Week 11 will be first time in poll era to feature two games involving 8-0 teams

While the Week 10 slate in college football is borderline atrocious on the whole, the sport is making up for it the next weekend with what appears to be a historic set of games on Nov. 9.

According to ESPN Stats & Info, the combination of No. 1 Alabama hosting No. 2 LSU and No. 5 Penn State traveling to No. 13 Minnesota will be the first time in the AP Poll era (dating back to 1936) that two games will take place on a single day involving both teams with a record of 8-0 or better. This is a lock to actually happen with all four teams on their off week so history will indeed be made on Saturday, Nov. 9.

Nov. 9 will be the first time in the AP Poll era that there will be multiple FBS games on the same day where both teams are 8-0 or better. pic.twitter.com/2U1CniVCJ1 — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) October 27, 2019

As The Athletic’s Matt Brown points out, we’ve come close to hitting that rare accomplishment before several years ago but it’s still not to the level of what we’ll see in two weeks.

Really wild. Though Nov. 8, 1997 came close: 8-0 Michigan beat 7-0 Penn State

8-0 FSU beat 8-0 UNC Also the day of the crazy Nebraska-Mizzou finish https://t.co/ZbwzOzhPWX — Matt Brown (@MattBrownCFB) October 27, 2019

So let this post serve as a reminder to get your affairs in order over the coming weeks. The Tigers-Tide tilt in Tuscaloosa will be at 3:30 ET on CBS while the Gophers-Nittany Lions game likely is ticketed to primetime on ABC or the early noon ET window on Fox. That means no overlap and plenty of time to focus on a truly historic set of games in college football.