Penn State starting DT Antonio Shelton suspended for spitting on Michigan State player

While it’s true that spit happens sometimes, that same spit can get you into some hot water with both your team and your conference.
In the fourth quarter of Penn State’s win over Michigan State, Antonio Shelton was ejected from the contest after expectorating in the general direction of a Spartans football player, offensive lineman Matt Allen. While the defensive lineman apologized for his actions that same day…
… it wasn’t enough as Penn State confirmed Tuesday night that, coming off a bye this weekend, Shelton has been suspended for the huge showdown with fellow unbeaten Minnesota Nov. 9. Additionally, not only did the Big Ten support the one-game suspension — Shelton will be eligible to return for the Week 12 game against Indiana — but the conference also issued an official public reprimand to the player.
From the B1G release:
Big Ten Conference Agreement 10.01 states in part that “The Big Ten Conference expects all contests involving a member institution to be conducted without compromise to any fundamental element of sportsmanship. Such fundamental elements include integrity of the competition, civility toward all, and respect, particularly toward opponents and officials.
Shelton has started all eight games at defensive tackle for the Nittany Lions this season. He has been credited with 2.5 tackles for loss.
Everybody involved probably knew this type of personnel move was coming at some point, it was just a matter of when.
Ole Miss’ top three quarterbacks this year are either true freshmen (John Rhys Plumlee, Grant Tisdale) or a redshirt freshman (Matt Corral). Additionally, four-star 2020 quarterback Robby Ashford has verbally committed to playing his college football for the Rebels.
With that as a backdrop, it was reported by multiple media outlets Tuesday that when is now as one of the first-year signal-callers, Tisdale, has decided to place his name into the NCAA transfer database. The Allen, Tex., product had been running behind Plumlee and Corral on Ole Miss’ depth chart.
As was the case with Plumlee, Tisdale was a four-star member of the Rebels’ 2019 recruiting class. He appeared in one game as a true freshman, completing both of his pass attempts for 56 yards and a touchdown in a late-September loss to Alabama.
Because he played in four or fewer games, Tisdale can take a redshirt for the season.
Plumlee has been the Rebels’ primary starter the past four games, although he and Corral split time the past two weeks. Plumlee also underwent arthroscopic knee surgery in the week leading up to Ole Miss’ bye this past weekend, although he is back at practice and is expected to be available for the Auburn game this Saturday.
With Tisdale unavailable, another true freshman, three-star 2019 signee Kinkead Dent, will likely slide into the role of No. 3 quarterback.
Bru McCoy‘s true freshman season at USC will end the same way it began — on the sidelines.
Due to one part unspecified illness and another part eligibility issues, the highly-touted and much-discussed 2019 signee had yet to see the field for the Trojans’ first eight games of the 2019 season. Wednesday, Clay Helton acknowledged that McCoy will not play at all the remainder of the season.
McCoy will take a redshirt for this season, leaving him with four years of eligibility.
“Right now, Bru is not going to play this year,” said the head coach. “He’s doing a great job academically, doing a great job in strength and conditioning. He’ll be ready for spring.”
The illness/eligibility issues continued what was a roller coaster last year or so for McCoy.
McCoy, a five-star 2019 recruit who signed with USC in December, was reportedly mulling a transfer to Texas a month later… which was followed not long after by USC granting a release to McCoy from his National Letter of Intent so he would be free to move about the country… which was followed by McCoy signing with Texas in late January… which was followed by reports that surfaced Memorial Day that McCoy had told Helton he had decided to leave Texas and return to USC.
The last Tuesday of May, it was reported that a “severe case of homesickness” had led to the California native’s uncertainty. That same day, another report surfaced that a UT contingent, headed by head coach Tom Herman, made the trek to the Golden State in an attempt to convince McCoy to stick to his commitment to the Longhorns. That move didn’t bear fruit as McCoy confirmed on the last day of May that he would be returning to the Trojans.
On June 11, USC made McCoy’s return to The Land of Troy official.
McCoy was the highest-rated member of USC’s 2019 recruiting class, the only five-star prospect pulled in by Helton & Company this cycle. On 247Sports.com‘s composite board, McCoy was rated as the No. 1 athlete in the country; the No. 2 player at any position in the state of California; and the No. 9 player overall in this class.
South Carolina’s ground game will be at less than full force for another week, although the situation is improving.
On the first play from scrimmage in South Carolina’s loss to Florida in Week 8, Rico Dowdle went down with a knee injury and didn’t return to the playing field. While the injury was subsequently diagnosed as just a sprain, he didn’t play in the Week 9 loss to Tennessee.
With Vanderbilt on tap this Saturday, head coach Will Muschamp has officially ruled the running back out for the SEC East matchup.
The good news is that, barring a setback, Dowdle should be healthy enough to take the field when USC plays host to No. 20 Appalachian State Nov. 9.
This season, the senior has rushed for 457 yards and four touchdowns on 78 carries. Both of those totals are second on the Gamecocks behind Tavien Feaster‘s 492 yards and five scores on the ground.
When just one defensive player has even a remote chance at winning this year’s Heisman Trophy, you know his name will litter lists for awards centered on that side of the ball.
Coming off a dominating performance that was televised nationally for all to see, Ohio State’s Chase Young has commenced the hardware haul process as he was named as a Chuck Bednarik Award semifinalist. All told, the defensive end was one of 20 semifinalists for the 2019 trophy, which was claimed last year by Kentucky defensive end Josh Allen.
No semifinalists or finalists for the 2018 award won by Allen are up for this year’s honor.
Positionally, the six linebackers are the most of any group, with defensive ends next up at five. There are also three defensive tackles, and two each from the cornerback and safety positions.
Ohio State, Oklahoma and Penn State are the only schools with more than one semifinalist. Of the 20 current semifinalists, six come from the SEC and five from the Big Ten.