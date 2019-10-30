P.J. Fleck says Minnesota didn’t avoid night game vs. Penn State

After getting a bye week to rest and prepare for their next game, Minnesota is set to host Penn State in a somewhat surprising battle of unbeaten teams. But with the calendar flipping to November and night games generally frowned upon around the Big Ten this time of the year due to the weather conditions, Minnesota’s historic clash with the Nittany Lions will be slotted at noon eastern on Nov. 9. Minnesota head coach P.J. Fleck said in an interview with Pat McAfeee that the Gophers did not turn down a night game, as had previously been reported.
“No, we did not avoid that game,” Fleck said when asked about Minnesota turning down a night game opportunity. “That’s completely a hundred percent inaccurate. The way the Big Ten works is both teams have to be able to agree on night games and you have to be able to match it up with television, but that is a hundred percent inaccurate. The Minnesota Golden Gophers did not turn down a night game.”
Fleck’s statement contradicts previous reports citing Minnesota Deputy Athletics Director John Cunningham of saying Minnesota did indeed decline a night game option for the game against Penn State.
So, who do you believe in this scenario? The head coach certainly has a grasp for what’s going on with his program, but kickoff times tend to be decisions out of the coach’s hands, even when they are Nick Saban or Dabo Swinney. Maybe Minnesota declined the option before it was presented in its final form. Maybe Minnesota was just planning ahead for the safety and comfort of their fans, saving them from potential night game chills.
The bottom line is it doesn’t really matter what time the game is played, because the stakes for Minnesota and Penn State will remain the same regardless of what time the game kicks off. Besides, Big Ten November afternoons are pretty darn good.
Class of 2020 quarterback JD Johnson has long been committed to Michigan and is still planning on attending classes at the school, but he will be taking on a much different role with the football program that previously expected. In a statement posted to his Twitter account Wednesday afternoon,. Johnson announced he is done playing football due to a birth defect to his cardiovascular system.
“After going through a battery of tests and a complete evaluation of my cardiovascular system, the doctors discovered that I have some issues that cannot be corrected through additional surgery,” Johnson explained.
Fortunately for Johnson, Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh was not about to turn his back on him. Johnson went on to explain Harbaugh said the program will still honor his scholarship and that Johnson will be invited to join the football program as a member of the staff.
While nothing can truly replace the disappointment of having to retire from a sport a player loves, the comfort of knowing there is still a place for you within the program you have committed to has to be appreciated. It sure appears Johnson is more than appreciative of Harbaugh. Harbaugh may draw his critics at times, and sometimes deservingly so, but this is a reminder that every coach can have an impact on a student-athlete at any given moment.
A couple of Tulsa football players got into some legal trouble early Wednesday morning. Korey King and Lazarus May were arrested by Tulsa police for possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and possession of a firearm. Both players have been removed from the football program, effective immediately.
“The safety of our students, employees and visitors is our top priority,” a statement from Tulsa read, according to a report from FOX 23 in Oklahoma. While laws regarding student privacy prohibit the university from commenting on students’ status, we can say that Korey King and Lazarus May are no longer on the TU football team as of Wednesday.”
After obtaining a search warrant, officers responding to a call to the Tulsa dorm, a total of 253 grams of marijuana was discovered along with a rifle and three air soft guns.
King was a redshirt freshman for the Golden Hurricane. May was an outside linebacker who joined Tulsa in the Class of 2019. Neither player recorded any stats this season for Tulsa.
Given the injury issue at the most important position in the sport, it’s kind of head-scratching to see one of the teams mentioned in the headline with shorter title odds, yet here we are.
Earlier this week, one offshore sportsbook released its odds to win the 2019 College Football Playoff championship, with Alabama leapfrogging Clemson as the new favorite at 11/4 (up from 3/1). Just a week ago, the Tigers had jumped the Crimson Tide but saw their odds lengthen a bit in the new release from 5/2 to 3/1.
Ohio State, sitting at 5/1 seven days ago, now stands at 3/1. LSU remains steady at 9/2, while Georgia got a bump up from 14/1 to 12/1.
Coming off its shocking upset loss to Kansas State, Oklahoma tumbled from 6/1 to 20/1. Arguably in large part because of that upset, Oregon went from 33/1 to 20/1 as the Pac-12’s playoff hopes, dead and buried a few weeks ago, have gotten the Lazarus treatment.
Here’s yet another example of how there are many things much more important — and precious — than football.
A highly-touted transfer from Clemson, Hunter Johnson was Northwestern’s season-opening starter and started the next three games as well. However, what has been described as a minor knee injury suffered in the late-September loss to Wisconsin has played a role in the quarterback being sidelined for the past three games. It wasn’t, though, the sole reason.
As it turns out, and following a “heart-to-heart” conversation with head coach Pat Fitzgerald, Johnson decided to put football on the backburner recently as his mother battles cancer, something the player revealed to Teddy Greenstein of the Chicago Tribune following Tuesday’s practice.
His mother, Shana, was diagnosed with breast cancer and is recovering from chemotherapy and a mastectomy less than two weeks ago.
…
“[The head coach and I] cleared the air a little bit,” Johnson said. “Since that conversation, things have been great.
According to Johnson, his mother “has a couple of more procedures” but “[a]t this point things are good.”
Johnson has been practicing throughout his in-game sabbatical and hopes to return to the playing field soon — NU heads to Johnson’s home state of Indiana to play the Hoosiers this weekend — if for nothing more than to follow through on his mom’s edict.
“She doesn’t want what’s going on back home to affect what’s going on here,” Johnson told Greenstein. “As hard as that is, you’ve got to find a way.”