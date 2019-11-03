Florida falls to No. 11 in latest Coaches Poll, Georgia top one-loss team in rankings

This weekend was the final chance to leave an impression before the College Football Playoff Selection Committee releases their first set of rankings and No. 7 Oregon wound up making quite the statement on Saturday night. The Ducks used touchdowns in all three phases to overcome a slow start and pull away from what had been a division-leading USC team, scoring a 56-24 win at the L.A. Coliseum that left no doubt as to who is the Pac-12’s best hope of crashing the postseason’s final four.

Mario Cristobal had to be happy with the complete effort his team put forward after falling in an early 10-0 hole, taking the lead over an eight minute stretch of the second quarter that included just one offensive drive but three touchdowns via a pass, a pick-six and a 100-yard kickoff return. That helped take pressure off an offense that took awhile to get going before eventually opening up the floodgates. QB Justin Herbert tossed an early interception but bounced-back to throw for an efficient 225 yards and three scores (rushing for another) attempts. His strong arm helped make up for a ground game that was surprisingly ineffective after rushing for over two bills last week, with Travis Dye posting the high-water mark of 75 yards on the ground.

All told it was a 56-14 run for the Ducks over the final three quarters of the game, emptying out a rather sparse Coliseum to begin with for a Trojans squad that had been undefeated at home this season. Freshman QB Kedon Slovis had to pretty much carry the offense and finished with 264 yards and three touchdown passes on a whopping school-record 57 attempts, solid numbers were it not for a fumble in the red zone and three interceptions (all of which wound up as points the other way). That put the USC defense behind the ball most of the night and they simply weren’t up to the task against one of the more balanced units in the conference.

As a result, Clay Helton’s team finally found themselves knocked out of first place in the Pac-12 South when combined with No. 9 Utah’s earlier win over Washington up in Seattle. The final score may also have been the final nail in the coffin for their embattled head coach, who will wake up at some point next week with the school officially naming a new athletic director and rumors of Urban Meyer lurking in the weeks continuing to swirl.

Those are concerns that Oregon AD Rob Mullens won’t have to focus on as he catches a plane to Dallas on Sunday morning to begin his duties as the chair of the Selection Committee. Though he won’t be able to make his case for his team as part of the recusal process, it’s not like he’ll need to after the kind of performance on Saturday night that the Ducks put forward just as the chase for the final four heats up across the country.