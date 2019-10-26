Oklahoma inching closer to its own record for longest road winning streak

They’re not quite there yet, but Oklahoma this weekend can get a little bit closer to matching, and eventually breaking, one of the most impressive streaks in college football history.

Saturday, Oklahoma travels to Little Manhattan to take on Kansas State as the fifth-ranked Sooners look to remain unbeaten on the season. Should the Sooners head back to Norman with a victory tucked into its back pocket, it would mark OU’s 23rd win in a row in a true road game.

That would then leave the Sooners two away from tying the post-World War II record of 25 in a row. The current record holder? Oklahoma, which set the modern record from 1953-58.

This version of Oklahoma streakers last lost a true road game on Oct. 4, 2014, a 37-31 setback to the then-25th-ranked TCU.

If OU can get past Kansas State later today, they would have the opportunity to tie their own record this season as they travel to No. 14 Baylor Nov. 16 and then to Oklahoma State two weeks later for the season-ending Bedlam grudge match. If they clear their three remaining 2019 road hurdles, they would then have the opportunity to break their own record next season when they play Army at Michie Stadium in West Point in Week 4.