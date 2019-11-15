Report: Florida State no longer considers Bob Stoops a candidate

It appears you can put this particular piece of drama to bed.
In the days after Willie Taggart was fired as Florida State’s head coach, Bob Stoops‘ name was connected to the opening through various levels of speculation. At one point, FSU’s athletic director, David Coburn, publicly stated that the current head coach and general manager of the XFL’s Dallas franchise is a candidate for the job; Stoops subsequently stated that “the rumors/reports of him being a candidate for the Florida State job opening are not accurate.”
Nearly two weeks later, and citing two sources familiar with the search, the Tallahassee Democrat is reporting that “Florida State has been in contact with representatives of former Oklahoma coach Bob Stoops and does not consider him a candidate for its vacant football coach position.”
With the former Oklahoma coach out of the running — if he was even in the running in the first place — FSU could turn its attention to current FBS head coaches such as Memphis’ Mike Norvell, Penn State’s James Franklin and Iowa State’s Matt Campbell. Interim head coach Odell Haggins is also drawing support from current Seminole football players to take over the job permanently.
Coburn has long maintained that the university is on track to have a replacement in place before the end of November.
Let the sleuthing and/or Internet message-board speculating commence in earnest.
Thursday night on his weekly radio show, Nick Saban revealed that he had suspended one of his Alabama football players for this Saturday’s game against Mississippi State in Starkville. The head coach even gave a specific reason for the suspension — the player didn’t go to class.
What Saban didn’t do? Divulge the name of the player who has been suspended.
Alabama will be looking to bounce back from its first loss of the season last weekend against a Mississippi State squad that the Crimson Tide has beaten the last 11 times they have played, with the Bulldogs’ last win coming in 2007. That, of course, was Saban’s first season in Tuscaloosa.
A handful of the greatest Historically Black Colleges & Universities (HBCU) players — and an administrator and coach as well — are set to be honored for their collegiate gridiron exploits.
The Black College Football Hall of Fame on Thursday revealed six individuals who will be a part of its Class of 2020. Four of the inductees are former players — Earl “Air” Harvey (North Carolina Central), James Hunter (Grambling State), Robert Mathis (Alabama A&M) and Erik Williams (Central State).
Joe Taylor, a former coach at FAMU, Hampton, Howard and Virginia Union, ex-MEAC commissioner Dennis Thomas will be officially inducted next February.
“On behalf of the Board of Trustees, we congratulate the Class of 2020,” said BCFHOF Co-Founder and 2011 Inductee Doug Williams. “Everyone that has vote to determine the next class understands how difficult it is to only choose six. The Class of 2020 is a great representation of the talent that has come from Historically Black Colleges & Universities.”
Williams, a third-round pick in the 1991 NFL Draft, spent most of his professional career with the Dallas Cowboys, earning first-team All-Pro honors three times as an offensive tackle as well as being a part of three Super Bowl-winning teams.
The year after setting an FCS record with 20 sacks, Mathis was selected in the fifth round of the 2003 NFL Draft by the Indianapolis Colts. In his 14 seasons with the Colts, Mathis was named to the Pro Bowl five teams and owns a Super Bowl ring as well.
Just a couple of days after very publicly calling out the “frauds” on his Washington State football team, Mike Leach has apparently been forced to prune a couple of them from his roster.
While nothing has been confirmed by the football program quite yet, it’s being reported that a pair of Wazzu defensive backs, Trey Davis and Daniel Isom, have been dismissed by Leach. The only reason given was an unspecified violation of team rules.
It should be noted that, even absent a public pronouncement from the program, neither player is listed on the team’s official online roster.
When it comes to this season, Isom is the most noteworthy as the redshirt junior had started seven of the nine games in which he played, with the first five starts coming at safety. Isom is currently sixth on the Cougars in tackles with 30 and leads the team with two forced fumbles.
Isom began his collegiate career at Northern Illinois, playing for that MAC school for two seasons before, after one year at an Iowa junior college, transferring to Wazzu following the 2018 season.
Davis, meanwhile, was a three-star 2019 signee for USC before transferring from the Trojans over the summer and landing with the Cougars in time for summer camp. As a true freshman, the state of Washington native had played in four games.
Punters are football players too and, as such, they can be considered for additional eligibility as well.
Thursday on that front, Indiana announced that the NCAA has granted Haydon Whitehead a sixth season of eligibility. Because of that, Whitehead, who is set to graduate from IU next month, will return to Bloomington and play for the Hoosiers in 2020.
“Huge news for us,” head coach Tom Allen said in a statement. “We were expecting that, but you never know until you get the official word. That’s very important for us to have him.
“The year he’s having, not just a great job as a punter – from a technical perspective and execution – but just his leadership and his work ethic, the way he does everything every day is just a huge part of the culture that we’re building.
“I don’t know if I’ve ever had a specialist work at his level. (Nathanael) Snyder is probably a close second. Two guys who have physically worked in that weight room and it affects everyone in that weight room. Haydon continues to be part of what we’re building here.”
In his third year as the Hoosiers’ starting punter, Whitehead has, per the school, landed an FBS-high 36.1 percent (13-of-36) of his punts inside the 10-yard line this year. The native of Australia has averaged 40.7 yards per punt during his time at the Big Ten school, including a career-high 41.9 ypp in 2019.