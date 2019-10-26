Getty Images

Justin Fields admits he wanted to go back to Georgia, re-enroll at UGA shortly after arriving at Ohio State

Oct 26, 2019
This certainly could’ve shaken things up in myriad ways, both in the Big Ten and the chase for the playoffs.

A little over two weeks after entering the NCAA transfer database, Justin Fields confirmed Jan. 5 that he would be transferring from Georgia to Ohio State. After receiving a waiver that granted him immediate eligibility to play this season, Fields won the Buckeyes’ starting quarterback job and, in just seven games, has led OSU to an undefeated record that has them in the driver’s seat for one of the four spots in the College Football Playoff field just past the halfway point of the regular season.

Were it not for the wisdom of his father, however, the situations for both Fields and the Buckeyes could’ve played out much, much differently.

In an interview with the Columbus Dispatch, Fields acknowledged that, soon after he arrived in Columbus, he wanted to leave. The sophomore had never lived anywhere other than Georgia and told his dad, Pablo Fields, in a phone conversation that he wanted to go back to his home state and re-enroll at UGA.

The elder Fields, though, wasn’t having it.

From the Dispatch:

It’s hard going into a new place where you just don’t know anybody,” Fields told The Dispatch.

So he called his father back in Kennesaw, Georgia.

“Justin calls me up and says, ‘Hey, Dad. Come get me,’” Pablo Fields said.

Justin’s plan, Pablo said, was to re-enroll at Georgia. But Pablo understood, as Day did, that Justin was just homesick. He told Justin to give it a couple of more days and then call back if he still wanted to leave — though he had no intention of letting him.

“He just told me to stay in it, to pray about it and just trust in God,” Justin said. “It was crazy because the next day I met a few friends, and I felt comfortable from there.

(WRITER’S NOTE: I’d highly recommend clicking HERE and reading the article, in its entirety.)

Now firmly — and comfortably — entrenched in his second football home, the new BMOC is flourishing on the field.

Fields’ 30 total touchdowns (22 passing, eight rushing) are tied, along with Oklahoma’s Jalen Hurts, for second nationally behind the 31 of LSU’s Joe Burrow, while his 190.2 passer rating is fourth nationally behind those two plus Alabama’s Tua Tagovailoa. Along with those three, Fields is considered one of four viable Heisman Trophy candidates at the moment.

Oct 26, 2019
Suffice to say, Arkansas has its work cut out for itself Saturday afternoon in Fayetteville against top-ranked Alabama.

The Razorbacks head into Week 9 with a record of 2-4 — one of those two wins was against FCS Portland State.  By seven.  At home — and are losers of four in a row.  The Crimson Tide, meanwhile, is a perfect 7-0 and haven’t won by fewer than 19 points (Texas A&M in Week 7) in any of those victories.

The sportsbooks see it as an uphill climb as well, with Arkansas anywhere from a 31- to 33-point favorite.  And then there’s history going against the underdog Razorbacks as well.

Louisiana-Monroe 21, Alabama 14

That was Nov. 17, 2007, Nick Saban‘s first year at Alabama, with the Sun Belt Conference school going into Tuscaloosa to steal a win over a Tide team that would finish that inaugural Nicktator campaign at 7-6.

That was also, as it turns out, Alabama’s last loss to an unranked opponent, at home or on the road, as the Crimson Tide has won a record 88 consecutive games against such foes (previous record: 72, shared by Miami (Fla.) (1984-95) and Florida (1989-2000)). Their last road loss to an unranked team on the road? The week before the ULM game, at Starkville against Mississippi State.  The last time an unranked team didn’t leave with a double-digit loss was Tennessee in October of 2015 (19-14).  Overall, Alabama is 92-3 (.968) under Saban against teams not ranked in the Top 25 at the time the game was played.

More recently, ‘Bama has beaten unranked schools by 39, 52, 24, 42, 28 and 22 points this season.

Even with Tua Tagovailoa watching from the sidelines, good luck Hogs.  Y’all are going to need it.

