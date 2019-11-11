Getty Images

Deion Sanders hasn’t talked to Florida State about job he’s a rumored candidate for

By Zach BarnettNov 11, 2019, 2:03 PM EST
5 Comments

It’s important to have goals in life. For instance, the only thing stopping you from being a Pro Football Hall of Fame running back is that you haven’t run for any yards. The only thing stopping me from becoming the next President of the United States is that no one has voted for me. On that same token, the only thing stopping Deion Sanders from becoming Florida State’s next head coach is the pesky fact that Florida State has yet to contact him.

That’s according to Sanders himself, who said the following on his own NFL Network show:

“I have not spoken to anyone from Florida State regarding this. But let me assure you, I am 100 percent — 100 percent — desiring to coach at the next level. And I will.”

It’s important to note that the quote was said on NFL Network’s airwaves and then quoted on NFL.com, because the original report of Sanders’s purported candidacy emerged from NFL Network. And no one else. The Tallahassee Democrat, speaking to and ostensibly on behalf of the athletics department, came out and knocked it down with both hands.

It’s also important to note that the Florida State job is open, meaning there’s no coaching norms for FSU to violate by actively shopping its position on the open market. AD David Coburn has said he plans to fill the position by the end of the month.

It’s also important to note that Deion is not a coach, meaning he doesn’t have to give a put-on-the-spot denial because he’s got a team to coach this weekend. This isn’t coaching doublespeak where Deion himself may not have talked to Florida State but his agent has. If Florida State wanted to hire Deion, they would have talked to Deion by now.

So, unless the man wearing a gold necklace with his nickname in gold letters on live television is lying to our faces, the only conclusion here is that Deion Sanders is not going to be Florida State’s next head coach. Which is a bummer.

Former Michigan State All-American Charles Rogers dies at 38

By Zach BarnettNov 11, 2019, 12:47 PM EST
2 Comments

Former Michigan State wide receiver Charles Rogers has died, multiple outlets have confirmed. He was 38 years old.

The Saginaw, Mich., native played wide receiver for the Spartans from 2000-02, where it became instantly apparent that he was one of the most talented wide receivers in Michigan State history. In three seasons in green and white, Rogers caught 135 passes for 2,821 yards and 27 touchdowns. Rogers was a First Team All-Big Ten honoree in 2001 and ’02, and in 2002 he was a unanimous All-American and won the Biletnikoff Award as the nation’s top wideout.

“I’ll tell you, he was — and I’m including Flint, too, since I coached at Flint Northern all those years — he’s the best athlete I ever seen. I mean, honestly,” Rogers’ high school coach Don Durrett told the Detroit Free Press. “We’re talking about basketball, football and track together. He could have had a scholarship in all three sports. That’s how good. … I haven’t seen nobody that fast that could do it all. He was just a blessed athlete that could do it all.”

His catch to help secure a win over Notre Dame in 2001 is one of the most memorable plays in Michigan State history.

Rogers was the No. 2 pick in the 2003 NFL draft, but injury and substance abuse issues chased him out of the league after just three seasons.

He continued to battle with substance abuse issues throughout his life, and in 2010 a judge ordered him to return $6.1 million of a $9.1 million signing bonus to the Detroit Lions for breach of contract for violating the league’s substance policy. The Lansing State Journal found Rogers living in Fort Myers, Fla., in 2017, where he said of that judgment, “I ain’t got nothing to pay them.”

“Devastated to learn of the passing of my spartan brother Charles (Rogers),” former Michigan State tight end Chris Baker tweeted Monday. “Spoke with his mom this morning. Please pray for her and his children. Please also be respectful of their privacy at this difficult time. Rip Chuck.”

Details of Rogers’ death have not been released at this time.

LSU’s win over Alabama college football’s highest-rated regular season game since LSU’s last win over Alabama

By Zach BarnettNov 11, 2019, 11:19 AM EST
4 Comments

Turns out, people like watching big, thrilling games no matter what time they’re played.

Amid lots of hubbub and confusion as to why this year’s LSU-Alabama game was played at 3:30 p.m. ET and not primetime, as it had been every year since 2011, the game delivered, both in terms of entertainment and in viewership.

CBS announced Sunday that the No. 2 Tigers’ 46-41 defeat of the No. 3 Crimson Tide earned a 9.7 rating and a 24 share, meaning 9.7 percent of all Nielsen-monitored TVs were turned to the game and 24 percent of all TV sets turned on tuned into the game. In raw viewership numbers, the game totaled 16.636 million viewers — peaking at 20.61 million.

That’s a 47 percent increase from last year’s 29-0 Alabama in drubbing and also represents the highest rating for any college football game played in November or earlier since LSU’s 9-6 overtime victory back in 2011. The total audience was the largest since Ohio State’s 30-27 win over Michigan in 2016, according to Sports Media Watch.

Saturday’s viewership total also means CBS owns the two most-watched broadcasts of the season, with LSU-Alabama at 16.636 million and Georgia’s Sept. 21 win over Notre Dame in second at 9.349 million.

Pac-12 ref suspended for penalizing wrong team in Cal-Wazzu game

By John TaylorNov 11, 2019, 9:23 AM EST
10 Comments

Pac-12 refs gonna Pac-12 ref.

In the third quarter of the Washington State-Cal game Saturday, the Cougars were penalized 15 yards for hands to the face on a kickoff return.  So, instead of starting the drive at midfield, Wazzu was forced to start it at their own eight-yard line.

The only problem?

It was actually the Golden Bears who committed the penalty, which should’ve been tacked on at the end of the return and given the Cougars the ball in Cal territory.

In a statement Sunday night, the Pac-12 “acknowledged an error in officiating” during the game on the return in question. “After the next play was run, the referee informed Washington State that there was an error in application of the penalty,” the conference’s release read. “The penalty was on the kicking team number 15, not the receiving team, and the penalty should have been assessed on California at the end of the play with the ball spotted at California’s 35-yard line.

“The conference confirmed the penalty for hands to the face was correct. However, the mechanics and communication were incorrect in assessing the penalty to Washington State instead of California.”

As a result of the mistake, the referee, listed in the gamebook as Matt Richards, has been given a one-game suspension.  “The remaining members of the officiating crew have been downgraded,” the conference added.

For those curious, the controversial drive that led to the punitive measures ended with a Wazzu field goal to cut Cal’s lead to 20-14 at the time.  The Cougars ended up losing the game 33-20, triggering yet another Mike Leach rant.

Boise State coach Bryan Harsin earned contract extension by beating Wyoming

By Bryan FischerNov 10, 2019, 6:36 PM EST
3 Comments

No. 22 Boise State’s overtime win over Wyoming on Saturday night was not only a big one for the team’s Group of Five hopes, but it was a lucrative one for the head coach too.

According to USA Today’s Steve BerkowitzBryan Harsin earned a one-year extension on his contract thanks to the victory, which was the team’s eighth of the season and triggered a rollover clause for the former BSU quarterback:

The Boise native and Broncos alum is 60-16 at the school and has won or tied for the division title in all but one campaign in charge on the blue turf. The team is currently 5-0 in the Mountain Division this season and sit behind several AAC teams at the moment in the race for the Group of Five bid and a trip to the Cotton Bowl in 2019.

Boise State finishes up their season on the blue turf this coming Saturday against New Mexico and then hit the road for their final two regular season games at Utah State and Colorado State. Harsin can still earn a number of bonuses for wins in those games and their potential postseason implications but for now he’ll be sitting pretty with another year added to his deal as a nice early Christmas present.

 