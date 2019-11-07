Getty Images

Right now, Kyler Murray’s Heisman vote would ‘probably be Joe Burrow’

By John TaylorNov 7, 2019, 12:24 PM EST
1 Comment

Well, this has the potential to be awkward.

Last year, Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray claimed the 2018 Heisman Trophy before leaving for the 2019 NFL Draft.  Murray’s replacement under center in Norman, Alabama transfer Jalen Hurts, is having himself a Heisman-worthy season as well, with the oddsmakers almost universally giving the senior the second-best odds as the Sooners look to become the first school with back-to-back-to-back winners of the most prestigious award in collegiate sports.

As a former Heisman winner, Murray has earned the right to vote for the trophy moving forward.  Given the fact that his successor is putting up Heisman-worthy numbers, that vote would surely go to Hurts, right?

Well, not exactly.

“Our guy (Hurts) kind of took a hit with that loss,” said Murray said Wednesday by way of ESPN.com. “I think right now, if somebody had to win, it’d probably be Joe Burrow.”

Burrow would, of course, be LSU’s starting quarterback and the current front-runner for the 2019 Heisman who will have a national stage on which to perform this Saturday against Alabama.  And “that loss” would be OU’s stunning setback to Kansas State late last month, although Hurts put up nearly 500 yards of offense (395 passing, 96 rushing) and four touchdowns in nearly leading the Sooners back from a 25-point fourth-quarter deficit.

By the way, good on Murray for showing the willingness to vote with his head and not his school colors.

Auburn transfer QB Joey Gatewood to visit Kentucky as Florida, LSU are also rumored landing spots

Getty Images
By John TaylorNov 7, 2019, 2:34 PM EST
Leave a comment

Not long after saying his goodbyes on the way out of the door from The Plains, Joey Gatewood is taking the next step on his college football journey.

First reported by Kentucky Sports Radio and subsequently confirmed by 247Sports.com, Gatewood will visit the Kentucky campus this weekend as UK plays host to Tennessee Saturday.  According to the latter website, Wildcats tight ends coach/recruiting coordinator Vince Marrow paid the quarterback an in-person visit last week that paved the way for this weekend’s visit.

Florida, LSU and Mississippi State are also reportedly in the mix as well.

A four-star 2018 signee, Gatewood was rated as the No. 9 player at any position in the state of Florida and the No. 49 recruit overall on 247Sports.com‘s composite board. The Jacksonville product was the highest-rated signee in the Tigers’ class that year.

After redshirting as a true freshman — and after losing out on the starting job to five-star 2019 signee Bo Nix — Gatewood had thrown for 54 yards and two touchdowns this season prior to his decision to leave Auburn, adding another 148 yards and three scores on the ground.

Barring something unexpected, Gatewood will likely have to sit out the 2020 season.  That would then leave him with two years of eligibility he can use beginning in 2021.

USC confirms Cincinnati’s Mike Bohn as new AD

Getty Images
By John TaylorNov 7, 2019, 1:09 PM EST
Leave a comment

So much for those second thoughts.  And let the Urban speculation, as farfetched as it may be, commence in earnest.

Late last week, reports surfaced connecting Cincinnati’s Mike Bohn to USC’s vacant athletic director post.  Early Thursday afternoon, the university turned the rumors into reality by confirming Bohn will head its athletic department moving forward.

Bohn, the first USC AD with no ties to the university in more than a quarter-century, replaces Lynn Swann, who “resigned” his post in early September after three years on the job.

Bohn, who played college football and baseball at Kansas, has spent the past six years at Cincinnati, taking over Bearcats athletics in February of 2014. Prior to that, he served as the athletic director at Colorado (2005-13), San Diego State (2003-05) and Idaho (1998-2003).

The 58-year-old Illinois native (he’ll turn 59 later this month) was the Buffaloes AD as CU made the transition from the Big 12 to the Pac-12 in 2011.  He involuntarily stepped down from that post in May of 2013, months after the second of his signature hires at the school, Jon Embree, was fired after just two seasons and four wins (versus 21 losses) as head football coach.  The first, Dan Hawkins, posted a 19-39 record in less than five full seasons in Boulder before his firing opened the door for Bohn’s hiring of Embree.

First and foremost on Bohn’s to-do list at his newest job in the conference?  Determine the fate of head football coach Clay Helton.

