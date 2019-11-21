Lott IMPACT Trophy announces semifinalists

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

You know we are getting close to award season in college football because it seems this week has been filled with announcements about semifinalists for every award possible. Welcome to the party, Lott IMPACT Trophy. A total of nine semifinalists were announced by the Lott IMPACT Trophy, which is awarded to the best defensive player with a focus on success on and off the field, integrity, maturity, performance, academics, community and tenacity.

The nine semifinalists for this year’s Lott IMPACT Trophy are:

Derrick Brown , DL, Auburn

, DL, Auburn Cole Christiansen , LB, Army

, LB, Army Jordan Fuller , DB, Ohio State

, DB, Ohio State Brandon Jones , DB, Texas

, DB, Texas Kenneth Murray , LB, Oklahoma

, LB, Oklahoma Chris Orr , LB, Wisconsin

, LB, Wisconsin Isaiah Simmons , LB, Clemson

, LB, Clemson Curtis Weaver , DL, Boise State

, DL, Boise State Evan Weaver, LB, Cal

Linebacker remains a strong position for the Lott IMPACT Trophy this season, with five of the nine semifinalists playing a linebacker position.

This year’s recipient of the Lott IMPACT Trophy will be announced on Dec. 15 at the Pacific Club in Newport Beach. This list of nine semifinalists will be trimmed down to four finalists prior to the announcement.

Kentucky’s Josh Allen took home the award last season.

