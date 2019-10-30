Penn State starting DT Antonio Shelton suspended for spitting on Michigan State player

While it’s true that spit happens sometimes, that same spit can get you into some hot water with both your team and your conference.

In the fourth quarter of Penn State’s win over Michigan State, Antonio Shelton was ejected from the contest after expectorating in the general direction of a Spartans football player, offensive lineman Matt Allen. While the defensive lineman apologized for his actions that same day…

I would like to apologize for my actions during tonight’s game. That was extremely selfish behavior. I misrepresented my coach, my school and my team. That’s not who we are and that’s not who I am. I represent more than myself, this won’t happen again. — Antonio Shelton (@_groovy55) October 27, 2019

… it wasn’t enough as Penn State confirmed Tuesday night that, coming off a bye this weekend, Shelton has been suspended for the huge showdown with fellow unbeaten Minnesota Nov. 9. Additionally, not only did the Big Ten support the one-game suspension — Shelton will be eligible to return for the Week 12 game against Indiana — but the conference also issued an official public reprimand to the player.

From the B1G release:

Big Ten Conference Agreement 10.01 states in part that “The Big Ten Conference expects all contests involving a member institution to be conducted without compromise to any fundamental element of sportsmanship. Such fundamental elements include integrity of the competition, civility toward all, and respect, particularly toward opponents and officials.

Shelton has started all eight games at defensive tackle for the Nittany Lions this season. He has been credited with 2.5 tackles for loss.