Tate Martell to focus on playing QB, not receiver, for Miami

Well, it was fun while it lasted. Tate Martell will no longer be playing wide receiver for the Miami Hurricanes, head coach Manny Diaz has confirmed. The focus will be squarely on playing quarterback from now on.

“We’re letting him dictate,” Diaz said, according to Barry Jackson of The Miami Herald. “Receiver was his idea at the beginning and going back to QB is what he wanted to transition back to.”

Martell transferred from Ohio State to Miami after Justin Fields moved from Georgia to Ohio State in the last offseason. But a chance to be the starting quarterback fizzled pretty quickly for Martell at his new home after a rough spring. Still wanting to contribute to the team’s offense, Martell put in time as a receiver for the Hurricanes, but that results have not been there to make the move a permanent one.

Martell has not caught a pass all season and he has been used to run the football two times for a total of two yards. He remains the team’s third-string quarterback this season behind freshman Jarren Williams and sophomore N’Kosi Perry, but perhaps focusing full time on the position the rest of this season and in the offseason will lead to a better chance to have a meaningful role in the offense.

