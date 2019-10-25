Notre Dame getting pair of starters back for Michigan game

Unfortunately for Michigan, Notre Dame will be closer to full strength this weekend than they were last.
Brian Kelly announced on his radio show Thursday that junior running back Jafar Armstrong and fifth-year senior cornerback Shaun Crawford have been medically cleared and will be available to play for the eighth-ranked Fighting Irish against the 19th-ranked Wolverines Saturday night. Armstrong has been sidelined since suffering an abdominal injury in the season-opening win over Louisville, while Crawford sustained a dislocated elbow in a late-September win over Virginia and has missed the past two games.
Both Armstrong and Crawford were starters prior to their injuries hitting the pause button on their respective seasons. How big of a role each will play in Week 9 remains to be seen.
Last season, Armstrong was third on the Irish with 383 yards on the ground and second in rushing touchdowns with seven. As a testament to his versatility, he totaled 159 yards on 14 receptions as well.
With Armstrong sidelined, Tony Jones Jr. has taken over as the team’s bell cow in the running game with 557 yards and seven yards per carry. The next-closest running back? Jahmir Smith and his 93 yards.
Crawford missed all of the 2018 campaign after suffering a knee injury in summer camp. He recovered from that and won the starting job coming out of summer camp this year and held on to it through the first four games before the injury.
Barring something unexpected, Isaiah Pryor could soon find himself with a new college football home.
Late last month, Pryor’s father confirmed that his son had decided to enter his name into the NCAA transfer database, the first step in what would be a departure from Ohio State. Not long after, the defensive back took a visit to the Notre Dame campus for the USC game.
However, no decision was made as Pryor’s mother was unable to make that trip; a second visit has since been scheduled around the Nov. 2 game against Virginia Tech and, this time around, mom will be in tow.
After that second visit, many assume Pryor will commit to continuing his collegiate playing career with the Fighting Irish.
“They have delivered on everything,” Pryor, speaking to NDInsider.com, said about his interactions with Notre Dame. “So I’m confident with them. I feel like we just have to keep building this relationship. I’m excited to get back up there.”
A four-star member of OSU’s 2017 recruiting class, Pryor was rated as the No. 8 safety in the country; the No. 10 player at any position in the state of Florida; and the No. 63 recruit on 247Sports.com‘s composite board. Pryor started seven games as a true sophomore last season and played in a total of 30 games during his time in Columbus, including three in 2019.
Pryor is expected to graduate in December, which would allow him to play immediately at another FBS program in 2020. Because he can take a redshirt for 2019, he will have two years of eligibility moving forward.
The latest portal post involves a player who was the biggest fish in Mississippi State 2018 signing pool.
Following up on speculation that had been growing throughout the day, an MSU official confirmed that Devonta Jason has decided to enter the NCAA transfer database. The confirmation of the move means the wide receiver has taken the first step toward leaving Starkville, although he could always pull his name from the portal and remain with the Bulldogs.
Jason was absent from MSU’s summer camp for a week as he tended to unspecified personal issues. Then, when Jason returned, he was one of a handful of MSU players suspended for violations of team rules connected to NCAA violations; all told, Jason was suspended for the first five games.
Because of the suspension, the 6-3, 225-pound Jason had appeared in just two games and didn’t record any statistics in 2019. Last year as a true freshman, Jason caught two passes for 42 yards in 13 appearances.
A four-star member of the Bulldogs’ 2018 recruiting class, Jason was rated as the No. 5 player at any position in the state of Louisiana. No signee in MSU’s class that year was rated higher than the New Orleans product.
For the first time today, it’s portal time!
The latest to be hit by the phenomenon that’s (still) sweeping the world of college football is Washington, with 247Sports.com reporting that Trey Lowe has decided to enter his name into the NCAA transfer database. A UW official subsequently confirmed that the receiver has taken the initial step in leaving the Huskies.
As we’ve stated ad nauseam, a player who enters the portal can be contacted by other schools without his current school granting permission. The player can also yank his name out of the portal and remain at his original school.
Conversely, the school is permitted to strip the player of his scholarship at the end of the semester in which he entered the database.
Lowe was a four-star member of the Huskies’ 2018 recruiting class, rated as the No. 6 player at any position in the state of Oregon.
The Portland product played in the last two games of his true freshman season. Lowe dealt with an unspecified infection during summer camp and hasn’t appeared in any games this season.
By most accounts, there are currently four viable contenders for the 2019 Heisman Trophy. Two of them had already caught the eye of the Manning Award; this week, the other two officially drew the honor’s attention as well.
Thursday, the Manning Award, sponsored by the Allstate Sugar Bowl and the only major trophy to take into account postseason performance, announced that it has added 16 quarterbacks to its midseason watch list. The two most noteworthy additions are Ohio State’s Justin Fields and Oklahoma’s Jalen Hurts.
Both Fields and Hurts came to their current schools as offseason transfers, the former from Georgia and the latter from Alabama. Fields was granted a waiver by the NCAA for immediate eligibility while Hurts landed at Norman as a graduate transfer.
Of the 16 additions, four come from the Big Ten, three each from the AAC and the Pac-12 and two from the ACC. Per the award’s release, “[t]he newcomers include six seniors, five juniors, three sophomores and two freshmen.”
Below is the entire list of 16 midseason additions to the Manning Award’s watch list: