Report says LSU preparing hefty raise for Joe Brady in bid to keep key assistant coach

No. 1 LSU’s huge win over previous No. 1 Alabama is still fresh in everybody’s minds after that thriller on Saturday but the Tigers are already looking ahead to this offseason in hopes of keeping this incredible run that they are on going for much longer than just the 2019 campaign.
To that end, it appears the hat is already being passed around to boosters by the athletic department as they look to lock up passing game coordinator Joe Brady, who may very well win the Broyles Award this season as the nation’s top assistant coach after energizing the team’s offense since arriving in Baton Rouge.
Per Pete Thamel in Tuscaloosa:
A source told Yahoo Sports on Saturday that LSU officials engaged Brady about a raise and contract extension during LSU’s bye week. LSU is prepared to pay Brady NFL coordinator market value – think in the neighborhood of $1.5 million – and could have a deal by the end of the regular season. (Brady makes $400,000 on his current deal.) The source noted the importance of LSU keeping Brady, who has been the season’s breakout coaching star.
Such a hefty raise is not unexpected given Brady’s quick rise after coming over from the New Orleans Saints. He’s done wonders coaching up LSU’s talented wide receiving corps and has helped offensive coordinator Steve Ensminger lead the team to near the top of every FBS statistical category on that side of the ball.
Already there’s been talk of Brady getting a big-time offensive coordinator gig elsewhere (in college or back in the NFL) and even rumors that he could wind up as a head coach soon enough too. His stock has never been higher after going from unheard of analyst to the hottest name on the coaching carousel but it’s not surprising that Ed Orgeron is already hoping to make sure his prized assistant stays put.
We’ll see if that’s enough to convince him when others come hard to woo him but it’s nice for Tigers fans to see their school at least being proactive about things.