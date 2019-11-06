Status of Mizzou QB Kelly Bryant for No. 6 Georgia up in the air

The bad news? If Missouri played a game today, they would have a new starter under center. The good news? Mizzou doesn’t have a game for another three days.
Kelly Bryant, still nursing a sprained knee suffered a month ago, sustained a hamstring injury in Mizzou’s ugly 22-point road loss to Kentucky Oct. 26. Coming off a bye weekend, and with a road trip to No. 6 Georgia on tap this Saturday, Bryant stated that he’s currently feeling about 75-percent healthy.
“I just have to continue to rehab it and I’m just making sure that I’m not putting myself out there if I can’t go,” Bryant said. “If I can go, I’ll go.”
For now, Bryant’s status for the SEC East matchup is officially up in the air according to his head coach.
“We’ll take it day-to-day,” Barry Odom, who confirmed Bryant wouldn’t be available if they played Tuesday, said about the quarterback’s Week 11 availability. “I think he is a fast healer. I have learned that. I know he was anxious during practice today to do a lot more. … He’ll do more [Wednesday] and then we’ll take it from there.”
In eight starts this season, Bryant, in his first season at Mizzou since transferring in from Clemson, has completed 62.2 percent of his passes for 1,845 yards, 14 touchdowns and five interceptions. His 147.2 passer rating is fifth in the SEC and 37th nationally.
Should Bryant be unable to go, redshirt sophomore Taylor Powell would make his first careers start. This season, Powell has completed 42.3 percent of his 26 pass attempts for 108 yards. Last season, he went 6-14 for 134 yards.
Head coach isn’t the only change to Florida State’s coaching staff.
After confirming Sunday that the university had no choice but to move on from Willie Taggart after less than two seasons on the job, FSU named long-time assistant Odell Haggins as interim head coach for the remainder of the 2019 season. With an on-field coaching position now available — FBS schools are permitted 11 countable coaches, including the head coach — the Seminoles have announced that analyst Jim Leavitt has been elevated to an unspecified assistant role on the defensive side of the ball.
As noted in the school’s release, the 11 countable coaches are the only staff members permitted to recruit off-campus and, along with four graduate assistants, to provide on-field instruction.
In mid-September of this year, amidst back-to-back second-half collapses, Taggart added Leavitt as a defensive analyst.
Leavitt served as Taggart’s defensive coordinator during the latter’s lone season as the head football coach at Oregon in 2017. He remained for one season after Mario Cristobal took over for Taggart before being ousted in February of this year.
The head coach at South Florida from 1997-2009, Leavitt’s unceremonious exit from the Bulls was the start of a five-year sabbatical from coaching. In February of 2015, Leavitt was named the defensive coordinator at Colorado and spent two seasons with the Buffaloes before leaving for the Ducks.
Another day another portal entry, with Arizona the latest to see a personnel deduction.
On his personal Twitter account, Jake Peters (pictured, right) announced that, “[a]fter speaking with my family and the coaching staff it is in my best interest to enter into the Transfer Portal.” Added the redshirt freshman tight end, “Arizona will always be a home to my family and me.
“Bear Down.”
Coming out of high school in Rancho Santa Margarita, Calif., Peters was a three-star member of the Wildcats’ 2018 recruiting class. Peters played in a total of two games while at Arizona, one each during the 2018 and 2019 seasons.
The first edition of the 2019 College Football Playoff rankings were released Tuesday night, and Ohio State and LSU came in first and second, followed by Alabama and Penn State to round out the top four. Defending champion Clemson checked in at No. 5, one spot ahead the highest-ranked 1-loss team, Georgia.
It is the first time in 25 edition’s of the committee’s rankings that Clemson has not been in the top four.
Obviously, the most significant game of the season to date arrives Saturday when No. 2 LSU visits No. 3 Alabama. No. 4 Penn State visits No. 17 Minnesota, who checks in four spots lower than their AP ranking.
In the biggest departure from the AP poll, Oklahoma State checked in at No. 23. The Cowboys received only 11 votes in Sunday’s poll, putting them seven spots ahead of where the AP placed them.
Another significant point of intrigue heading into Tuesday was the Group of 5 rankings amid the most competitive race to date. Cincinnati leads the chase at No. 20, followed closely by No. 21 Memphis, No. 22 Boise State, No. 24 Navy and No. 25 SMU.
The full rankings:
1. Ohio State
2. LSU
3. Alabama
4. Penn State
5. Clemson
6. Georgia
7. Oregon
8. Utah
9. Oklahoma
10. Florida
11. Auburn
12. Baylor
13. Wisconsin
14. Michigan
15. Notre Dame
16. Kansas State
17. Minnesota
18. Iowa
19. Wake Forest
20. Cincinnati
21. Memphis
22. Boise State
23. Oklahoma State
24. Navy
25. SMU
Florida offensive lineman Chris Bleich has entered the transfer portal, according to multiple reports Tuesday.
There’s nothing unusual at all about a player thrusting his name into the portal, even mid-season. But what makes Bleich unusual is that he’s started eight of the Gators’ nine games.
The Plymouth, Pa., native, a 3-star member of the Gators’ 2018 class, immediately ascended to Florida’s starting spot at right guard. According to Swamp247, Bleich played Florida’s first three offensive series but was replaced and did not re-enter the game.
Turns out, that was the last we’ll see of Bleich at Florida.
Though Bleich leaves Florida in the midst of a chase for a New Year’s Six bowl appearance, Gators offensive line coach John Hevesy said he leaves on good terms.
“We support Chris and everything he’s doing,” Hevesy told the Orlando Sentinel. “I mean, there’s things going on, but coach Mullen will say more tomorrow.”