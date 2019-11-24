Oregon drops like a rock to No. 13 in latest Coaches Poll

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Oregon’s loss to Arizona State on Saturday led to voters in the Coaches Poll predictably punishing the Ducks to add to their misery of being knocked out of the College Football Playoff chase.

UO dropped seven spots in the new Week 14 poll to No. 13, behind fellow two-loss teams like No. 8 Florida, No. 11 Michigan and No. 12 Penn State. The latter also fell in the poll following a tough loss at No. 2 Ohio State.

No. 17 Cincinnati remained the highest-ranked Group of Five team, checking in a spot ahead of upcoming opponent Memphis and two ahead of No. 19 Boise State.

No. 23 Virginia Tech, No. 24 Navy and No. 25 USC all joined the rankings as well, replacing SMU, Texas A&M and San Diego State.

The full top 25 entering Week 14 in the Coaches Poll: