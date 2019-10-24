Getty Images

Lincoln Riley continues to show no interest in his own NFL future

By Zach BarnettOct 24, 2019, 5:04 PM EDT
Everyone in football can’t wait for the inevitability of Lincoln Riley leaving Oklahoma for the NFL. Everyone except Riley himself.

Riley’s been asked about the NFL plenty of times since ascending to Oklahoma’s head coaching position at the age of 33 in 2017 and immediately leading the Sooners to the College Football Playoff, and Riley’s answer has always been the same: maybe, maybe not, but not right now. Dan Patrick asked Riley on Thursday if the NFL is the ultimate goal for him as it is for many coaches, and Riley was as emphatic as ever.

“No, no, no, it’s not,” Riley said. “I got into this thing expecting to be a high school coach. I started out my coaching career early on, while I was still playing, and that’s what I wanted to do. Not in my wildest dreams did I even think that something like this would have happened, so I don’t know that I have a bucket list. I just try to make the most out of every situation I’ve been in. I know that there’s a thousand other people, a million other people that would want to be in the same situation, so I just try to appreciate each one for what it is in that moment.”

Now, Riley is only 36 years old. If you had to bet your life’s savings on whether or not Riley will one day coach an NFL team, you’d have to put it on “yes.” But if you had to bet it all on that happening in time for the 2020 season, you’d be insane to bet “yes.”

The examples of Steve Spurrier and Chip Kelly were brought up in the interview, both of whom left great jobs were they were beloved only to be chewed up and spit out by the NFL. Sure, they returned to good jobs, but UCLA is not Oregon and South Carolina is not Florida. For an example closer to home, Barry Switzer coached at both Oklahoma and for Riley’s “hometown” Dallas Cowboys, and he’s on record saying the OU job is better.

The last coach to leave college football, return and not pay a price for it was Nick Saban. The last coach to leave the college game and actually succeed at the NFL level was Pete Carroll, who was in an entirely different stage of his career when he left USC for the Seattle Seahawks in 2009. The last coach before him was… Jimmy Johnson?

Anyway, we could speculate about this all day, but Riley himself has already clicked out of this article and moved on to something else.

Army strikes agreement with Independence Bowl, ESPN

By Zach BarnettOct 24, 2019, 3:53 PM EDT
Army has struck a deal with ESPN and the Independence Bowl to see the Black Knights play in Shreveport in even-numbered years coming up and in ESPN-owned bowl games in odd years, through 2025.

Army will play in the Independence Bowl in 2020, ’22 and ’24, assuming the team is bowl eligible. In odd-numbered years, the Knights are guaranteed a slot in one of 13 different bowl games.

Army is an at-large team this year, meaning Jeff Monken‘s team will have to fill a slot unused by one of the 10 FBS conferences.

“We are thrilled to partner with ESPN Events and the Independence Bowl,” Army AD Mike Buddie said. “This opportunity comes from the hard work and success of our football coaching staff and our incredible cadets who represent us so well on a national stage. I want to thank Pete Derzis and Clint Overby of ESPN Events and Missy Setters of the Independence Bowl for their commitment to our program. I know that the Army faithful will enjoy traveling with our team in future years to these great bowl games.”

“The Independence Bowl Foundation is excited to feature Army West Point as a primary tie-in for our game for three of the next six years and continuing the strong tradition of honoring our military men and women here in Shreveport,” said Independence Bowl executive director Missy Setters. “Their football program is steeped in college football tradition with bowl victories, national championships, and Heisman Trophy winners. Army represents all that is great about the game of college football.”

It’s no coincidence the contract expires after 2025, by the way. The College Football Playoff contract expires after that bowl cycle, and at that point pretty much the entire college football postseason is entirely up for grabs.

UMass’ third-leading rusher opts for portal entry after he was dismissed

By John TaylorOct 24, 2019, 3:45 PM EDT
Another day, another portal post involving a college football player seeking greener playing-time pasture — although this one came with a bit of a twist.

On his personal Twitter account Wednesday afternoon, Kevin Brown Jr. announced that he has “decided to transfer from UMass, and finish my college career somewhere else.” The running back gave no specific reason for the somewhat surprising decision.

That’s not a complete picture, however, as head coach Walt Bell subsequently revealed that Brown was dismissed from the Minutemen football program last Friday.  No specific reason for the dismissal was given at the time, although it was subsequently reported that academic issues were behind the back receiving the wrong end of the univrsity’s boot.

Brown signed on as a member of Bell’s first signing class, a three-star recruit who enrolled early and participated in spring practice.  At the time of his dismissal, Brown’s 119 yards rushing were third on the team.

Middle Tennessee State loses leading tackler to season-ending injury

By John TaylorOct 24, 2019, 2:10 PM EDT
For a defense looking to continue its conference momentum, this one serves as a sizeable blow.

Reed Blankenship went down with an ankle injury in the third quarter of Middle Tennessee State’s loss to North Texas last Saturday.  The unspecified injury was severe enough that it required surgery.

Surgery that, as it turns out, will end the true junior safety’s 2019 season.

“It’s a tough loss anytime you lose a player to injury,” head coach Rick Stockstill said. “You hate to see it, because you know how much these guys invest in this game.”

Blankenship, who missed all of spring practice because of offseason surgery, currently leads the Blue Raiders in tackles with 58, including a team-leading 18 solo tackles.  Last year, Blankenship earned first-team All-Conference USA honors.

During his time in Murfreesboro, Blankenship has started 28 games.

Ole Miss announces future home-and-home with Purdue

By John TaylorOct 24, 2019, 12:34 PM EDT
Take note: An SEC team is willingly heading north of the Mason-Dixon Line for a college football game.

In addition to a scheduling change to help UConn in its move to football independence next season, Ole Miss Thursday announced that it has reached an agreement with Purdue on a future home-and-home series.  The Boilermakers will travel to Oxford for a game Sept. 10, 2033, with the Rebels making the trek to West Lafayette Sept. 9 of the following season.

The 2033 game would mark just the second time the two football programs have met, with the first coming in 1929 at the home of the Boilermakers.  The school noted in its release that “[t]he last present-day Big Ten school to visit Oxford was in 1952 when the Rebels defeated Maryland, 21-14, at Hemingway Stadium.”

The last time Ole Miss went north to play a Power Five school, they made the trip to South Bend for a 37-14 loss to Notre Dame in 1985.  They also played Wyoming on the road in 2004.

For Purdue, they have played host to just two SEC schools in their history: Vanderbilt (1941 and 2019) and Missouri (2018).