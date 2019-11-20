Can the schedule allow Justin Fields to gain ground on mammoth Heisman favorite Joe Burrow?

Right around this time two years ago, many sportsbooks pulled wagering on the winner of the 2017 Heisman because Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield was too big of a favorite. Based on the trajectory of this year’s race, a similar situation could soon arise. Maybe.

Last week, one offshore sportsbook had Joe Burrow listed as a sizable 1/10 favorite to win this year’s Heisman Trophy. Seven days later, the LSU quarterback has seen those odds shorten significantly to a mammoth 1/20 — the same number listed for Mayfield before his odds were yanked in 2017.

With Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa off the board because of his season-ending hip injury, there are just two players, both quarterbacks, listed — Oklahoma’s Jalen Hurts at 9/1, Ohio State’s Justin Fields at 10/1. Hurts is up a bit from 10/1, while Fields stayed steady at the same number.

One factor that’s likely keeping the sportsbooks from pulling the odds this year? Fields’ remaining opponents. No. 2 Ohio State will play host to No. 8 Penn State this Saturday before traveling to Ann Arbor the following weekend against No. 13 Michigan, not to mention a potential primetime appearance in the Big Ten championship game the first full weekend of December.

As for the other two contenders’ remaining schedules?

BURROW

vs. Arkansas (0-8)

vs. Texas A&M (7-3)

SEC championship game vs. No. 4 Georgia

HURTS