Nick Saban says he suspended unnamed Alabama player for Miss. St. game for not going to class

Let the sleuthing and/or Internet message-board speculating commence in earnest.

Thursday night on his weekly radio show, Nick Saban revealed that he had suspended one of his Alabama football players for this Saturday’s game against Mississippi State in Starkville. The head coach even gave a specific reason for the suspension — the player didn’t go to class.

What Saban didn’t do? Divulge the name of the player who has been suspended.

Saban said a player will be suspended for the Mississippi State game because he didn't go to class. He didn't say which one. — Charlie Potter (@Charlie_Potter) November 15, 2019

Alabama will be looking to bounce back from its first loss of the season last weekend against a Mississippi State squad that the Crimson Tide has beaten the last 11 times they have played, with the Bulldogs’ last win coming in 2007. That, of course, was Saban’s first season in Tuscaloosa.