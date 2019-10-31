Big 12 fines K-State, TCU, reprimands Kansas over Week 9 field-storming incidents

A weekend of upsets in the Big 12 that hurt the conference’s playoff chances also put a dent in a couple of members’ bank accounts, although we’re quite certain each was glad to cough up the cash for the greater good.
Over the course of the afternoon and on into last Saturday night, unranked Kansas State stunned No. 5 Oklahoma in Manhattan; unranked TCU dropped No. 15 Texas in Fort Worth; and Kansas scored its first win over Texas Tech since 2001 and its first-ever win over the Red Raiders in Lawrence.
All three of the wins resulted in fans storming the respective fields. All three of the field-storming incidents also caught the attention of the Big 12 office, which announced on Wednesday that each of the home universities involved has been issued a public reprimand.
Additionally, as this wasn’t their first such incident, both K-State and TCU were slapped with fines of $25,000 each.
“Our institutions have a duty to provide a safe game environment,” said Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby said in a statement. “Although the Big 12 does not currently have a policy prohibiting spectators from entering playing areas for post-game celebrations, it is of utmost importance that home game management provides adequate security measures for our student-athletes, coaches, game officials and spectators. That expectation includes providing safe passage from the playing field to the locker room, and protection of the visiting team bench area.”
When it comes to nonconference scheduling news, especially as it pertains to the SEC, this is more like it.
Thursday morning, Florida State announced that it has reached an agreement with Alabama on a future home-and-home series. The Crimson Tide will travel to Tallahassee on Aug. 30, 2025, with the Seminoles making the trip to Tuscaloosa on Sept. 19 of the following season.
The 2025 game will mark the first-ever meeting between the two football programs at Doak Campbell Stadium.
“We are very pleased that we could work this out and we know that it will be a great event on both campuses,” FSU athletic director David Coburn said in a statement. “We appreciate Alabama being our partner in this, and both the ACC and SEC offices who had to do a lot of work behind the scenes to make this a reality.”
Alabama and Florida State have met five times previously, with the first three coming in the state of Alabama (two in Tuscaloosa, one in Birmingham). The last two have come on neutral fields, including the 2017 opener at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.
Alabama had previously announced a 2025 non-conference game against Wisconsin at home and a 2026 road trip to West Virginia.
“Our administration has worked extremely hard to upgrade our non-conference schedule in the coming years and the addition of Florida State in 2025 and 2026 is another great example,” said Alabama head coach Nick Saban in his statement. “This gives us two non-conference games against high-caliber Power 5 competition in those seasons, which is good for both our program and our fans. We have played a couple of great neutral site games with the Seminoles over the years and this home-and-home series should be no different.”
One of these days, I think, college football players will realize that their lives would be exponentially easier if they just followed through on their off-field commitments as it relates to the criminal justice system.
Back in July, Marquel Dismuke was cited by Lincoln Police Department officers for driving on a suspended license after being pulled over for failing to display a front license plate. Last month, the Nebraska safety pleaded guilty in the case and was ordered to appear in court Wednesday of this week for sentencing. The only problem? Dismuke failed to appear for that court date.
As a result, the Lincoln Journal-Star has reported, a bench warrant for Dismuke’s arrest has been issued. The Journal-Star wrote that, “[i]f he is picked up on the warrant, Dismuke would be able to post his $500 bond by paying $50, according to court records.”
Two months prior to the July citation, Dismuke was fined $150 after being cited for, you guessed it, driving on a suspended license.
Thus far, the football program has not publicly commented on Dismuke’s latest legal kerfuffle.
After playing in 19 games (one start) the past two years, Dismuke has started all eight games for Nebraska in 2019. The junior defensive back is second on the Cornhuskers in tackles with 51 and tied for third in pass breakups with three.
Not long after reports surfaced Wednesday that Joey Gatewood was moving on from Auburn, head coach Gus Malzahn confirmed the departure and stated that “everyone will be rooting for him moving forward.” That same night, Gatewood made his move away from The Plains social-media official as well.
In a tweet posted to his personal Twitter account, the redshirt freshman wrote that he “would like to thank Auburn University, the Auburn family, coaching staff and my teammates” as well as wishing those same teammates “the best moving forward this season.”
“However,” the quarterback added, “it is in the best interest of myself and my family to move forward.” Those best interests, Malzahn alluded to, include going somewhere that he can be the starting quarterback.
It should be noted that Gatewood’s name is officially listed in the NCAA transfer database, although it should be further noted that the player can always pull his name from the portal and remain at AU.
A four-star 2018 signee, Gatewood was rated as the No. 9 player at any position in the state of Florida and the No. 49 recruit overall on 247Sports.com‘s composite board. The Jacksonville product was the highest-rated signee in the Tigers’ class that year.
After redshirting as a true freshman — and after losing out on the starting job to five-star 2019 signee Bo Nix — Gatewood has thrown for 54 yards and two touchdowns this season, adding another 148 yards and three scores on the ground.
After seemingly experiencing a season’s worth of injuries under center this month alone, Jeremy Pruitt now has a welcome signal-calling decision to make.
Jarrett Guarantano (pictured, left) started the first four games of the 2019 season before losing the job to true freshman Brian Maurer (pictured, right), who suffered a concussion in each of the last two of his first three collegiate starts and missed last Saturday’s win over South Carolina. In that same game, Guarantano suffered a broken bone in his left (non-throwing) hand and underwent surgery to repair the damage.
Ahead of this coming Saturday’s nonconference matchup with UAB, Pruitt announced that both Maurer and Guarantano have been medically cleared to play in Week 10. What the head coach didn’t announce was which quarterback, including J.T. Shrout (pictured, center), will start the game for the Volunteers against the Blazers.
“They’re all ready to go,” Pruitt said according to the Knoxville News-Sentinel. “How we play them, we’ve not decided yet.”
A decision likely won’t be made until closer to kickoff Saturday.
Guarantano, who entered the season having started 18 games for the Vols, has completed nearly 61 percent of his passes for 1,140 yards, 10 touchdowns and four interceptions. Statistically, Maurer pales in comparison as he’s thrown five picks versus two touchdowns in completing less than 50 percent of his 55 passes.
In the most extended action of his career, Shrout went 7-11 for 122 yards and a touchdown last weekend.