SMU drops to No. 23 after loss in latest AP Poll; Cincinnati is top Group of Five team

The final AP Poll before the release of the first set of College Football Playoff Selection Committee Rankings didn’t see many changes among the top 25 but did feature a little shuffling ahead of Tuesday’s big release show.

As expected, the bulk of the top 10 remained the same after numerous off weeks and the top four of No. 1 LSU, No. 2 Alabama, No. 3 Ohio State and No. 4 Clemson didn’t move at all. New No. 6 Georgia did become the top one-loss team in the poll following their win over Florida, which remained in the top 10 despite falling in Jacksonville.

Most of the AP Poll movement was devoted to the Group of Five following a big weekend at that level of college football. SMU predictably dropped quite a bit from No. 15 to No. 23 after their first loss of the year at Memphis. The Tigers climbed almost as much, going from No. 24 the week prior to No. 19 overall heading into Week 11. Fellow AAC member Cincinnati was the highest ranked Group of Five team however, surviving a big test at ECU on Saturday to stay put at No. 17. Navy made for the fourth member of the league to earn a ranking, replacing Appalachian State and checking in at No. 25.

The poll sets up a juicy set of matchups between the top two teams in Tuscaloosa between the Tide and Tigers as well as a pivotal top 13 meeting between Minnesota and No. 5 Penn State in the Twin Cities.

Here’s the full AP Top 25 heading into the 11th week of the season: