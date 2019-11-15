Joe Burrow and Jalen Hurts among finalists for Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award

LSU quarterback Joe Burrow and Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts have been named finalists for the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award. The Golden Arm Foundation revealed its list of five finalists for the award for the nation’s top fourth or fifth-year quarterback on Friday. Not surprisingly, two Heisman Trophy candidates, Burrow and Hurts, were included in the list of finalists for this year’s award.
Three other quarterbacks also were named finalists; Oregon’s Justin Herbert, Utah’s Tyler Huntley, and Brady White of Memphis. The award is based on player performance on and off the field. Only players in their fourth or fifth year of college football are eligible for the award.
No player from LSU has won the Golden Arm Award, so Burrow will be looking to claim the first for the school. Hurts would join Jason White as the second player from Oklahoma to take home the award. Utah and Memphis have never had a Golden Arm Award winner, but Oregon has with Marcus Mariota.
This year’s Golden Arm Award winner will be announced on Wednesday, Dec. 11 in Baltimore, MD.
Gardner Minshew of Washington State (and now in the NFL with the Jacksonville Jaguars) won the award for the 2018 season. Other past winners include Mason Rudolph (Oklahoma State), Deshaun Watson (Clemson), Andrew Luck (Stanford), Eli Manning (Ole Miss), Peyton Manning (Tennessee), Tommie Frazier (Nebraska), Brady Quinn (Notre Dame) and Matt Ryan (Boston College).
The game previously known as the Dollar General Bowl (and a handful of other names since 1999) has a new title sponsor. LendingTree is the new title sponsor of the bowl game, now called the LendingTree Bowl.
This season’s LendingTree Bowl will be played on Jan. 6, 2020. The game is slotted to pit teams from the MAC and Sun Belt Conference in the game. Troy beat Buffalo in last season’s game. The Sun Belt Conference has won each of the last four LendingTree Bowl matchups against the MAC.
Like many lower-tier bowl games, the Mobile Alabama Bowl has had a number of names over the years. The game went by the name of the Mobile Alabama Bowl for its first two years in 1999 and 2000 before picking up a sponsor to become the GMAC Bowl from 2001 through 2010. GoDaddy.com took on the naming rights for the GoDaddy.com Bowl from 2011 through 2013 and went by the simpler name of the GoDaddy Bowl from 2014 through 2015. Dollar General became the title sponsor from 2016 up until the company dropped the sponsorship earlier this year.
It’s that time of the year when athletic directors new and old are faced with addressing the future of football coaches if things aren’t exactly going too well with the program. South Carolina’s Will Muschamp has the Gamecocks sitting at 4-6 with just a few games remaining as they fight for bowl eligibility, and that has raised some questions about whether or not Muschamp will be looking for work in 2020 or if he can stay comfortable in Columbia.
According to a statement from South Carolina athletics director Ray Tanner, Muschamp has nothing to worry about regarding his job status with the program.
“Today, I want to make it clear that Will Muschamp is our football coach and will be our coach going forward,” Tanner stated via a released statement on Friday. “President Caslen and I are fully supportive of his leadership and his development of student-athletes on and off the field. Coach Muschamp and our staff are dedicated to the success of Gamecock football. They have built a program where our team plays for each other and for our University, and they deserve our support. While we wish the outcome of some of our games would have been different, we are excited about the future of our program.”
Under Muschamp, who was fired before the 2016 season, South Carolina is a cumulative 26-23 that includes a 1-2 bowl record. South Carolina is in jeopardy of missing the bowl season for just the second time since going 6-6 in 2007 under Steve Spurrier.
While the on-field product may leave something to be desired, it is fair to suggest the program exceeded its norms at the height of Spurrier’s days and that has set the bar high for Muschamp. Three consecutive bowl trips and two winning seasons in three years is far from the end of the world for most programs. That doesn’t mean Muschamp is without his flaws, which is part of the reason he ultimately was let go at Florida prior to his arrival at South Carolina. But there is another reason South Carolina would be wise to stick with Muschamp in 2020.
As usual, it’s all about the money.
Muschamp would be owed $19,437,500 in a buyout if he were to be fired without cause. According to the USA Today coaching salary database, that is the buyout figure for Muschamp as of Dec. 1, 2019. Muschamp is currently under contract at South Carolina until 2024. It is the 14th largest buyout in the nation according to the figures in the same database.
The fate of the Big Ten West appears to largely be a two-team race between frontrunner Minnesota and perennial division contender Wisconsin. But there is still a mathematical chance the Iowa Hawkeyes can take home the division crown. To make that happen, Iowa will have to hand Minnesota its first loss of the season tomorrow afternoon in Kinnick Stadium to keep hope alive. But there is one more team in the division that still has a mathematical chance to win the division, and they actually have more scenarios that could potentially pan out in their favor than Iowa.
Say hello to the Illinois Fighting Illini. That’s right. With three weeks left in the regular season, Illinois can still win the Big Ten West this year. Who would have predicted that at the beginning of the season?
Lovie Smith already has the program heading to its first bowl game since 2014, the first with him as the head coach, but why stop there? Let the Illini dream big, er… B1G?
Yes, Illinois would need some help from the rest of the division, but here is how Illinois could win the Big Ten West:
Scenario No. 1
- Illinois wins games against Iowa and Northwestern
- Iowa beats Minnesota
- Purdue beats Wisconsin
- Wisconsin beats Nebraska and Minnesota
- Northwestern beats Minnesota
Scenario No. 2
- Illinois wins games against Iowa and Northwestern
- Iowa beats Minnesota
- Wisconsin beats Purdue and Minnesota
- Nebraska beats Wisconsin
- Northwestern beats Minnesota
Minnesota is undefeated after their win against Penn State but faces Iowa on the road this weekend and closes out the regular season against Wisconsin, and the Badgers would love nothing more than to spoil things for the Gophers after losing Paul Bunyan’s Ax in Madison last season. The biggest hurdle may be asking 1-8 Northwestern to take out Minnesota, but the Illini would be eliminated from the race entirely if Minnesota wins either of their next two games against Iowa or Northwestern.
Want to know all of the different division-clinching scenarios that are still in play for the final three weeks of the season? Then check out this Reddit post breaking down all of the combinations still out there. And you better believe that includes the mess that is the ACC Coastal Division. Enter at your own risk.
Suffice to say, Louisiana Tech’s offense will be at less than full strength when it takes the field in Week 12 later on today.
Thursday night, the Tech football program announced that three players, junior wide receiver Adrian Hardy, senior outside linebacker James Jackson and quarterback J’Mar Smith, have been suspended for Friday night’s game against Marshall. Hardy and Smith will also be suspended for next Saturday’s road game against UAB.
Per the school, all three players were slapped with their respective suspensions because of violations of unspecified athletic department policies.
“This matter is being handled internally,” the program said in a statement. “Neither [head football coach Skip] Holtz nor athletic department officials will address this further.”
Smith is in his third season as Tech’s starting quarterback and has thrown for 2,483 yards, 14 touchdowns and four interceptions in 2019. Smith will be replaced in the starting lineup by Aaron Allen, who has thrown nine passes this year and will be making the first start of his collegiate career.
Hardy leads the Bulldogs in receiving yards with 482 and is second in receptions with 39.
Tech is in the midst of an eight-game winning streak that has them sitting atop the West Division of Conference USA at a perfect 5-0. Their only loss came in the season opener against No. 19 Texas.