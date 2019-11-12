Alabama to No. 5, Minnesota to No. 8 in latest College Football Playoff rankings

The second edition of the College Football Playoff rankings were released Tuesday night, and Alabama fell from No. 3 to No. 5 following Saturday’s 46-41 loss to then-No. 2 LSU on Saturday. As a reward for the win, LSU leapfrogged Ohio State for the No. 1 ranking, giving the Tigers a trifecta of No. 1 rankings across all the major polls.

Minnesota leaped nine spots from No. 17 to No. 8 thanks to their 31-26 win over then-No. 4 Penn State. While the Gophers greatly improved in the eyes of the committee, they remain one spot behind where they are ranked in the AP poll.

The Nittany Lions plummeted to No. 9, ahead of Oklahoma, who dropped a spot after a 42-41 near-collapse against Iowa State. Losses by Alabama and Penn State pushed Clemson from No. 5 to No. 3. Georgia followed the Tigers at No. 4.

After not appearing in last week’s rankings, Texas jumped to No. 19 after a win over Kansas State, who dropped from No. 16 to No. 24. Cincinnati remained the highest-rated Group of 5 team at No. 17, one spot ahead of Memphis. The pair will meet in Memphis on Nov. 29, and then potentially again a week later.

Appalachian State joined the rankings for the first time, checking in at No. 25. The Mountaineers replaced SMU, who dropped out after a 59-51 win over East Carolina.

No team remained in the same spot they found themselves in during last week’s initial rankings.

The full rankings:

1. LSU

2. Ohio State

3. Clemson

4. Georgia

5. Alabama

6. Oregon

7. Utah

8. Minnesota

9. Penn State

10. Oklahoma

11. Florida

12. Auburn

13. Baylor

14. Wisconsin

15. Michigan

16. Notre Dame

17. Cincinnati

18. Memphis

19. Texas

20. Iowa

21. Boise State

22. Oklahoma State

23. Navy

24. Kansas State

25. Appalachian State