Ed Orgeron sorry cussing of Alabama went public, not sorry for cussing Alabama

Rightly so, this is one of those “sorry/not sorry” moments for a head football coach.

In the latest Game of the Century, LSU tossed that eight-game-losing-streak albatross off its back in resounding fashion Saturday afternoon, thoroughly outclassing Alabama in its own house in a matchup of the second- and third-ranked teams in the country. In a video that went viral — captured and posted on social media by a Tigers football player — a jubilant Ed Orgeron was heard in the postgame locker room lobbing multiple expletives in the general direction of his vanquished foes.

“We’re going to beat their ass in recruiting. We’re going to beat their ass every time they see us. You understand that? Roll Tide what? F*** you.”

(NSFW audio below)

“We gonna beat their ass in recruiting We gonna beat their ass every time they see us. ROLL TIDE WHAT… F**K YOU” Coach Orgeron went off on Bama 😂 pic.twitter.com/EX5vHnSXZd — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) November 10, 2019

Monday, Orgeron acknowledged that he wished the public airing of the locker room celebration didn’t happen, and that he addressed the situation with the player — who apologized. What the coach didn’t do, though, was offer up a mea culpa for the message caught on video that he expected would remain in-house.