Four-star 2020 Northwestern QB commit arrested on multiple sexual assault charges

One of the top high school football players in the state of Colorado has found himself in the midst of a very serious legal situation.

According to the Boulder Daily Camera, 18-year-old Aidan Atkinson was arrested Friday morning in connection to an incident, or series of incidents, that occurred last September. Atkinson is facing three counts of sexual assault, one count of attempted sexual assault, and five counts of unlawful sexual contact.

The charges against Atkinson, who was a juvenile at the time, stem from the incidents on a party bus last year; no further details have been made available. Atkinson was booked into jail shortly after his arrest and will remain there through the weekend as he awaits his first court appearance Monday.

Because of the off-field situation, Atkinson did not play in his high school football team’s playoff game Friday night.

Atkinson is listed as a four-star 2020 prospect on the 247Sports.com composite, rated as the No. 3 player at any position in the state of Colorado and the No. 14 pro-style quarterback in the country. Last year, he was named the Colorado Gatorade Player of the Year.

In November of last year, Atkinson, who holds offers from Boise State, Colorado, Kansas, Ole Miss and South Carolina among others, verbally committed to Northwestern.

In a very brief statement, an NU official wrote that “Northwestern is not permitted to comment on any prospective student-athlete until such time as they sign a National Letter of Intent.”