Oklahoma inks Tulsa to 2-for-1 series… spread out over a decade

We’ve seen plenty of teams schedule games way out into the future… and we’ve seen plenty of teams ink series spanning a lengthy amount of time… and even plenty of Power Five teams that have scheduled 2-for-1 series with Group of Five programs… but we have not seen many that have combined all three elements for a unique setup. Well, until now courtesy of Oklahoma and Tulsa that is.
The two in-state rivals announced on Friday that they have scheduled a three-game series against each other, which has the distinction of being a 2-for-1 that spans a full decade between start and finish. The Sooners will kick things off against the Golden Hurricane on Sept. 16, 2023 at HA Chapman Stadium. Then the return set will be in Norman seven years later on Aug. 31, 2030. The finale to the three-game set will kickoff on Sept. 3, 2033, which, for some perspective, will come just a few weeks before OU’s current coach Lincoln Riley turns 50 years old.
“We’re excited about another series with Tulsa,” said Oklahoma athletic director Joe Castiglione. “We have always had great respect for their school and football program, and are happy when we can play in front of our fans and alumni who live in the Tulsa area. It’s important to us to have a presence there whenever possible.”
As you would expect, the Sooners hold a considerable lead in the overall series with a 20-7-1 all-time mark over the Golden Hurricane. The two programs’ last meeting came in Norman back in 2015, which resulted in a 52-38 win for Oklahoma, while Tulsa last notched a victory in the series all the way back in 1996.
There are a lot (ok, a lot) of great things about college football but one of the best items on a daily/weekly/yearly basis has to be the rewarding of scholarships to walk-ons.
It’s obviously a huge moment for the players themselves but also everybody around them too. Their parents have to be overjoyed at not cutting a big check while teammates always get excited over rewarding a key member of the program who put in the hours upon hours of hard work.
The latest example comes courtesy of Illinois, which on Thursday evening saw head coach Lovie Smith — and his fantastic beard, of course — make the announcement at a team meeting that walk-on wide receiver Donny Navarro was now one of 85 scholarship players for the Illini.
Here’s the video:
Maybe not as creative a way to break the news to the player and the team overall that we’ve seen but a special moment nonetheless. These never ever seem to get old and you can add this one as the latest to the pile.
As for Navarro, his scholarship has certainly been earned over the past few months as he’s broken into the rotation at receiver. He’s recorded 11 catches for 183 yards and one touchdown in 2019, with the lone score coming in as a 48-yarder during the shocking upset of Wisconsin.
Illinois remains a win away from bowl eligibility heading into their game against Michigan State on Saturday.
Sun Belt and other Group of Five schools are regulars on SEC teams schedules but a bit of history is being made in the not too distant future thanks to the addition of one such team to the slate of somebody not normal known for making waves on the schedule front.
According to a release by the school, South Alabama will play Auburn at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Sept. 13, 2025. While that’s notable for being the first-ever meeting between the two programs, it’s also a bit of history in the region as it will be the Tigers’ first FBS game against an in-state foe other than Iron Bowl rival Alabama since 1996 (!).
“This is a fantastic opportunity for Jaguar football to get to play an in-state SEC school,” Jaguars head coach Steve Campbell said in a statement. “They are a perennial top-10 program that has produced several Heisman Trophy winners, it will definitely be great to be able to face them. Playing an in-state SEC school will help us in many areas.”
Auburn’s previous meeting with a local FBS team came in a game against UAB back before some of the team’s current players were even born.
Still, the Tigers seem downright progressive when compared to the Crimson Tide, who haven’t faced an in-state opponent other than Auburn since… 1944.
And this isn’t a case of USA, Troy, the Blazers or others avoiding the SEC’s best either as just about all coaches and/or AD’s at the schools in recent years have expressed interest in a game in Tuscaloosa or the Plains.
South Alabama appears to be the only one that could seal the deal however, even if it may be several more decades of waiting around for the other in-state SEC program to see the light. The Jaguars have upcoming games against Tulane and North Texas for 2025 scheduled as well and play at several other SEC schools in the coming years too, including Florida (2020), Tennessee (2021), LSU (2024) and Kentucky (2026).
As for Auburn, the South Alabama game will be their second for the 2025 season and compliments a trip to Baylor to open the campaign on August 31.
Jack Sears may have left USC, but, depending on how things play out moving forward, he may not end up leaving the Pac-12.
After finding himself fourth on the quarterbacking depth chart, Sears announced on his personal Twitter account in late August that he had decided to enter the NCAA transfer database. A little over two months later, Sears is kicking his transfer tour into high gear as multiple media outlets are reporting that the quarterback is visiting Oregon State this weekend.
Sears was a four-star member of the Trojans’ 2017 recruiting class, rated as the No. 4 pro-style quarterback in the country. After redshirting as a true freshman, Sears completed 20-of-28 passes for 235 yards and a touchdown this past season.
Regardless of at which FBS school he ultimately lands, Sears should have two years of eligibility that he can begin using at his new college football home next season.
Needing to win two of its last three games to become bowl-eligible, South Carolina will be down its running-game workhorse for the first of that trio of contests.
Ahead of this Saturday’s game against Appalachian State, Tavien Feaster has been dealing with a groin injury that had left his status for Week 11 up in the air. The key word there is “had” as, during his radio show Thursday night, head coach Will Muschamp confirmed that the running back will be sidelined for the non-conference matchup.
Feaster, a transfer from Clemson, leads the Gamecocks with 625 yards rushing and five touchdowns on the ground.
There is some good news for USC’s running game as Rico Dowdle, who has missed the past three games with a sprained knee, appears likely to be a go Saturday as he practiced throughout the week with no issues. Despite missing nearly one-quarter of the season, Dowdle is still second on the team with 457 yards and four touchdowns.