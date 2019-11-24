Oregon drops like a rock to No. 13 in latest Coaches Poll

Oregon’s loss to Arizona State on Saturday led to voters in the Coaches Poll predictably punishing the Ducks to add to their misery of being knocked out of the College Football Playoff chase.
UO dropped seven spots in the new Week 14 poll to No. 13, behind fellow two-loss teams like No. 8 Florida, No. 11 Michigan and No. 12 Penn State. The latter also fell in the poll following a tough loss at No. 2 Ohio State.
No. 17 Cincinnati remained the highest-ranked Group of Five team, checking in a spot ahead of upcoming opponent Memphis and two ahead of No. 19 Boise State.
No. 23 Virginia Tech, No. 24 Navy and No. 25 USC all joined the rankings as well, replacing SMU, Texas A&M and San Diego State.
The full top 25 entering Week 14 in the Coaches Poll:
- LSU (52 first place votes)
- Ohio State (7)
- Clemson (4)
- Georgia
- Alabama
- Utah
- Oklahoma
- Florida
- Minnesota
- Baylor
- Michigan
- Penn State
- Oregon
- Wisconsin
- Notre Dame
- Auburn
- Cincinnati
- Memphis
- Boise State
- Iowa
- Oklahoma State
- Appalachian State
- Virginia Tech
- Navy
- USC
The Greg Schiano reunion tour is off.
According to Yahoo! Sports’ Pete Thamel, the ex-Rutgers head coach will not have a second stint at the school after negotiations broke down in the 11th hour over the weekend.
A second report from Stadium’s Brett McMurphy added that the Scarlet Knights had offered an eight-year, $32 million deal to Schiano but that a gap between the two parties remained in terms of support. The state’s governor even was reported to have gotten involved in the talks but apparently to no end with this latest bit of news.
It’s unknown where Rutgers will go from here in replacing Chris Ash but Alabama analyst and former Tennessee/Cincinnati head coach Butch Jones was often mentioned as a finalist before the program centered on a reunion with Schiano. Mississippi State coach Joe Moorhead, Eastern Michigan’s Chris Creighton and ex-player/current Michigan assistant Anthony Campanile have also been floated as possible candidates.
AP voters did not take kindly to losses by top 10 teams like Penn State and Oregon and dropped those programs by a healthy amount in the latest poll released on Sunday.
The Nittany Lions fell out of the top 10 and checked in at No. 12 going into the final week of the regular season. The three spot drop is not bad when compared to the Ducks however, who fell from out of the top six all the way to No. 14 behind four other two-loss teams. The upcoming rivalry game between Michigan and No. 2 Ohio State in Ann Arbor will be a top 10 affair on the flip side as the Wolverines moved up two places.
Memphis at No. 17 was the top Group of Five team, one number ahead of upcoming opponent No. 18 Cincinnati. Boise State was lurking at No. 20 while No. 22 Appalachian State and No. 24 Navy also moved up a few notches following wins.
The Midshipmen were one of two newbies in the top 25, joining a No. 25 USC team that is the only four-loss program in the poll.
The full AP Top 25 entering Week 14:
- LSU
- Ohio State
- Clemson
- Georgia
- Alabama
- Utah
- Oklahoma
- Florida
- Minnesota
- Michigan
- Baylor
- Penn State
- Wisconsin
- Oregon
- Notre Dame
- Auburn
- Memphis
- Cincinnati
- Iowa
- Boise State
- Oklahoma State
- Appalachian State
- Virginia Tech
- Navy
- USC
There are some people who claim to be college football fans that complain about there being too many bowl games in the sport but those folks don’t often know just how much an appearance in the Cheribundi Boca Raton Bowl, or something similar, can mean to certain programs.
Such is the case for Charlotte, who pulled of a big CUSA upset on Saturday night over Marshall to reach six wins and become bowl eligible for the first time in program history. While the result threw the conference title race up in the air, of more important concern was that the 49ers will now be postseason-bound just five years after joining the FBS ranks.
And let’s just say that the team didn’t hold back in celebrating the accomplishment. Especially not head coach Will Healy, who as you can see below was extra enthusiastic in the locker room after the win:
Interestingly enough, the defensive coordinator the team beat on the other side for the Thundering Herd was none other than Brad Lambert, the program’s former head coach after football was brought back at the school.
Either way, don’t go disrespecting the amount of bowl games out there because as programs like Charlotte illustrate, the taste of postseason success is worth plenty to those who work very hard to reach that elusive six win plateau.
It may have taken a couple more weeks than that area of that country would’ve preferred, but the “Comin’ to Your City” show is headed to the Twin Cities.
Minnesota beat Northwestern Saturday to improve to 7-1 in Big Ten play. Wisconsin beat Purdue Saturday to improve to 6-2 in Big Ten play. Next Saturday, Minnesota will play host to Wisconsin, with the winner of that game claiming the Big Ten West title and a spot opposite B1G East winner Ohio State in the conference championship game.
Given the stakes involved, it was confirmed Saturday night that, for the first time ever, ESPN‘s College GameDay show will be setting up shop in Minneapolis for the crucial Badgers-Gophers matchup.
Not only will this be the first time that Minnesota has ever hosted a College GameDay, it’ll be the first time the football program has ever made an appearance on the pregame show.
For Wisconsin, this will be the Badgers’ 18th appearance and first since Oct. 13 of last year.