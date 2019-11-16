High risk of rabid bats at Alabama-Mississippi State game?

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

SEC Football — where more than the fan bases are rabid.

And, yes, this is definitely a first.

Mississippi State is set to play host to No. 5 Alabama at Davis Wade Stadium in a Week 12 SEC West matchup, with kickoff set for noon ET. Ahead of what the Crimson Tide hopes is a bounce-back game from their first loss of the season last weekend, an announcement was made warning those in attendance that there are bats inside the stadium that are considered high risk for rabies.

Seriously.

Announcement at Davis Wade Stadium that there are bats in the venue that are considered a “high risk for rabies." — Mike Rodak (@mikerodak) November 16, 2019

OK then. Prepare accordingly, I guess.

At 4-5, Mississippi State needs to win at least two of its last three games — ‘Bama, Abilene Christian, Ole Miss in the Egg Bowl — to extend its bowl streak to 10 straight. Alabama enters today’s game as a 21-point road favorite.