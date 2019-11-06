Ohio State-Penn State set for a noon kickoff with possible Big Ten and playoff stakes on the line

What could be the game of the year in the Big Ten is going to be played in the early afternoon. No. 1 Ohio State’s home game against No. 4 Penn State has been slotted for a noon eastern kickoff on Nov. 23, it was confirmed today.
FOX has taken a new directive with their spotlight games this season by placing the best game the network has to offer in the noon kickoff slot. It has been seen as a pretty rewarding move for the network as the noon time slot has typically been without any real marquee matchups the way the 3:30 p.m ET time slot has been, and of course the primetime lineup.
If all goes according to plan for the network, they could get a matchup in the next-to-last week of the Big Ten’s regular season with much more than Big Ten East Division hopes on the line. The game could very well carry some heavy playoff implications.
The game could be a matchup of 11-0 teams battling for playoff position, but each team has two more games to get through first. Ohio State’s chances of being 11-0 by the time the Nittany Lions come to Columbus are as good as they can get with Maryland this weekend and Rutgers next week. Penn State’s path to 11-0 may still be expected but should be trickier. The Nittany Lions are playing on the road at No. 17 Minnesota (8-0 Minnesota, by the way) this week. Penn State will host Indiana (7-2 Indiana, by the way) next week before their big trip to Ohio State. Penn State would be the more likely of the two top drop a game given the competition the next two weeks, but the stakes will be incredibly high in all likelihood for each team regardless of what happens between now and Nov. 23.
Ohio State topped the season’s first College Football layoff rankings on Tuesday night. Penn State took the fourth spot in the initial playoff rankings.
Some things are bigger than football. So in order to allow the entire New Mexico football program proper time to grieve following the sudden death of Nahje Flowers, this weekend’s scheduled game between New Mexico and Air Force has been rescheduled by the Mountain West Conference.
New Mexico will now host Air Force on Saturday, Nov. 23 at 12:00 PM MT.
“In light of the circumstances and following a thorough review of all factors, which included multiple conversations with both institutions, the Conference office has determined this is the appropriate course of action,” Mountain West Commissioner Craig Thompson said in a released statement. “Our focus is on the family, friends and teammates who have been affected during this difficult time.”
“We share New Mexico’s grief over the tragic loss of Nahje Flowers and offer our deepest condolences,” Air Force Director of Athletics Nathan Pine said in a separate statement. “Air Force will now make the necessary steps to go along with Commissioner Craig Thompson and the Mountain West’s unprecedented decision to cancel this weekend’s game and reschedule. While Air Force has been disadvantaged by the decision, it pales in comparison to the loss New Mexico experienced.”
This was really the right decision for all involved. The last thing New Mexico wants to do right now is plan for a football game. The schedule just so happened to have both teams sharing a similar bye week on Nov. 23, so moving the game was simple enough on the surface. The conference making the final decision to worry about the TV situation as a secondary concern was also a good call by the conference’s office.
Maybe the “games wanted” plea on Twitter worked. Florida Athletics Director Scott Stricklin recently went to Twitter to put out an open call for potential home-and-home scheduling deals. And although some ADs were more than eager to respond publicly, it may be possible there were some other conversations that initiated in the DMs.
According to Only Gators, Florida will play a future home-and-home series with Cal and another with Arizona State, with all games being played between 2026 and 2031. According to the report, Florida will host Cal in 2026 and make the trip to California the following season in 2027. The home-and-home series with Arizona State will begin in 2028 in Arizona. Arizona State will make the return trip a few years later in 2031.
Florida has not played a regular season game in California facing USC in 1983. Florida is 2-0 all-time against Cal, but has hosted the Golden Bears in each previous meeting, with the most recent game being played in 1980. Florida has never played a regular season game in Arizona.
Florida has two other home-and-home deals in place with Pac-12 members. The Gators are hosting Utah in 2022 and visiting Salt Lake City in 2023. Florida also will face Colorado in 2028 at home, in addition to their road trip to Arizona State (and their regular season finale against Florida State). Florida will visit Boulder, Colorado in 2029.
On top of that, Florida has a future home-and-home series with Miami (2024-2025) and Texas (2030-2031).
It was only a matter of time before former Florida State head coach Jimbo Fisher was asked about this week’s developments out of Tallahassee. Florida State fired Fisher’s successor, Willie Taggart, on Sunday after a home loss to Miami.
“I hate it for the program, himself, the kids and everybody involved,” Fisher said when asked about Taggart’s firing, according to The Dallas Morning News. “I wish him nothing but the best. … I know they’ll do well. I wish the school the best, I wish Willie the best, and all those players. I still have a great fondness and love for Florida State and want them to do very well.”
Before leaving the Seminoles to take on the job at Texas A&M, Fisher coached Florida State to the last BCS National Championship and an appearance in the inaugural College Football Playoff. While the search for a new head coach at Florida State is underway, one sports book has gone so far as to list Fisher among a list of potential candidates for the job. Granted, Fisher has extreme long shot odds to be the next head coach at Florida State, and his name was likely added more for fun, along with Bobby Bowden and Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh.
Fisher deflected the chance to comment any further on whether or not it was the right time to fire Taggart at Florida State, which should be expected from any coach and not just one that previously coached at the institution. Fisher may have some choice comments he is reluctant to share in the back of his head, but he’s also smart enough to know saying anything on the situation would do no good for anybody.
Fisher wasn’t the only coach in the SEC asked about the situation at Florida State. Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops, who has been mentioned as a potential leading candidate for the job, has deflected the attention on the subject to focus on the Wildcats.
This one will leave a very sizable mark.
Because of an unspecified injury, David Woodward didn’t play in Utah State’s Week 10 loss to BYU this past Saturday. This week, head coach Gary Andersen confirmed that the junior linebacker won’t see the field at all again in 2019 as the injury will sideline him for the remainder of the season.
While the absence will hurt the team, the head coach was more worried about the player.
“It’s the hardest for him, trust me, it’s the hardest for the kid,” Andersen said according to the Salt Lake Tribune. “He’ll go through it, but it’s a devastating blow for a young man to be in that spot.”
The good news is that Woodward has another season of eligibility he can use next season.
Despite missing a game, Woodward is far and away the Aggies leading tackler with 93 (defensive back Troy Lefeged‘s 56 are No. 2). He’s also forced a team-leading four fumbles, including one he returned for a touchdown.
Woodward’s five tackles for loss and two sacks are both tied for second on the team as well.