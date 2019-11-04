Tua remains game-time decision for No. 2 Alabama vs. No. 1 LSU

Ed Orgeron isn’t taking the bait. LSU’s head coach said Monday ahead of the first regular season AP No. 1 vs. AP No. 2 showdown since these two programs did it in 2011 that he fully expects Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa to play.
That said, Alabama isn’t clearing Tua to play until, oh, about 3:15 p.m. ET on Saturday.
“If he can play in the game, it’ll be a game-time decision,” Nick Saban said Monday, via ESPN.
While everyone except those wearing crimson expects Tagovailoa to fully recover from the ankle surgery he had two week ago in time to face LSU, LSU is going through a similar issue. The quarterback of LSU’s defense is also day-to-day.
It seems as if it’s only fair that if Tua can’t play, Delpit can’t either.
But, let’s be real, they’re both playing on Saturday.
With Florida State now officially looking for a new head coach after firing Willie Taggart on Sunday, Kentucky’s Mark Stoops has quickly been tabbed a potential candidate. Given his ties to the Seminoles, it makes sense why Stoops, who has achieved success at Kentucky relative to the overall history of Kentucky football, would be a potential target for filling the vacancy in Tallahassee, however, Stoops is already trying to keep this speculation from being any type of distraction as he focuses on his job in Lexington.
“It’s something that you don’t really want to address in season,” Stoops said when meeting with the media at his Monday press conference. Of course, he is flattered and takes the speculation as a bit of a compliment for the work he is currently doing with Kentucky. “It’s better than the alternative.”
Stoops is in his seventh season as head coach of the Wildcats. Although Kentucky is sitting at 4-4 at the moment, the program is coming off a historic 2018 season that saw Kentucky win 10 games for the first time since 1977, and for just the third time in program history. Kentucky has had three consecutive winning seasons under Stoops and is looking for its fourth straight winning season, a feat accomplished twice by the program since 1957.
Besides, if Florida State is going to swing for the fences to hire a Stoops, maybe the more likely target would be former Oklahoma head coach Bob Stoops, who is currently preparing to coach in the resurrected XFL. There has been no indication the former national championship coach of the Sooners is interested in the Florida State job, or any job outside the XFL at this time, but Florida State is the kind of job with some great potential that could lure some good quality coaching candidates to the job despite recent down seasons.
Everyone wants to get a chance to be in the stands at Bryant-Denny Stadium this week when the top two teams in the world of college football. And it seems that includes President Donald Trump. Multiple reports on Monday, including one from Bama Central, report the president is planning to attend the game between Alabama and LSU this Saturday afternoon.
This would be the third sports event in the past two weeks the president will have attended. Trump attended a World Series game in Washington D.C. between the Washington Nationals and Houston Astros at the beginning of last week, and a UFC event over the weekend. The fan reception at the World Series was not particularly positive, while the UFC event reportedly received a mixed reception. The fan reception at Alabama-LSU likely has a decent chance to be much more positive considering the two states of Alabama and Louisiana are typically among the states with the highest approval ratings for the Commander-In-Chief.
This won’t be Trump’s first time checking out some SEC action up close and personal, however. Trump attended the College Football Playoff National Championship Game in 2017 between Alabama and Georgia in Atlanta. He left the game at halftime, thus missing the comeback effort led by Tua Tagovailoa as Alabama topped Georgia in overtime. Trump has also attended the Army-Navy Game twice; once as president-elect in 2016 and most recently in 2018.
So, if you happen to be attending this weekend’s battle for first place in the SEC West Division in Tuscaloosa, be prepared for extra security. Wherever the president goes, so do longer security checks.
Texas A&M and Louisville liked their 2015 Music City Bowl so much, they decided to do it again. Twice.
The Aggies and Cardinals on Monday announced a home-and-home to be played in 2028-29.
“We are excited to announce this home-and-home series with Louisville as we continue our non-conference home-and-home football matchups with some of the top programs across the country. This matchup also gives our fans a chance to see a different part of the country and continues to showcase the Texas A&M brand on a national stage,” Texas A&M AD Ross Bjork said.
Texas A&M will host the first installment on Sept. 2, 2028, and Louisville will return the favor on Sept. 1, 2029.
The Aggies hold a 3-1 advantage over Louisville. Louisville won the most recent installment, but Texas A&M has taken all three games played on campus.
Neither team has another game scheduled for either season, though it’s safe to assume Louisville will also play Kentucky to close the year and Texas A&M will also play Texa… nevermind.
First, it was Alabama and Clemson. Then, it was just Clemson. Now, according to one offshore sports book, Ohio State is the betting favorite to win this season’s national championship.
The third-ranked Buckeyes have moved slightly ahead of the Tide and Tigers with 5/2 odds, narrowly surpassing the 11/4 odds shared by Alabama and Clemson. LSU is a solid fourth at 9/2. Oregon has the best odds outside of Ohio State, Clemson and the SEC at 16/1.
While LSU is not the favorite to win the title, they are the clear favorites to begin the College Football Playoff rankings as the No. 1 team.
Finally, Joe Burrow remains the clear Heisman favorite. In fact, the LSU quarterback has crossed the threshold where oddsmakers see him as more likely than not to claim the stiffarm trophy next month. His former teammate, Ohio State’s Chase Young, has rocketed up the, um, chase at 8/1.