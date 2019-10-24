At least three ADs publicly respond to Scott Stricklin’s Twitter call

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Scott Stricklin tossed the chum into the water, and a couple of athletic directors bit — albeit not in the way it was likely intended on the part of one respondee.

In a tweet late Tuesday afternoon, the Florida athletic director posted what was essentially a “Games Wanted” ad on his personal Twitter account, letting it be publicly known to his counterparts from the other Power Five conferences that UF is open for scheduling business. Later that day, a pair of athletic directors, Clemson’s Dan Radakovich and Oklahoma’s Joe Castiglione, let it be known that they may very well be interested.

Hey @ScottStricklin …. Call me !Clemson would enjoy a visit to the Swamp and I am sure the Gators would like a visit to the original Death Valley…37-38?? pic.twitter.com/kuXvQ5W0yF — Dan Radakovich (@ClemsonDRad) October 22, 2019

Florida and Oklahoma have never met in the regular season, with the lone meeting between the football programs coming in the BCS championship game following the 2008 regular season. UF and Clemson, meanwhile, have met 13 times previously — but not since 1961.

Stricklin responded to Radakovich’s tweet, stating that he would love a home-and-home with the ACC school but would like to book it before 2037-38.

The third AD who bit on Stricklin’s tweet, Iowa State’s Jamie Pollard, opted to toss some serious shade on the SEC’s current scheduling model of playing just eight conference games a year.

We already play 10 P5 games every year (9 conference games plus Iowa). Maybe the @SEC should play 9 conference games like the @Big12Conference — Jamie Pollard (@IASTATEAD) October 23, 2019

Stricklin, though, didn’t shy away from Pollard’s shot.

Then why not 11? 🤔 https://t.co/IVkbvIuwk9 — Scott Stricklin (@ScottStricklin) October 23, 2019

As of this posting, Pollard has yet to return Stricklin’s Twitter volley.