Week 11 will be first time in poll era to feature two games involving 8-0 teams

While the Week 10 slate in college football is borderline atrocious on the whole, the sport is making up for it the next weekend with what appears to be a historic set of games on Nov. 9.
According to ESPN Stats & Info, the combination of No. 1 Alabama hosting No. 2 LSU and No. 5 Penn State traveling to No. 13 Minnesota will be the first time in the AP Poll era (dating back to 1936) that two games will take place on a single day involving both teams with a record of 8-0 or better. This is a lock to actually happen with all four teams on their off week so history will indeed be made on Saturday, Nov. 9.
As The Athletic’s Matt Brown points out, we’ve come close to hitting that rare accomplishment before several years ago but it’s still not to the level of what we’ll see in two weeks.
So let this post serve as a reminder to get your affairs in order over the coming weeks. The Tigers-Tide tilt in Tuscaloosa will be at 3:30 ET on CBS while the Gophers-Nittany Lions game likely is ticketed to primetime on ABC or the early noon ET window on Fox. That means no overlap and plenty of time to focus on a truly historic set of games in college football.
TCU’s big upset of Texas on Saturday may have proven to be extra costly to the Horned Frogs longterm this season.
According to a report from Pro Football Network, offensive tackle Lucas Niang will undergo a season-ending surgery in the coming days to repair a torn hip labrum. He apparently saw a specialist earlier in the week but still decided to play against the Longhorns prior to going under the knife.
The news is a massive blow to the TCU offense, which put together their best performance of the season against UT in Fort Worth behind freshman QB Max Duggan. Niang has manned the right tackle slot the past several years and was expected to be one of the top offensive linemen taken in the first few days of the NFL Draft this coming spring.
Pro Football Network says that recovery time is roughly 3-4 months which means Niang’s career in purple is over as this was his senior campaign.
True freshman Andrew Coker appears destined to seeing more time as a result of Niang’s absence unless either left tackle Quazzel White or Anthony McKinney gets flipped to the other side. Either way, it’s a tough ending to one of TCU’s best players in recent years and puts a bit of a damper on that win over their in-state rivals on Saturday.
Michigan beat Notre Dame convincingly on Saturday in a rain-soaked affair at the Big House but beyond the result on the field, the Wolverines appeared to grab another ‘W’ on the ol’ interwebs as well.
For some background, the two old rivals announced earlier in the day that they had renewed the series… but not until 2033 and 2034. That’s a long ways to wait for fans of college football but particularly long for the Irish given that they won’t soon be able to make up for their dreadful performance in Ann Arbor. Now insert a twist of the knife at the hands of GoBlue:
Not to be out done they also got a jab in over former Notre Dame wide receiver Golden Tate as well.
Well played by the maize and blue.
Michigan now leads the all-time series with Notre Dame 25-17-1 and though it won’t be reflected in the history books, got the last word on Saturday night as well.
Alabama-LSU in two weeks will indeed be a top two matchup but according to the AP Poll, the order isn’t what some fans in crimson were expecting going into the meeting.
The Tigers assumed the top spot in the latest AP Top 25 on Sunday, moving past the Crimson Tide after netting another impressive win over Auburn this past Saturday. Ed Orgeron’s team became the new No. 1 team in the country by virtue of just two points over Nick Saban’s crew, which is a razor-thin margin that will no doubt be used as a motivating factor for the latter going into the massive game with huge SEC and national implications.
Elsewhere, Oklahoma dropped five spots but remained in the top 10 after their loss at No. 22 Kansas State while Notre Dame was the biggest faller in going from No. 8 to No. 16 after getting throttled at the Big House by new No. 14 Michigan. That’s a spot behind No. 13 Minnesota, which remains undefeated and sets up a huge matchup of their own in two weeks when they host No. 5 Penn State.
SMU remains the highest ranked Group of Five team at No. 15 and are joined in the ranks by No. 17 Cincinnati, No. 20 Appalachian State, No. 21 Boise State, No. 24 Memphis and the latest addition to the poll in the form of No. 25 San Diego State. For what it’s worth, the Aztecs took the place of no-longer-ranked Texas.
Here’s the full AP Poll heading into Week 10:
- LSU
- Alabama
- Ohio State
- Clemson
- Penn State
- Florida
- Oregon
- Georgia
- Utah
- Oklahoma
- Auburn
- Baylor
- Minnesota
- Michigan
- SMU
- Notre Dame
- Cincinnati
- Wisconsin
- Iowa
- Appalachian State
- Boise State
- Kansas State
- Wake Forest
- Memphis
- San Diego State
The biggest storyline might be LSU, which finally supplanted defending national champion Clemson to assume the No. 2 spot behind top-ranked Alabama. Ed Orgeron’s Tigers actually received the fewest first-place votes among teams that got one (7) but their overall placement allowed them to flip places with the other set of Tigers from Death Valley.
No. 4 Ohio State stayed put after their convincing win over new No. 17 Wisconsin while they were joined in the top five by fellow Big Ten side Penn State. The Nittany Lions moved up one spot as the result of Oklahoma’s shocking loss to Kansas State. The Sooners dropped all the way down to No. 9 between Oregon and Utah, which isn’t the biggest drop (four spots) but still interesting to see given how others like Georgia and Florida moved down after their own earlier losses this season.
No 13 Minnesota was also a big riser after moving to 8-0 and are joined in the top 15 by No. 14 SMU (the highest ranked Group of Five team) and No. 15 Michigan. Speaking of the Wolverines, their thumping of Notre Dame dropped the Irish a whopping nine spots to No. 16. There was only one new face in the top 25 as Kansas State joined the poll in the last position to replace previously ranked Arizona State.
The full Coaches Poll heading into Week 10:
- Alabama (40 first-place votes)
- LSU (7)
- Clemson (10)
- Ohio State (8)
- Penn State
- Florida
- Georgia
- Oregon
- Oklahoma
- Utah
- Baylor
- Auburn
- Minnesota
- SMU
- Michigan
- Notre Dame
- Wisconsin
- Cincinnati
- Iowa
- Appalachian State
- Boise State
- Wake Forest
- Memphis
- Texas
- Kansas State