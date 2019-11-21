Getty Images

Alabama fan charged with murder of LSU fan after shooting during LSU-Alabama game

By John TaylorNov 21, 2019, 12:24 PM EST
Sadly, this has become a ghoulish tradition of late when it comes to the LSU-Alabama game.

Last year, an Alabama fan was fatally injured after a verbal altercation with two LSU fans during the annual SEC West clash turned physical.  This year, an LSU fan, 29-year-old James Michael Roland “Mikie” Merritt, was shot with a pistol by 31-year-old David Allen Fulkerson, an Alabama fan, during the game.  After spending nearly a week on life support, Merritt died last Friday after the family decided to pull the plug.

Fulkerson was originally charged with attempted murder; that charge has since been upgraded to murder.

“They just got into it over the ball game,” Colbert County Sheriff Frank Williamson said by way of the Baton Rouge Advocate. “They’d been jawing at each other all day. Alcohol played a big part in it.”

Williamson said that Fulkerson’s and Merritt’s girlfriends are sisters and that the fight broke out at Fulkerson’s residence in Littleville, Alabama. People had gathered there to watch the game in which LSU beat Alabama 46-41.

Court records obtained by AL.com say that Fulkerson, a 31-year-old from Tuscumbia, Alabama, was cheering for Alabama and Merritt was cheering for LSU. When Merritt called a football player an expletive, Fulkerson thought he had said it to him and grabbed his gun.

Fulkerson’s defense attorney has claimed that the shooting was in self-defense, evidenced by a black eye he suffered. However, one witness told authorities that she watched Fulkerson hit himself in the face.

With Ralphie V’s retirement, PETA calls on Colorado to end live mascot program


By John TaylorNov 21, 2019, 1:47 PM EST
They’re at it.  Again.

Earlier this month, Colorado announced that its live buffalo mascot since 2008, Ralphie V, will be retired after this weekend’s home finale Washington.  In that same announcement, the university confirmed that it is searching for a successor, which will make its debut in 2020.

If it’s up to the individuals at the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals, though, the live mascot program at CU will end with Ralphie V.

In a letter posted on its website and addressed to CU System President Mark Kennedy — and as they have done in the past when it comes to the likes of Texas (HERE), Georgia (HERE), LSU (HERE), Mississippi State (HERE), among others — PETA “respectfully request[ed] that you agree not to replace this individual with another animal but rather forgo their use from now on.”

From the letter, which you can read in full HERE:

Using live animals as mascots is often a recipe for disaster. For example, at this year’s Sugar Bowl, Bevo, the longhorn steer used by the University of Texas, broke out of an enclosure and charged the University of Georgia’s bulldog mascot, Uga, nearly trampling him. Then just last month, an Auburn University football player collided with Mississippi State University’s mascot, Bully. Mascots from falcons to big cats have sustained physical injuries because they were being used as living props.

Even if animals aren’t physically harmed, it’s hard to imagine that they enjoy being paraded before raucous crowds, entirely out of their element, and treated as if they were toys rather than living, feeling beings with interests, personalities, and needs of their own. Being forced into a stadium full of bright lights, exuberantly screaming fans, and loud noises is stressful—and can be terrifying—for animals who have no idea what’s going on or why.

Fortunately for those who appreciate the beloved tradition, Ralphie isn’t going anywhere, a university official has confirmed..

LSU LB who left, returned won’t be eligible until national title game


By John TaylorNov 21, 2019, 10:50 AM EST
This will certainly clear up some speculative ends.

A little over two weeks ago, it was reported that Michael Divinity had left the LSU football team for what were described as personal reasons.  Monday, the linebacker announced on social media that he had returned to the top-ranked Tigers football team, although the program had yet to acknowledge the return.

Wednesday, Ed Orgeron confirmed Divinity’s return to his team.  The head coach also confirmed that Divinity will not be eligible to play for the Tigers in any of the two remaining regular-season games or the SEC championship game.  Or a playoff semifinal for that matter.

The earliest Divinity could return to the playing field? The College Football Playoff championship game Jan. 13 next year in New Orleans.

An unspecified eligibility issue is at the center of Divinity’s availability — or unavailability, as the case may be.  According to one report, though, the “eligibility issue” is centered around the fact that Divinity tested positive a fourth time for marijuana.

From the Lafayette Daily Advertiser:

According to the LSU athletic department’s substance abuse policy, a fourth violation means “suspension from 50 percent of countable contests,” including postseason games.

“If time remaining in the current season dictates immediate and consecutive withholding is necessary to serve the prescribed penalty, athletics administration will enforce immediate withholding (of games),” the policy states.

Divinity had started 11 games as a true junior in 2018.  This season, despite missing a total of five games — three early on because of a coach’s decision/injury, two after he left the team — Divinity still leads the Tigers with three sacks.

South Carolina’s leading receiver ‘doubtful’ for Clemson game


By John TaylorNov 21, 2019, 9:19 AM EST
South Carolina would have its work cut out for it if it was at full strength for the latest edition of the Palmetto Bowl.  Unfortunately for the Gamecocks, they likely won’t be, especially on the offensive side of the ball.

Bryan Edwards, he of the “OBJ eat your heart out” catch earlier this year, suffered a knee injury in the Nov. 9 loss to Appalachian State that caused the wide receiver to miss the following weekend’s loss to Texas A&M.  Wednesday, head coach Will Muschamp confirmed that Edwards underwent arthroscopic surgery on the knee earlier this week.

Because of that procedure, and even with a bye this weekend, it’s officially doubtful, per Muschamp, that the fourth-year senior will be available to play in the Nov. 30 matchup with rival Clemson.

Edwards’ 71 receptions, 816 receiving yards and six receiving touchdowns far and away lead the Gamecocks this season.  He’s also already the football program’s career leader in catches (234) and yards (3,045), and is one touchdown catch away from tying Alshon Jeffery‘s record of 23.

“I hurt for Bryan because he’s certainly deserving of walking out of here with all the records,” Muschamp said. “That’s something I certainly envisioned him doing. He’s had an unbelievable year for us.”

Half-dozen semifinalists unveiled for 2019 Outland Trophy


By John TaylorNov 21, 2019, 7:37 AM EST
Based solely on the composition of the field, the winner of this year’s Outland Trophy could very well have an offensive tilt to it.

Handed out annually to the nation’s top interior lineman on either side of the ball, the Outland Trophy on Wednesday announced six semifinalists for this year’s honor.  Five of those six semifinalists play on the offensive side of the ball.

The lone exception? Auburn defensive tackle Derrick Brown.

The other five are…

  • Wisconsin center Tyler Biadasz
  • Oregon offensive tackle Penei Sewell
  • Clemson guard John Simpson
  • Georgia offensive tackle Andrew Thomas
  • Iowa offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs

The field of six semifinalists will be pared down to three finalists next Monday.

Last year’s winner of the Outland Trophy, handed out annually since 1946, was Alabama defensive tackle Quinnen Williams.