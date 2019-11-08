Oklahoma inks Tulsa to 2-for-1 series… spread out over a decade

We’ve seen plenty of teams schedule games way out into the future… and we’ve seen plenty of teams ink series spanning a lengthy amount of time… and even plenty of Power Five teams that have scheduled 2-for-1 series with Group of Five programs… but we have not seen many that have combined all three elements for a unique setup. Well, until now courtesy of Oklahoma and Tulsa that is.

The two in-state rivals announced on Friday that they have scheduled a three-game series against each other, which has the distinction of being a 2-for-1 that spans a full decade between start and finish. The Sooners will kick things off against the Golden Hurricane on Sept. 16, 2023 at HA Chapman Stadium. Then the return set will be in Norman seven years later on Aug. 31, 2030. The finale to the three-game set will kickoff on Sept. 3, 2033, which, for some perspective, will come just a few weeks before OU’s current coach Lincoln Riley turns 50 years old.

“We’re excited about another series with Tulsa,” said Oklahoma athletic director Joe Castiglione. “We have always had great respect for their school and football program, and are happy when we can play in front of our fans and alumni who live in the Tulsa area. It’s important to us to have a presence there whenever possible.”

As you would expect, the Sooners hold a considerable lead in the overall series with a 20-7-1 all-time mark over the Golden Hurricane. The two programs’ last meeting came in Norman back in 2015, which resulted in a 52-38 win for Oklahoma, while Tulsa last notched a victory in the series all the way back in 1996.