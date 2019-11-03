Willie Taggart statement thanks FSU, disappointed at decision to let him go

Florida State fired head coach Willie Taggart on Sunday after just short of two years at the school but the embattled 43-year-old is taking the high road to his quick departure.
Issuing a statement via his Twitter account, Taggart thanked the program he grew up rooting for while also expressing his sadness over the unfortunate ending that nobody involved wanted but ultimately played out in Tallahassee:
Taggart ends his time at FSU with a 9-12 mark overall and 6-9 record in ACC play. The Seminoles were his fourth head coaching gig over the past decade, which included stops at Oregon, USF and Western Kentucky on his way to a 56-62 record in charge.
Though Taggart is rightfully disappointed over the way things played out after the team’s loss to Miami, at least he’ll be well compensated for his quick exit as the reported buyout of his contract will cost the school some $17 million in addition to the roughly $10 million in salary he already made.
Getting blown-out by Boston College is hazardous to one’s career.
Adding to the list of surprisingly unsurprising firings on Sunday in the ACC, Syracuse announced that defensive coordinator/linebackers coach Brian Ward has been let go from his position after a 58-27 loss to the Eagles over the weekend.
“I want to thank Coach Ward for everything he’s done for Syracuse University and this football team,” head coach Dino Babers announced in a statement. “However I felt a change needed to be made at this time to give us the best opportunity for success moving forward. Coach Stanard is an experienced defensive coach. He’s been here for three years now and understands the culture of our program. I’m confident in his ability to lead that side of the ball.”
Former Nebraska defensive end and the Orange’s current line coach Steve Stanard will take over play-calling duties for the defense the rest of the season.
Syracuse currently ranks 92nd nationally in scoring defense, giving up just over 30 points per game in 2019. That’s not too far off from where the team was last season (27 ppg allowed) but the team’s record is obviously a far cry from what it was as they’ve slumped to 3-6 overall and remain winless in conference play.
It couldn’t have been easy for Babers to let Ward go as the two have been together since their Western Illinois days but the slippage on the field and the loss column was just too hard to ignore after the latest result for the team.
A productive weekend in South Bend for Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly got a little better on Sunday afternoon.
According to 247Sports, Ohio State graduate transfer safety Isaiah Pryor has committed to joining the Irish after a pair of visits to campus the past few weeks.
One of the top defensive backs on the transfer market, Pryor was originally a four-star recruit out of the class of 2017 who had offers from all the regulars like Alabama, LSU and, of course the Buckeyes. 247Sports notes his first offer was actually from the Irish so it’s pretty clear the coaching staff is high on what the redshirt junior can do between the lines.
Assuming there’s no holdup, Pryor should have two seasons to play beginning in 2020. That’s big for Notre Dame given that another transfer, Alohi Gilman, will be vacating one of the starting safety spots after this year.
Pryor played in 27 games for Ohio State, starting seven of them in 2018. He recorded 44 tackles during his time in Columbus along with one interception.
The final AP Poll before the release of the first set of College Football Playoff Selection Committee Rankings didn’t see many changes among the top 25 but did feature a little shuffling ahead of Tuesday’s big release show.
As expected, the bulk of the top 10 remained the same after numerous off weeks and the top four of No. 1 LSU, No. 2 Alabama, No. 3 Ohio State and No. 4 Clemson didn’t move at all. New No. 6 Georgia did become the top one-loss team in the poll following their win over Florida, which remained in the top 10 despite falling in Jacksonville.
Most of the AP Poll movement was devoted to the Group of Five following a big weekend at that level of college football. SMU predictably dropped quite a bit from No. 15 to No. 23 after their first loss of the year at Memphis. The Tigers climbed almost as much, going from No. 24 the week prior to No. 19 overall heading into Week 11. Fellow AAC member Cincinnati was the highest ranked Group of Five team however, surviving a big test at ECU on Saturday to stay put at No. 17. Navy made for the fourth member of the league to earn a ranking, replacing Appalachian State and checking in at No. 25.
The poll sets up a juicy set of matchups between the top two teams in Tuscaloosa between the Tide and Tigers as well as a pivotal top 13 meeting between Minnesota and No. 5 Penn State in the Twin Cities.
Here’s the full AP Top 25 heading into the 11th week of the season:
