in the first half of Alabama’s game against rival Tennessee, starting quarterback and Heisman front-runner Tua Tagovailoa went down with an apparent ankle injury. After spending time in the sideline medical tent, Tagovailoa went into the locker room for further observation.

Not long after that, Tagovailoa was seen exiting the stadium and getting into the back of an ambulance.

At this point in time, there has been no confirmation as to the extent of Tagovailoa’s injury.

Suffice to say, Tagovailoa’s status moving forward will be the overriding story in college football over the next several days.

QB Chase Cord makes start in place of Hank Bachmeier, No. 14 Boise State locked into defensive battle with BYU at half

Getty Images
By Bryan FischerOct 19, 2019, 11:54 PM EDT
Historically, BYU and Boise State have been known for their high-flying offenses. Presently, neither of those two programs could display much of anything on that side of the ball.

Two early touchdown drives gave way to a defensive struggle as the No. 14 Broncos edged the Cougars 10-7 at halftime in Provo of a game where the most action might have come on the sidelines with the medical staff.

BSU quarterback Chase Cord was solid but unspectacular (57 yards, one interception) in making his first start in place of the injured Hank Backmeier, who took a shot to the hip in last week’s win over Hawaii. The signal-caller did do a little damage with his legs but otherwise yards and points were hard to come by on pretty much every series.

To make matters worse, top tailback Robert Mahone also went out in the game with a lower leg injury. He later showed up on the sidelines in street clothes after a four carry, 14 yard night before giving way to freshman backup George Holani (26 yards). The Broncos notched just 129 yards overall and couldn’t do much in terms of either big plays or moving the chains consistently.

It’s not like the home side was all that much better but they’ll at least take being down a field goal after a half of play to a ranked team. QB Baylor Romney, also making his first start of the season, threw for 85 yards on nine completions. The youngster couldn’t do much against a tough pass rush (two sacks and the general disruptive presence of Curtis Weaver) and BYU averaged just 2.2 yards per carry in failing to take much pressure off the signal-caller.

We’ve seen some crazy upsets already on Saturday involving ranked teams and while this one wouldn’t be super shocking, it was a first half that was a bit out the ordinary for the two programs before hitting the midway mark.

No. 7 Penn State exhales after holding off No. 16 Michigan, 28-21

Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images
By Kevin McGuireOct 19, 2019, 11:14 PM EDT
Recent history has seen Penn State fail to finish off a game despite carrying a double-digit lead int he fourth quarter, but Saturday night was a different story for the Nittany Lions. No. 7 Penn State (7-0, 4-0 Big Ten) had to sweat a bit against No. 16 Michigan (5-2, 3-2 Big Ten) after jumping all over the visitors early on, but a 28-21 victory was one of the gutsiest wins of the James Franklin era in Happy Valley.

Penn State jumped out to a 21-0 lead on the Wolverines in the first quarter but then went flat on offense. Credit Michigan’s defense for hanging in there through a rough start and regaining their confidence, and hand out some blame for Penn State’s playcalling once again going timid and going off the mark. Michigan dominated the second half in time of possession as Penn State was unable to manage much offense. that gave Michigan’s offense an opportunity to grind away at the Penn State defense, which paid off in a big way after halftime.

Zach Charbonnet brought the Wolverines with one score with a 12-yard touchdown run in the third quarter, but the Michigan defense got bit on Penn State’s ensuing possession. After KJ Hamler picked up a big catch for a first down on a 3rd-and-5 with Michigan blitzing Sean Clifford, Clifford went deep to a streaking Hamler on the very next play for a 53-yard touchdown to energize Beaver Stadium.

The comfort of a 14-point lead in the fourth quarter was short-lived because Michigan answered in the most Big Ten way possible; a scrum at the goal line with Shea Patterson getting the ball just across the goal line.

With Michigan once again working their way deep into Penn State territory, the Wolverines were faced with a fourth-and-goal from the Penn State three-yard line with 2:01 to play. Patterson got the pass to his receiver in the end zone, but a dropped pass by Ronnie Bell resulted in a turnover on downs.

Still in need a first down, Penn State put the ball in the hands of Hamler to pick up a hard-fought first down. The play ended with Hamler being helped off the field after getting banged up on the play. Hamler had six catches for 108 yards and two touchdowns, but his four-yard run in the final minutes to keep the clock rolling after Michigan had burned two timeouts may have been the clutch play of the day for the speedy receiver.

Penn State won its second game against a top 25 team in as many weeks, helping to keep the Nittany Lions in stride in the Big Ten East standings with Ohio State. The Nittany Lions and Buckeyes are the only undefeated teams in the division and won’t play until the next-to-last game of the regular season. Both teams have some work to do before the focus can shift on to a potential division-deciding game. Michigan suffering its second loss in big Ten play really hurts Michigan’s chances for an elusive division crown.

Penn State will head to East Lansing next week to take on Michigan State (4-3). Michigan State has frustrated the Nittany Lions each of the last two years with stunning victories that have essentially dealt fatal blows to nay longshot playoff opportunities for Penn State on top of taking them out of the running for a trip to the Big Ten championship game. The Spartans were off this week.

Things won’t get any easier for Michigan next week, although they will be home to host No. 8 Notre Dame. The Irish took last year’s game in South Bend, 24-17, in the season opener. Michigan won the last meeting with the Fighting Irish in Ann Arbor in 2013, 41-30. Next week’s game will likely be much more low scoring.

No. 2 Alabama leads Tennessee, but Tua getting checked out

Getty Images
By Zach BarnettOct 19, 2019, 10:51 PM EDT
No. 2 Alabama holds a 21-10 lead over Tennessee at the break in Tuscaloosa. But, in more pressing matters than the game at hand, Tua Tagovailoa left the game with an ankle injury and was taken to the locker room for evaluation.

The Alabama Heisman candidate was actually the second starting quarterback to leave the game. Tennessee’s Brian Maurer was taken to the locker room in the first quarter.

Before he left the game, Tagovailoa completed 11-of-12 passes for 155 yards and an interception. His interception came on first-and-goal and hit Tennessee’s Nigel Warrior in the chest, who raced the ball 59 yards from the goal line to the Alabama 41. Tennessee capitalized with a 2-yard Maurer run, tying the score at 7-7 with 4:21 left in the first quarter.

Alabama scored touchdowns on its next two drives, finding paydirt on a 9-yard Brian Robinson, Jr., run and a 1-yard Najee Harris plunge.

Tennessee threatened to tie the game down 14-7, pushing to a 1st-and-goal from the 10, but the Vols went backwards and settled for a 37-yard Brent Cimaglia field goal.

Mac Jones entered and completed 2-of-5 passes for 34 yards, leading a late drive to set up a 41-yard Joseph Bulovas field goal try just before the halftime gun, but the kick was wide left.