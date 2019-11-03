Willie Taggart statement thanks FSU, disappointed at decision to let him go

Florida State fired head coach Willie Taggart on Sunday after just short of two years at the school but the embattled 43-year-old is taking the high road to his quick departure.

Issuing a statement via his Twitter account, Taggart thanked the program he grew up rooting for while also expressing his sadness over the unfortunate ending that nobody involved wanted but ultimately played out in Tallahassee:

Taggart ends his time at FSU with a 9-12 mark overall and 6-9 record in ACC play. The Seminoles were his fourth head coaching gig over the past decade, which included stops at Oregon, USF and Western Kentucky on his way to a 56-62 record in charge.

Though Taggart is rightfully disappointed over the way things played out after the team’s loss to Miami, at least he’ll be well compensated for his quick exit as the reported buyout of his contract will cost the school some $17 million in addition to the roughly $10 million in salary he already made.