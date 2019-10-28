Arizona fires defensive coordinator Marcel Yates

Turns out, giving up 41 points to Stanford is a fireable offense in the Pac-12 these days.
Arizona head coach Kevin Sumlin axed defensive coordinator Marcel Yates and linebackers coach John Rushing, as first reported by the Arizona Daily Star on Sunday night.
The move had to be a tough one personally for Sumlin as Yates worked on his staff previously at Texas A&M. Yates, a holdover from Rich Rodriguez‘s staff, was in his fourth season running Arizona’s defense. Arizona never ranked higher than 98th nationally in scoring defense under his direction; the Wildcats stand at 118th today, permitting an even 35 points per game.
To replace Yates and Rushing, Sumlin is sliding up two members of his support staff. Chuck Cecil will take over as defensive coordinator and Hank Hobson will move to the full-time staff. Both worked as analysts for the Wildcats.
Cecil and Hobson share upbringings as decorated linebackers at Arizona, though Cecil is obviously the more decorated of the two. A College Football Hall of Famer as a player, Cecil spent 15 years coaching in the NFL, rising as high as the defensive coordinator spot for the Tennessee Titans in 2009-10.
Arizona is 4-4 on the season (2-3 Pac-12). The Wildcats host Oregon State on Saturday (4:30 p.m. ET, Pac-12 Networks).
Indiana is 6-2 after beating Nebraska at Nebraska on Saturday, Indiana is uncharted territory. When’s the last time the Hoosiers clinched a bowl trip in October? When’s the last time Indiana hosted a night game in November?
Turns out, we know the answer, sort of.
IU announced Monday this Saturday’s game against Northwestern will kick off at 7 p.m. ET on FS1, making it the first November night game in Memorial Stadium history. Memorial Stadium opened in 1960.
A win on Saturday would put the Hoosiers at 7-2 for the first time since their 7-1 start way back in 1993, which also happens to be the last time IU won more than seven games. Indiana did not draw any votes in this week’s AP poll, but a win over the Wildcats and No. 5 Penn State on Nov. 16 would most assuredly put the Hoosiers back in the rankings for the first time since 1994, ending the longest AP poll drought among Power 5 programs.
TCU’s big upset of Texas on Saturday may have proven to be extra costly to the Horned Frogs longterm this season.
According to a report from Pro Football Network, offensive tackle Lucas Niang will undergo a season-ending surgery in the coming days to repair a torn hip labrum. He apparently saw a specialist earlier in the week but still decided to play against the Longhorns prior to going under the knife.
The news is a massive blow to the TCU offense, which put together their best performance of the season against UT in Fort Worth behind freshman QB Max Duggan. Niang has manned the right tackle slot the past several years and was expected to be one of the top offensive linemen taken in the first few days of the NFL Draft this coming spring.
Pro Football Network says that recovery time is roughly 3-4 months which means Niang’s career in purple is over as this was his senior campaign.
True freshman Andrew Coker appears destined to seeing more time as a result of Niang’s absence unless either left tackle Quazzel White or Anthony McKinney gets flipped to the other side. Either way, it’s a tough ending to one of TCU’s best players in recent years and puts a bit of a damper on that win over their in-state rivals on Saturday.
While the Week 10 slate in college football is borderline atrocious on the whole, the sport is making up for it the next weekend with what appears to be a historic set of games on Nov. 9.
According to ESPN Stats & Info, the combination of No. 1 Alabama hosting No. 2 LSU and No. 5 Penn State traveling to No. 13 Minnesota will be the first time in the AP Poll era (dating back to 1936) that two games will take place on a single day involving both teams with a record of 8-0 or better. This is a lock to actually happen with all four teams on their off week so history will indeed be made on Saturday, Nov. 9.
As The Athletic’s Matt Brown points out, we’ve come close to hitting that rare accomplishment before several years ago but it’s still not to the level of what we’ll see in two weeks.
So let this post serve as a reminder to get your affairs in order over the coming weeks. The Tigers-Tide tilt in Tuscaloosa will be at 3:30 ET on CBS while the Gophers-Nittany Lions game likely is ticketed to primetime on ABC or the early noon ET window on Fox. That means no overlap and plenty of time to focus on a truly historic set of games in college football.
Michigan beat Notre Dame convincingly on Saturday in a rain-soaked affair at the Big House but beyond the result on the field, the Wolverines appeared to grab another ‘W’ on the ol’ interwebs as well.
For some background, the two old rivals announced earlier in the day that they had renewed the series… but not until 2033 and 2034. That’s a long ways to wait for fans of college football but particularly long for the Irish given that they won’t soon be able to make up for their dreadful performance in Ann Arbor. Now insert a twist of the knife at the hands of GoBlue:
Not to be out done they also got a jab in over former Notre Dame wide receiver Golden Tate as well.
Well played by the maize and blue.
Michigan now leads the all-time series with Notre Dame 25-17-1 and though it won’t be reflected in the history books, got the last word on Saturday night as well.