Miami WR Brian Hightower tweets move to transfer portal

How ’bout them Cowboys? Urban Meyer‘s answer to a somewhat similar question has kicked up a bit of a kerfuffle.

Meyer, less than a year into his second retirement from coaching and in the midst of being lauded for his work as a college football analyst, appeared on Colin Cowherd‘s radio show late last week. During the course of the interview, the ex-Ohio State and Florida head coach was asked about the not-vacant-yet job with the Dallas Cowboys and if he would want it.

“Sure. Absolutely. Absolutely. That one? Yes.”

Fast-forward a couple of days and the Cowboys’ owner has responded to what many are considering a not-so-thinly-veiled overture on Meyer’s part.

Jerry Jones on @1053thefan discussing comments re: Cowboys' HC job appeal: "For Urban Meyer to say that is a compliment. Period. I really know that. The job is a great job. Now, that's not implying that I made it that way or I don't make it that way. It's just the place to be." — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) October 22, 2019

Jerry Jones on Urban Meyer being interested in Cowboys job: For Urban Meyer to say that is compliment. The job is a great a job. If you like to go to center stage, be at the very top. Our organization gives you that opportunity. It doesn't not surprise me. @1053thefan — Clarence Hill Jr (@clarencehilljr) October 22, 2019

Jason Garrett, the current Cowboys head coach, is in the final year of his contract, which has led to the RPMs on that section of the coaching rumor mill ratcheting up significantly.

In addition to the Cowboys, Meyer was connected to the not-yet-vacant job at USC perhaps nanoseconds after his retirement was official. Yesterday, our own Zach Barnett put Meyer as Florida State’s top target if the Seminoles move on from the Willie Taggart experiment, which thus far has been an abject failure by any measure.

Of course, if any of the upper-echelon Power Five schools end up searching for a new coach, Meyer will be at the top of their list as well. Whether Meyer is attainable is another matter entirely.