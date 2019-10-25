Notre Dame getting pair of starters back for Michigan game

Unfortunately for Michigan, Notre Dame will be closer to full strength this weekend than they were last.

Brian Kelly announced on his radio show Thursday that junior running back Jafar Armstrong and fifth-year senior cornerback Shaun Crawford have been medically cleared and will be available to play for the eighth-ranked Fighting Irish against the 19th-ranked Wolverines Saturday night. Armstrong has been sidelined since suffering an abdominal injury in the season-opening win over Louisville, while Crawford sustained a dislocated elbow in a late-September win over Virginia and has missed the past two games.

Both Armstrong and Crawford were starters prior to their injuries hitting the pause button on their respective seasons. How big of a role each will play in Week 9 remains to be seen.

Last season, Armstrong was third on the Irish with 383 yards on the ground and second in rushing touchdowns with seven. As a testament to his versatility, he totaled 159 yards on 14 receptions as well.

With Armstrong sidelined, Tony Jones Jr. has taken over as the team’s bell cow in the running game with 557 yards and seven yards per carry. The next-closest running back? Jahmir Smith and his 93 yards.

Crawford missed all of the 2018 campaign after suffering a knee injury in summer camp. He recovered from that and won the starting job coming out of summer camp this year and held on to it through the first four games before the injury.