Reports: Rutgers breaks off talks with Greg Schiano to become Scarlet Knights next head coach

AP voters did not take kindly to losses by top 10 teams like Penn State and Oregon and dropped those programs by a healthy amount in the latest poll released on Sunday.

The Nittany Lions fell out of the top 10 and checked in at No. 12 going into the final week of the regular season. The three spot drop is not bad when compared to the Ducks however, who fell from out of the top six all the way to No. 14 behind four other two-loss teams. The upcoming rivalry game between Michigan and No. 2 Ohio State in Ann Arbor will be a top 10 affair on the flip side as the Wolverines moved up two places.

Memphis at No. 17 was the top Group of Five team, one number ahead of upcoming opponent No. 18 Cincinnati. Boise State was lurking at No. 20 while No. 22 Appalachian State and No. 24 Navy also moved up a few notches following wins.

The Midshipmen were one of two newbies in the top 25, joining a No. 25 USC team that is the only four-loss program in the poll.

The full AP Top 25 entering Week 14: