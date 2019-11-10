Getty Images

Report says LSU preparing hefty raise for Joe Brady in bid to keep key assistant coach

By Bryan FischerNov 10, 2019, 3:15 PM EST
No. 1 LSU’s huge win over previous No. 1 Alabama is still fresh in everybody’s minds after that thriller on Saturday but the Tigers are already looking ahead to this offseason in hopes of keeping this incredible run that they are on going for much longer than just the 2019 campaign.

To that end, it appears the hat is already being passed around to boosters by the athletic department as they look to lock up passing game coordinator Joe Brady, who may very well win the Broyles Award this season as the nation’s top assistant coach after energizing the team’s offense since arriving in Baton Rouge.

Per Pete Thamel in Tuscaloosa: 

A source told Yahoo Sports on Saturday that LSU officials engaged Brady about a raise and contract extension during LSU’s bye week. LSU is prepared to pay Brady NFL coordinator market value – think in the neighborhood of $1.5 million – and could have a deal by the end of the regular season. (Brady makes $400,000 on his current deal.) The source noted the importance of LSU keeping Brady, who has been the season’s breakout coaching star.

Such a hefty raise is not unexpected given Brady’s quick rise after coming over from the New Orleans Saints. He’s done wonders coaching up LSU’s talented wide receiving corps and has helped offensive coordinator Steve Ensminger lead the team to near the top of every FBS statistical category on that side of the ball.

Already there’s been talk of Brady getting a big-time offensive coordinator gig elsewhere (in college or back in the NFL) and even rumors that he could wind up as a head coach soon enough too. His stock has never been higher after going from unheard of analyst to the hottest name on the coaching carousel but it’s not surprising that Ed Orgeron is already hoping to make sure his prized assistant stays put.

We’ll see if that’s enough to convince him when others come hard to woo him but it’s nice for Tigers fans to see their school at least being proactive about things.

Brian Kelly confirms DE Julian Okwara’s Notre Dame career is over after fractured fibula suffered against Duke


By Bryan FischerNov 10, 2019, 4:31 PM EST
Notre Dame started the season with depth and experience along their defensive line but slowly and surely that has been chipped away as 2019 has worn on.

The latest blow came in the wake of the team’s win over Duke on Saturday night in Durham as head coach Brian Kelly confirmed to reporters on his Sunday teleconference that senior defensive end Julian Okwara’s days in an Irish uniform are over.

“Julian Okwara, unfortunately, has a fracture and he will not be back this year,” said Kelly, according to 247sports. “We feel terrible for him. He will have a procedure done here once we figure out all the specifics, but it is a fibula fracture that he suffered when he was pass-rushing.”

It’s a big blow for a defense that already lost fellow defensive end Daelin Hayes for the year back in September. While Jamir Jones remains as a cornerstone up front, the team is otherwise young and somewhat inexperienced with a host of underclassmen like Ovie Oghoufo expected to take over for Okwara.

The potential first-rounder next spring, Okwara will conclude his time in South Bend with 79 total tackles (24 for a loss), 15.5 sacks, two interceptions and four forced fumbles. He was on pace to have one of his best seasons yet with the program in 2019 but instead things will end on a sour note after twisting his leg against the Blue Devils.

Minnesota up to No. 7 in latest AP Poll, Alabama slides behind LSU, Ohio State and Clemson in top four


By Bryan FischerNov 10, 2019, 2:22 PM EST
P.J. Fleck is rowing the boat all the way to the top 10.

Fresh off Minnesota’s big win over previously undefeated Penn State on Saturday in the Twin Cities, the Gophers woke up a day later as the No. 7 team in the latest AP Poll. That’s a big jump from their previous No. 13 spot and is the program’s best ranking since it reached No. 5 in 1962.

So yeah, it’s been a while since one has been able to talk about a 9-0 and top 10 Minnesota squad. The Nittany Lions, meanwhile, fell four spots to No. 9, which was still good enough to be ranked one spot ahead of Oklahoma after the Sooners survived Iowa State at home.

Elsewhere in the Big Ten, No. 24 Indiana became ranked in the AP Poll for the first time since 1994 and ended the longest streak among Power Five schools of not being ranked in the top 25. The Hoosiers also checked in at No. 25 in the Coaches Poll and earned their number despite being off this past weekend.

As expected at the top of the poll, LSU remained No. 1 while Alabama is the top one-loss program after their loss to the Tigers, remaining in the top four despite faltering. No. 2 Ohio State and No. 3 Clemson moved up a place each.

No. 22 Texas and No. 25 Oklahoma State returned to the poll, joining IU in place of San Diego State, Kansas State and Wake Forest.

