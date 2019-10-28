LSU receives commitment from first ballot Name Hall of Fame inductee

De’Coldest Crawford is just a sophomore, likely siting in class right now at Green Oaks High School in Shreveport. By committing to LSU on Monday, Crawford ascended immediately into college football’s Name Hall of Fame (Hall of Name)?
Crawford listed himself as “1000%” committed to LSU, becoming the second member of LSU’s 2022 class.
Crawford is so early in the recruiting process that he hasn’t been rated by 247Sports as of yet. Listed at 6-foot-1, 160 pounds, Crawford’s 247Sports profile listed offers from Southern Miss, Southern and Washington State.
Following Crawford’s commitment, rumors circulated online that his legal middle name is ToEvaDoIt. Turns out, that’s incorrect. It’s just Juan.
No. 22 Kansas State will be without linebacker Eric Gallon for the remainder of the season, head coach Chris Klieman confirmed on Monday.
“We’re sick about it,” Klieman said Monday during the Big 12 teleconference, via the Wichita Eagle. “Eric had a significant knee injury. I think we’re still learning a little bit more about the details, but it’s going to require season-ending surgery, and it makes you sad for any player, especially the fifth-year guys that put their heart and soul into a program.”
Gallon was carted off the field during the Wildcats’ 48-41 upset of No. 10 Oklahoma while wearing an air cast wrapped around his knee after taking an awkward hit.
A native of Lakeland, Fla., and the son of a former Wildcat of the same name, Gallon signed with Virginia and suffered a season-ending injury as a freshman. He sat out 2017 and appeared in just three games as a junior last fall. He had posted a tackle, a forced fumble and a third-down pass breakup.
The forced fumble came on a kickoff, which turns out to be the final play of his college career.
Indiana is 6-2 after beating Nebraska at Nebraska on Saturday, Indiana is uncharted territory. When’s the last time the Hoosiers clinched a bowl trip in October? When’s the last time Indiana hosted a night game in November?
Turns out, we know the answer, sort of.
IU announced Monday this Saturday’s game against Northwestern will kick off at 7 p.m. ET on FS1, making it the first November night game in Memorial Stadium history. Memorial Stadium opened in 1960.
A win on Saturday would put the Hoosiers at 7-2 for the first time since their 7-1 start way back in 1993, which also happens to be the last time IU won more than seven games. Indiana did not draw any votes in this week’s AP poll, but a win over the Wildcats and No. 5 Penn State on Nov. 16 would most assuredly put the Hoosiers back in the rankings for the first time since 1994, ending the longest AP poll drought among Power 5 programs.
Turns out, giving up 41 points to Stanford is a fireable offense in the Pac-12 these days.
Arizona head coach Kevin Sumlin axed defensive coordinator Marcel Yates and linebackers coach John Rushing, as first reported by the Arizona Daily Star on Sunday night.
The move had to be a tough one personally for Sumlin as Yates worked on his staff previously at Texas A&M. Yates, a holdover from Rich Rodriguez‘s staff, was in his fourth season running Arizona’s defense. Arizona never ranked higher than 98th nationally in scoring defense under his direction; the Wildcats stand at 118th today, permitting an even 35 points per game.
To replace Yates and Rushing, Sumlin is sliding up two members of his support staff. Chuck Cecil will take over as defensive coordinator and Hank Hobson will move to the full-time staff. Both worked as analysts for the Wildcats.
Cecil and Hobson share upbringings as decorated linebackers at Arizona, though Cecil is obviously the more decorated of the two. A College Football Hall of Famer as a player, Cecil spent 15 years coaching in the NFL, rising as high as the defensive coordinator spot for the Tennessee Titans in 2009-10.
Arizona is 4-4 on the season (2-3 Pac-12). The Wildcats host Oregon State on Saturday (4:30 p.m. ET, Pac-12 Networks).
TCU’s big upset of Texas on Saturday may have proven to be extra costly to the Horned Frogs longterm this season.
According to a report from Pro Football Network, offensive tackle Lucas Niang will undergo a season-ending surgery in the coming days to repair a torn hip labrum. He apparently saw a specialist earlier in the week but still decided to play against the Longhorns prior to going under the knife.
The news is a massive blow to the TCU offense, which put together their best performance of the season against UT in Fort Worth behind freshman QB Max Duggan. Niang has manned the right tackle slot the past several years and was expected to be one of the top offensive linemen taken in the first few days of the NFL Draft this coming spring.
Pro Football Network says that recovery time is roughly 3-4 months which means Niang’s career in purple is over as this was his senior campaign.
True freshman Andrew Coker appears destined to seeing more time as a result of Niang’s absence unless either left tackle Quazzel White or Anthony McKinney gets flipped to the other side. Either way, it’s a tough ending to one of TCU’s best players in recent years and puts a bit of a damper on that win over their in-state rivals on Saturday.