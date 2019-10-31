Arkansas State’s Nathan Page charged with domestic battery on woman who is pregnant/expecting

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Monday, Nathan Page was named as the Sun Belt Conference’s Defensive Player of the Week after intercepting a career-high two passes. Two days later, his status with the Arkansas State football program moving forward is tenuous at best thanks to a very serious off-field incident.

According to KAIT-TV in Jonesboro, Page was arrested Wednesday afternoon following a domestic incident earlier in the day. The television website wrote that “[t]he booking sheet noted Page faces a felony domestic battery-III multiple offenses charge.”

Another television station in the area, KATV, is reporting that the sophomore defensive back is charged with domestic battery to a woman who is pregnant/expecting.

No details leading up to the arrest and charges have been released.

In a statement, ASU athletic director Jerry Scott confirmed that his department is aware of the incident and that Page has been suspended from the football team. “The A-State Athletics Department will have no further comment on this matter at this time,” Scott added.

In addition to tying for the team lead in picks with two, Page is third on the Red Wolves this season with six pass breakups. He has started six of the seven games in which he’s played this season after playing in a dozen games as a true freshman in 2018.