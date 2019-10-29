After monster game, Ohio State’s Chase Young makes Heisman odds debut

It shouldn’t have taken this long, yet here we are when it comes to the award handed out annually to The Most Outstanding Quarterback on a Highly-Ranked Team. Usually.

In No. 3 Ohio State’s demolition of No. 13 Wisconsin Saturday afternoon in Columbus, Chase Young was a one-man wrecking crew, accounting for five tackles for loss and four sacks in the lopsided 38-7 win. The junior defensive end, likely to be one of the first players selected if/when he makes himself available for the 2020 NFL Draft, leads the country in sacks with 13½ and is tied for second with 15½ tackles for loss.

Coming off that career performance, the Westgate Las Vegas Superbook, for the first time this season, has placed Young high atop its board and given the end 20/1 odds to win the 2019 Heisman Trophy. Still, Young remains behind — far, far behind — a quartet of quarterbacks:

LSU’s Joe Burrow , Even (200/1 odds on Feb. 26)

, Even (200/1 odds on Feb. 26) Oklahoma’s Jalen Hurts , 7/4 (6/1)

, 7/4 (6/1) Alabama’s Tua Tagovailoa , 4/1 (5/2)

, 4/1 (5/2) Ohio State’s Justin Fields, 10/1 (6/1)

The only other player even remotely close? Another of Young’s teammates, running back J.K. Dobbins, at 40/1. No other player on the board is inside of 100/1 odds to claim this year’s trophy.