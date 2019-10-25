Ole Miss will pay MTSU $1.5 million to not play a game thanks to… UConn?

UConn’s haphazard decision to jettison from AAC membership and embark on life as an FBS Independent starting in 2020 has resulted in a number of surprising dominoes getting pushed over across the country.
The Hartford Courant detailed one such move as the Huskies have attempted to cobble together their upcoming schedule for next season and it somehow involves a seven-figure check, an SEC program and a tiny Conference USA school:
As outlined in a contract, UConn will replace Middle Tennessee State on Mississippi’s 2020 schedule, while committing to host the Blue Raiders at some point (presumably also in 2020). As part of that deal, Mississippi will pay Middle Tennessee State $1.5 million, as the schools had originally planned, even though they won’t actually face each other. UConn will neither receive money from Mississippi nor pay anything to Middle Tennessee State.
Under different circumstances, UConn would likely receive more than $1 million to travel to Mississippi, then pay a smaller amount to get Middle Tennessee State to Rentschler Field. But given the need to build a 2020 schedule on short notice, scoring two games appears to have been worth a less lucrative return.
So Ole Miss will pay MTSU a hefty amount to not play in Oxford and in exchange get UConn in town for free. Got it?
The Huskies have confirmed nine games as part of next year’s slate and as the Courant alludes above, the pressing nature of their conference affiliation change has resulted in a potential short-term hit as everything gets sorted out. UConn will collect some $800,000 from games at Virginia, San Jose State and Illinois while dishing out nearly $1.2 million in guarantees to UMass, Indiana, Liberty, Army and FCS Maine.
It’s not often you see things like losing roughly $380,000 (and counting) on one’s schedule or having an opponent pay somebody else in order to not play the next season but UConn’s move to football independence has certainly resulted in more than a few unexpected dominoes falling as a result.
If Michigan wants to make it to the Rose Bowl in the near future, they’ll have to do so by overcoming long odds and winning the Big Ten to make it to the Granddaddy of Them All.
That’s the result of the school announcing on Friday that they have terminated a future home-and-home series with UCLA for 2022 and 2023. At the heart of the move is a purely financial motivation: the Wolverines want to have seven home games both years and needed to axe the Bruins from the slate in order to do so.
As a result of the changes, Michigan has announced that they have replaced the UCLA series with a game against Hawaii for Sept. 10, 2022 at the Big House and will host another Group of Five program in East Carolina on Sept. 2, 2023.
The Wolverines do have high-profile meetings with Washington, Texas and Oklahoma still on the schedule in the 2020’s but the decision to end the games against UCLA still leaves non-conference openings in both 2022 and 2023 for the program. Could that be a potential opening for continuing their series with Notre Dame?
We’ll probably find out more on that front down the road on that front but for now we’re left with the maize and blue avoiding the powder blues on the field in an unfortunate move for fans of both sides.
What was your favorite memory of the DreamHouse New Mexico Bowl? Perhaps that it existed at all?
Just three weeks after a deal was announced for the aptly named game to be sponsored by a local production company, ESPN has pulled the plug on the sponsorship according to the Albuquerque Journal. Why would the broadcaster-turned-bowl operator do such a thing? Well as it turns out, that original deal was with a company that wasn’t really much of a company locally.
“We notified DreamHouse today that we have terminated its title sponsorship agreement with the New Mexico Bowl,” ESPN spokeswoman Anna Negron said in an email to the Journal. “We remain focused on ensuring a quality experience for fans.”
The move to sever ties comes following an expose of the company by the Journal that revealed that DreamHouse had not gotten a business license with the city and that its CEO was facing several legal issues related to unpaid debts. Just as bizarre, the company was supposed to have a huge film studio in Albuquerque but was actually based out of a local residence instead.
While it’s not known just how much the bowl was going to be paid as part of the deal, such sponsorships typically run in the six-figures.
The game, which is owned and operated by ESPN Events, typically is one of the first postseason games of the year in mid-December and pits a Conference USA side against a Mountain West team. It has been played annually since 2006 at the University of New Mexico’s Dreamstyle Stadium in Albuquerque.
Kirby Smart is leaving no stone unturned in his quest for recruiting superiority.
Earlier on Friday it was announced that Georgia and Florida had renewed their agreement for the annual World’s Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party in Jacksonville through at least 2023 but that’s not the only potential news coming to Duval regarding the series. Per a report from UGASports.com, the Bulldogs are also set to propose a rule change at the next set of SEC meetings next spring that would finally allow the designated home team in the series to host recruits just like they would if they were in either Athens or Gainesville.
“It wouldn’t take the place of on-campus visiting, but perhaps it would be something where we could have a host tent and see if something like that could work,” AD Greg McGarity said. “Again, it wouldn’t replace the on-campus visit, but still allow each school to host recruits at the game.”
The change is aimed at a league rule that prohibits hosting recruits at in-conference neutral site games (like the WLOCP). Both schools can apparently leave tickets for players to the game but in terms of meeting with coaches on the field or being provided the normal hospitality one gets at a home game, that’s not allowed.
McGarity also detailed the upcoming windfall both Georgia and Florida are expected to receive from the new agreement to remain in Jacksonville, which makes hosting recruits even more important for both sides because the financial figures are too lucrative for the bottom line. They Bulldogs are expected to make some $5 million more over a two-year rotation than they would have cashed in if they hosted one of the games in Athens.
No word on what the Gators stance is on the potential rule changes (nor the other 12 members in the conference) but it would help the program every other year just like it would the Bulldogs. The pair might even get some support from Arkansas and Texas A&M, which play in Arlington, Texas through 2024, in the matter.
Either way, it’s certainly one topic of discussion next spring in Destin when everybody gathers together to bring up changes to what has been the standard operating procedure in the SEC for several years.
When Arkansas eventually pulled the trigger on firing former head coach Bret Bielema, much of the discussion around the decision centered on the massive buyout he was owed — on the order of some $12 million. That’s a lot of money for any program to eat but, as it turns out, the Razorbacks may not wind up parting with that entire amount of cash when all is said and done.
How is that possible? Well, the school has apparently decided to simply stop paying Bielema as part of a contract dispute with the ex-coach and his agent per the Arkansas Democrat Gazette:
It has become fairly common knowledge that the Razorback Foundation, with the blessing of the University of Arkansas, decided former head coach Bret Bielema was not living up to his end of the contract.
His contract called for him to actively pursue another job.
Instead, Bielema became a volunteer for the New England Patriots for more than a year. Then it was announced he would become the defensive line coach for the Patriots in 2019.
So instead of dropping $12 million in 37 equal payments though 2020, the school will have instead paid out just over $4 million to part ways with Bielema. That’s good news for the school and not great news for their former and current head coach (Chad Morris’ buyout is in the $10 million range after a 4-15 start to his tenure in Fayetteville)
Naturally, Bielema and his agent (Neil Cornrich) are none to happy at the development and loss of a significant chunk of change and are going to court over the buyout and what the coach did or did not do in terms of fulfilling some of his obligations to mitigate or pursue other jobs. While it’s not known how far along the legal proceedings are, something says this has the potential to get ugly given what’s at stake for both sides.