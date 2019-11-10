Minnesota up to No. 7 in latest AP Poll, Alabama slides behind LSU, Ohio State and Clemson in top four

P.J. Fleck is rowing the boat all the way to the top 10.
Fresh off Minnesota’s big win over previously undefeated Penn State on Saturday in the Twin Cities, the Gophers woke up a day later as the No. 7 team in the latest AP Poll. That’s a big jump from their previous No. 13 spot and is the program’s best ranking since it reached No. 5 in 1962.
So yeah, it’s been a while since one has been able to talk about a 9-0 and top 10 Minnesota squad. The Nittany Lions, meanwhile, fell four spots to No. 9, which was still good enough to be ranked one spot ahead of Oklahoma after the Sooners survived Iowa State at home.
Elsewhere in the Big Ten, No. 24 Indiana became ranked in the AP Poll for the first time since 1994 and ended the longest streak among Power Five schools of not being ranked in the top 25. The Hoosiers also checked in at No. 25 in the Coaches Poll and earned their number despite being off this past weekend.
As expected at the top of the poll, LSU remained No. 1 while Alabama is the top one-loss program after their loss to the Tigers, remaining in the top four despite faltering. No. 2 Ohio State and No. 3 Clemson moved up a place each.
No. 22 Texas and No. 25 Oklahoma State returned to the poll, joining IU in place of San Diego State, Kansas State and Wake Forest.
The full AP Top 25 heading into Week 12:
- LSU (54 first place votes)
- Ohio State (5)
- Clemson (3)
- Alabama
- Georgia
- Oregon
- Minnesota
- Utah
- Penn State
- Oklahoma
- Florida
- Baylor
- Auburn
- Michigan
- Wisconsin
- Notre Dame
- Cincinnati
- Memphis
- Boise State
- SMU
- Navy
- Texas
- Iowa
- Indiana
- Oklahoma State