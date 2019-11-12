Ed Orgeron sorry cussing of Alabama went public, not sorry for cussing Alabama

Rightly so, this is one of those “sorry/not sorry” moments for a head football coach.
In the latest Game of the Century, LSU tossed that eight-game-losing-streak albatross off its back in resounding fashion Saturday afternoon, thoroughly outclassing Alabama in its own house in a matchup of the second- and third-ranked teams in the country. In a video that went viral — captured and posted on social media by a Tigers football player — a jubilant Ed Orgeron was heard in the postgame locker room lobbing multiple expletives in the general direction of his vanquished foes.
“We’re going to beat their ass in recruiting. We’re going to beat their ass every time they see us. You understand that? Roll Tide what? F*** you.”
(NSFW audio below)
Monday, Orgeron acknowledged that he wished the public airing of the locker room celebration didn’t happen, and that he addressed the situation with the player — who apologized. What the coach didn’t do, though, was offer up a mea culpa for the message caught on video that he expected would remain in-house.
The things that I say outside to the media — those are the things that I want to get out,” he said. “And if I wanted that to get out, I would have said that outside. But, you know, you get emotional when you talk to your football team, just like when we all talk to our family. We talk around the dinner table, and we say some things that outside the family, we don’t say. And it was not meant to hurt anybody or nothing like that. It was just a fiery moment, a very emotional moment with our team. That’s all that was.
Next season, Chris Evans will prove once more that, yes, you can come home again — after you get the first half of the student-athlete moniker under control, of course.
In February of this year, it was confirmed that Evans was not a member of the Michigan football team “at this time” as the running back looked to get his academic house in order; it was thought at the time that Evans would rejoin the U-M team at some point before the 2019 season kicked off. In early June, however, it was confirmed that Evans would not play at all in 2019 due to his unspecified academic issues.
Late last week, Evans hinted on his personal Twitter account that something positive could be afoot.
Monday, Jim Harbaugh confirmed that Evans will, in short order, be reinstated to the university and will then rejoin the football team for the 2020 season.
“When he gets back in school he’ll be able to participate full-on in football again,” the head coach said. “My knowledge of the situation is he had a meeting, a scheduled meeting, to see if he would be reinstated back into school. It’s my understanding that he will be for the winter term. And we will welcome him back to the football team.”
In 2018, Evans’ 423 yards rushing were second on the team to Karan Higdon’s 1,178. In three years with the Wolverines, Evans has 1,722 yards and 14 touchdowns on 304 carries.
We didn’t start the day with a portal post, but you knew the odds were favorable that we’d get one in sooner rather than later.
On his personal Twitter account over the weekend, North Carolina State’s Xavier Lyas announced that he has “decided to enter the transfer portal in order for me to reach my full potential both academically and football.”
The defensive end’s head coach, though, didn’t seem very impressed with Lyas’ decision. From Dave Doeren‘s Monday press conference, via Rivals.com:
When did you find out about Xavier Lyas and what does his departure kind of do to depth?
“He came in and see me saw me on Sunday. Wish him luck, rather talk about the guys that are here. Somebody put a great screenshot out today, though, that their girlfriend was in the portal, I thought that was pretty funny. It’s life, some of these kids don’t play as much as they want and how it goes.
“So as far as our depth will be fine. We got enough defensive ends we’ll be good.
Lyas was a three-star member of the Wolfpack’s 2017 recruiting class. This season, Lyas is currently third in sacks with four and tied for third in tackles for loss 4½. Additionally, his two forced fumbles are tops on the team.
For the fourth time in a little over a month, a major college football honor is adding to its watch list.
This week, the Biletnikoff Award announced that it has added five wide receivers to its watch list, including three from Power Five schools and two from Group of Five programs. Those included this go-around are Louisville’s Chatarius Atwell, Western Kentucky’s Lucky Jackson, Syracuse’s Trishton Jackson, Tennessee’s Jauan Jennings and San Jose State’s Tre Walker (pictured).
Below are each players’ statistical particulars for the 2019 season:
- Atwell: 46 receptions for 810 yards, eight touchdowns
- L. Jackson: 62-839-2
- T. Jackson: 51-780-8
- Jennings: 50-771-7
- Walker: 59-896-1
Walker is currently 13th in the nation in receiving yards, Lucky Jackson 17th. The latter is also tied for 25th in receptions per game.
The Biletnikoff Award is handed out annually to the nation’s most outstanding FBS receiver. The Tallahassee Quarterback Club Foundation, which oversees the honor, stresses that “[a]ny player, regardless of position (wide receiver, tight end, slot back and running back) who catches a pass is eligible for the award.”
Alabama’s Jerry Jeudy was the 2018 winner of the award. A wide receiver has won the award every year since it was first handed out in 1994, and all of the players added this week are listed as receivers.
A season that was derailed early on by injury concerns will now end with Alan Bowman redshirting the 2019 season. Texas Tech head coach Matt Wells confirmed on Monday Bowman will redshirt the remainder of the 2019 season to preserve a year of eligibility. The decision is not much of a surprise given the current status of the Red Raiders offense and Bowman’s injury history. Maverick McIvor, who has not appeared in a game this season due to an offseason foot injury, will also redshirt the remainder of the season.
In mid-September, Bowman was said to miss “several weeks” due to a shoulder injury. Although Bowman has now been medically cleared to play for the Red Raiders, the situation in Lubbock appears to be a good opportunity to protect the shoulder a little more unless absolutely needed. The decision to redshirt was Bowman’s, according to multiple reports, and Wells agreed that was in the best interest of all involved.
Bowman appeared in three games this season for the Red Raiders, leaving him one more game to play without jeopardizing a year of eligibility. Texas Tech could still play Bowman in one more game and not have this season count against his redshirt year under the NCAA’s revised redshirt rules from a year ago.
In his three games played, Bowman has completed 101 of 154 attempts for 1,020 yards and six touchdowns with three interceptions. Jett Duffey has led the offense in Bowman’s absence, and he has performed admirably with 1,774 yards and 10 touchdowns to just two interceptions over seven games.
McIvor is a freshman, so he will still have four years of eligibility beginning with the 2020 season.