Florida falls to No. 11 in latest Coaches Poll, Georgia top one-loss team in rankings

We’re only a few short days away from the College Football Playoff Selection Committee rankings being released but until that time rolls around, we’ll still have to rely on the old faithful combination of the AP and Coaches Polls being released every Sunday.
After a quiet Week 10, there was little movement in the latter, with the most notable move likely belonging to that of Florida, which fell five spots to No. 11 after their loss to new No. 6 Georgia on Saturday at the World’s Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party. Both of the SEC East teams can lay claim to being the top one- and two-loss programs in the poll respectively.
The top otherwise remained unchanged with all but No. 3 Clemson off last week. No. 1 Alabama and No. 2 LSU combined for 48 first place votes ahead of their meeting in Tuscaloosa next Saturday.
Also notable is the fall of SMU, which dropped like a rock to No. 23 (nine spots) after losing a close one at new No. 19 Memphis in primetime. The Tigers are actually not the top Group of Five team in the poll as fellow AAC rival Cincinnati moved up to No. 17.
No. 24 San Diego State and No. 25 Navy also joined the rankings replacing Appalachian State and Texas after the latter two lost their most recent games.
The full Coaches Poll heading into an action-packed Week 11:
- Alabama (37 first place votes)
- LSU (11)
- Clemson (9)
- Ohio State (8)
- Penn State
- Georgia
- Oregon
- Oklahoma
- Utah
- Baylor
- Florida
- Auburn
- Minnesota
- Michigan
- Notre Dame
- Wisconsin
- Cincinnati
- Iowa
- Memphis
- Wake Forest
- Boise State
- Kansas State
- SMU
- San Diego State
- Navy