B1G line: Rutgers an eight-point HOME underdog to Liberty

Oct 26, 2019
“I’ve got plenty of confidence in the Board, the President and the AD that they’ll get things going in a good way.”

That was soon-to-be-former Big Ten commissioner Jim Delany in October of 2015, speaking to reporters about a beleaguered Rutgers football program battling off-the-field issues that stained the reputation of the university and, by association, the conference. Since then, the Scarlet Knights have done nothing but dredge rock bottom even further on it.

The story that included Delany’s quote was posted on nj.com on Oct. 9, 2015; in the four-plus years since, Rutgers football has posted a 10-41 record overall and a Kansas-esque 4-35 mark in conference play. Two of the 10 wins have come at the expense of FCS schools. They’ve lost a pair of games to MAC schools, including one by 29 points to Buffalo last season.

Kyle Flood was fired in November of 2019 amidst scandal; Chris Ash was fired in September of this year amidst a 1-3 start to the season that included three straight losses by a combined score of 112-16, with two of those losses being whitewashings at the hands of conference foes. The firing hasn’t made the on-field problem much better, with just 14 points scored in the three games, all losses, since the dismissal.

RU FAN: “We’ve hit rock bottom, right?”
RU FOOTBALL: “Hold my beer…”

In Week 9, Rutgers will play host to Liberty. RU is in the midst of celebrating its role in the first-ever college football game played 150 years ago next month. Liberty, meanwhile, announced its transition from the FCS to the FBS in 2017, playing as a provisional FBS member for the first time in 2018.

All of which brings us to…

That’s right. A Big Ten team is upwards of an eight-point underdog. At home. To a school that, this time two years ago, was still a member of the Football Championship Series.

Here’s to hoping that New York/New Jersey television market was worth the ongoing embarrassment RU’s addition has wrought on the conference, Mr. Delany.

Oklahoma inching closer to its own record for longest road winning streak

Oct 26, 2019
They’re not quite there yet, but Oklahoma this weekend can get a little bit closer to matching, and eventually breaking, one of the most impressive streaks in college football history.

Saturday, Oklahoma travels to Little Manhattan to take on Kansas State as the fifth-ranked Sooners look to remain unbeaten on the season. Should the Sooners head back to Norman with a victory tucked into its back pocket, it would mark OU’s 23rd win in a row in a true road game.

That would then leave the Sooners two away from tying the post-World War II record of 25 in a row. The current record holder? Oklahoma, which set the modern record from 1953-58.

This version of Oklahoma streakers last lost a true road game on Oct. 4, 2014, a 37-31 setback to the then-25th-ranked TCU.

If OU can get past Kansas State later today, they would have the opportunity to tie their own record this season as they travel to No. 14 Baylor Nov. 16 and then to Oklahoma State two weeks later for the season-ending Bedlam grudge match. If they clear their three remaining 2019 road hurdles, they would then have the opportunity to break their own record next season when they play Army at Michie Stadium in West Point in Week 4.

WR Michael Young will reportedly grad transfer out of Notre Dame

Oct 26, 2019
After spending the first couple of years of his collegiate career as a backup, Michael Young was expected to take on a bigger role in Notre Dame’s passing attack in 2019. Unfortunately, a broken collarbone suffered in mid-August delayed any increased production.

Thanks to the events of Friday, any future increased production will very likely come at another school.

Citing multiple sources, 247Sports.com is reporting that Young will leave the Fighting Irish football program effective immediately. The site did drop a “barring a last-second change of heart” caveat into the report, leaving a sliver of hope that the redshirt sophomore would remain in South Bend.

If not, the Louisiana native would be leaving the Irish as a graduate transfer as he’s expected to receive his degree from the university early next year. He would then have two years of eligibility he can use at his new school beginning in 2020.

After redshirting as a true freshman, Young caught seven passes for 138 yards and a touchdown in 2018. The shoulder injury cost Young the first three games of this season; upon his return, he caught just six passes for 21 yards in the three games in which he played.