The full AP Top 25 heading into Week 12:

  1. LSU (54 first place votes)
  2. Ohio State (5)
  3. Clemson (3)
  4. Alabama
  5. Georgia
  6. Oregon
  7. Minnesota
  8. Utah
  9. Penn State
  10. Oklahoma
  11. Florida
  12. Baylor
  13. Auburn
  14. Michigan
  15. Wisconsin
  16. Notre Dame
  17. Cincinnati
  18. Memphis
  19. Boise State
  20. SMU
  21. Navy
  22. Texas
  23. Iowa
  24. Indiana
  25. Oklahoma State

Alabama remains in top four of latest Coaches Poll, Indiana ranked for first time since 1994


By Bryan FischerNov 10, 2019, 1:19 PM EST
Alabama’s loss wasn’t enough for them to drop significantly in the latest Coaches Poll heading into Week 12 but the bigger news might be the history made at the bottom of the rankings.

Though they were off this past weekend, Indiana made a historic move into the Coaches Poll for the first time since 1994, posting a 7-2 mark so far this season to come in at No. 25 overall. That is quite the accomplishment for head coach Tom Allen and his staff, who have dealt with a number of key injuries but became bowl eligible before November and appear to be a fairly tough out in Big Ten play in 2019.

Nationally the bigger picture was framed by the epic LSU-Alabama duel in Tuscaloosa and the predictable effect it had on the polls. The Tigers naturally moved up to No. 1 with the win while the Tide sat as the top one-loss team at No. 4. Ohio State is the new No. 2 over a Clemson team that stayed put at No. 3 for another week.

The biggest drop came courtesy of Penn State, which fell six spots to No. 11 after losing to new No. 7 Minnesota. The Gophers moved up the same amount of places and leapfrogged No. 8 Oklahoma, No. 9 Utah and No. 10 Baylor.

No. 15 Wisconsin and No. 16 Notre Dame also flipped spots with each other despite both winning on Saturday, though the Badgers did so over a ranked team in No. 22 Iowa.

No. 23 Texas and No. 24 Appalachian State also re-joined the rankings in place of Wake Forest, Kansas State and San Diego State, who all fell out after losses.

The full Coaches Poll heading into Week 12:

  1. LSU (55 first place votes)
  2. Ohio State (5)
  3. Clemson (4)
  4. Alabama
  5. Georgia
  6. Oregon
  7. Minnesota
  8. Oklahoma
  9. Utah
  10. Baylor
  11. Penn State
  12. Florida
  13. Auburn
  14. Michigan
  15. Wisconsin
  16. Notre Dame
  17. Cincinnati
  18. Memphis
  19. Boise State
  20. SMU
  21. Navy
  22. Iowa
  23. Texas
  24. Appalachian State
  25. Indiana

Arkansas fires head coach Chad Morris


By Bryan FischerNov 10, 2019, 12:19 PM EST
Losing to both a Conference USA and a Mountain West team at home is going to make life difficult for any Power Five head coach and it appears that was the final straw that Arkansas needed to judge the tenure of the head coach.

The Razorbacks fired Chad Morris on Sunday after just 22 games in charge of the program following a blowout loss to Western Kentucky. KFSM was the first to report the firing.

“As part of my continued evaluation, I have come to the conclusion that a change in leadership is necessary to move our football program forward and position it for success,” athletic director Hunter Yurachek said in a release. “It is clear that we have not made the progress necessary to compete and win, especially within the Southeastern Conference. Throughout our history in football, as well as with our other sport programs, we have demonstrated that the University of Arkansas is capable of being nationally competitive. I have no doubt that as we move forward, we will identify a head coach that will help lead our program to that benchmark.

“I want to express my personal and professional regard to Coach Morris and thank him for his investment in the lives of our student-athletes.”

Morris departs with a 4-18 overall record, which includes going winless in SEC play during his two years as head coach. When including his tenure leading SMU, the former Clemson offensive coordinator is just 18-40 overall as a head coach with just one winning season.

The Texas native was expected to be a breath of fresh air for the program who could bring a spread offense to town and reenergize recruiting links to the Lone Star State that had faded away under previous coach Bret Bielema. However he and his staff never seemed to be able to get things together between the lines, generally becoming uncompetitive in league play and losing to the likes of North Texas, WKU and Colorado State didn’t help matters one bit.

Morris is expected to receive a buyout just over $10 million as a result of his firing, which might have been made easier for the school to swallow after they stopped paying Bielema’s own large buyout earlier this year as part of some legal wrangling. Former Razorback quarterback and tight ends coach/special teams coordinator Barry Lunney Jr. will serve as the interim head football coach for the remainder of the 2019 season.

Yurachek, who was hired after Morris in December of 2017, is expected to conduct a quick search and will undoubtedly focus on somebody with ties to the state like Memphis head coach Mike Norvell or perhaps somebody along the lines of Louisiana-Lafayette’s Billy Napier. While the job is an SEC gig, its placement in the West division with heavyweights like LSU, Alabama, Auburn and Texas A&M make life difficult on a yearly basis in league play but it wasn’t long ago at all that Bobby Petrino was winning double-digit games in Fayetteville and earning a top 25 ranking.

Either way, the writing was on the wall this weekend after the team lost to another Group of Five opponent and the end result was a parting of ways with Morris that nearly everybody saw coming at some point.