Coming off back-to-back 10-win seasons his first two full years with the Trojans, a 5-7 record in 2018 put Helton squarely on the hot seat entering 2019.  After a 3-1 start to this current campaign, USC, which has dealt with myriad injuries to key players throughout the year, proceeded to lose three of its next five, although all three of those setbacks came against ranked opponents.  Two of those defeats came on the road, but the home loss was a 32-point drubbing at the hands of Oregon last Saturday that had the calls for Helton’s scalp growing in intensity.

If Bohn and other university officials determine it’s time to move on from Helton at season’s end, the question quickly becomes, can they pull Urban Meyer out of retirement?  Or, do they even want to pursue Meyer in the event of a coaching change?

The ties between Meyer and Bohn are scant.  Bohn comes from Cincinnati while Meyer played his college football for the Bearcats (one year as a defensive back in 1984) and graduated from the university in 1986.  Meyer’s youngest child, Nate, is also a scholarship baseball player for the Bearcats.

Bohn also hired Luke Fickell off Meyer’s Ohio State coaching staff in December of 2016.  Following a 4-8 first year at the school, Fickell went 11-2, tying a school record for wins, and was named as the AAC’s Coach of the Year for the 2018 season.  He has the Bearcats sitting at 7-1 this season and armed with a No. 20 ranking in the initial College Football Playoff Top 25 heading into the homestretch of the regular season.

Surgery will likely sideline Florida State’s Marvin Wilson for rest of season

Getty Images
By John TaylorNov 7, 2019, 12:54 PM EST
Leave a comment

One of the top defensive linemen in college football has seen his season come to a premature end.

In last Saturday’s loss to Miami, Florida State’s Marvin Wilson sustained an injury to his hand.  Late Thursday morning, FSU announced that, “[a]fter consulting with our athletic training staff and team physicians it was determined that surgery was the best course of action for Marvin.”

As a result of the surgery, which was performed earlier this week, the defensive tackle is expected to miss the remainder of the 2019 season.

“Marvin is disappointed, but he will remain involved as a captain and respected leader for our team,” interim head coach Odell Haggins said in a statement.

A junior, Wilson is expected to forego his remaining eligibility and make himself available for the 2020 NFL Draft.  An official decision on that front, though, has yet to be made.

The 6-5, 311-pound Wilson currently leads the Seminoles in sacks (five); is second in tackles for loss (8½) and third in tackles (44).  The 44 tackles are tops among all linemen in the ACC.

Butch Jones pulls name from Rutgers search

Getty Images
By John TaylorNov 7, 2019, 11:06 AM EST
2 Comments

After a brief hiccup, the signs continue pointing to the gridiron gang getting back together in Piscataway.

With buzz continuing to grow about Greg Schiano-Rutgers reunion, the former RU head coach met with university officials in Columbus, Ohio, for several hours Tuesday regarding the opening for a head football coach at the Big Ten school.  No agreement was reached, however, in large part because of what was described as unspecified “significant demands” on the part of Schiano and his camp.

While Schiano has been viewed as the clearcut choice for most connected to the university, Butch Jones, who interviewed for the job late last week, has been considered the fallback option should the talks with the former RU head coach implode.

Thursday, however, it’s now being reported by nj.com that Jones has removed his name from consideration for the job with the Scarlet Knights.  The development is yet another sign that, provided both sides can get beyond the “significant demand” divide, the university is on the verge of again going all-in on Schiano.

Jones, meanwhile, will continue his journey to get back on the sidelines.

The 51-year-old Jones, whose first coaching job at the collegiate level came as a graduate assistant at Rutgers from 1990-92, parlayed successful stints as the head coach at Central Michigan (2007-09) and Cincinnati (2010-12) into the same job at Tennessee.  While Jones put up a pair of 9-4 seasons in Years 3 and 4 on Rocky Top, a 4-6 record through 10 games of his fifth season proved to be the end of his tenure as he was fired by the Volunteers in November of 2017.

Jones ended up going 34-27 overall and 14-24 in SEC while at Tennessee.  Overall, he’s 84-54 as a head coach.

Three months after his dismissal, Jones was connected to an off-field job at Alabama; Jones took a job as an offensive analyst for the Crimson Tide in March of 2018, a job he’s held ever since.