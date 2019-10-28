LSU receives commitment from first ballot Name Hall of Fame inductee

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

De’Coldest Crawford is just a sophomore, likely siting in class right now at Green Oaks High School in Shreveport. By committing to LSU on Monday, Crawford ascended immediately into college football’s Name Hall of Fame (Hall of Name)?

Crawford listed himself as “1000%” committed to LSU, becoming the second member of LSU’s 2022 class.

Crawford is so early in the recruiting process that he hasn’t been rated by 247Sports as of yet. Listed at 6-foot-1, 160 pounds, Crawford’s 247Sports profile listed offers from Southern Miss, Southern and Washington State.

Following Crawford’s commitment, rumors circulated online that his legal middle name is ToEvaDoIt. Turns out, that’s incorrect. It’s just Juan.