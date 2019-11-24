Tennessee QB Jarrett Guarantano says he and his family received death threats

It just means more in the SEC, they say. It also apparently means more death threats for starting quarterbacks too.
Following Tennessee’s 24-20 win over Missouri on Saturday night in Columbia, Vols signal-caller Jarrett Guarantano told reporters that he had received death threats earlier in the season and that his sister, also a student at the school, did as well.
“There were so many guys that were there for me throughout the death threats, the mean messages to the sister,” Guarantano said, according to the Knoxville News Sentinel. “They were all there for me and it really meant a lot. There were some hectic times for me and they were there for me every step on the way.”
UT entered 2019 with high hopes for Guarantano, but his sub-par play early in the season led to his benching in favor of freshmen Brian Maurer andJ.T. Shrout. Both the junior and the team bounced back however and have closed the season strongly, reaching bowl eligibility with the win over the Tigers and improbably rallied for a third place SEC East finish despite their early non-conference losses to Georgia State and BYU.
Those setbacks led to plenty of angst in the fan base and not surprisingly some of that was directed at the team’s starting quarterback. While it’s nice to see Guarantano brush off the death threats, no kid in his position should have to deal with that kind of negativity regardless of his play on the field.
The playoff is here. No, not the College Football Playoff final four, but the actual NCAA Division I FCS Football Playoff.
To the surprise of absolutely nobody who follows the sport, defending champion North Dakota State once again earned the No. 1 seed in the bracket, which was announced on Sunday morning following the conclusion of play over the weekend. The Bison, on a 33-game win streak, will have a first round bye before hosting the winner of Nicholls State and North Dakota as they seek their eighth title in the past nine years.
James Madison earned the No. 2 seed and will also be playing in their first tournament under a new head coach, with Mike Houston moving on to East Carolina last offseason and Curt Cignetti taking over the Dukes. They’ll play the winner of Monmouth and Holy Cross after their own first round bye.
No. 3 Weber State, No. 4 Sacramento State, No. 5 Montana State, No. 6 Montana, No. 7 South Dakota State and No. 8 Central Arkansas will also take a week off before hosting the winners of the first round matchups. Those include games between Illinois State-Southeast Missouri, Furman-Austin Peay, Central Connecticut State-Albany, Kennesaw State-Wofford, Villanova-Southeastern Louisiana and San Diego-Northern Iowa.
New Hampshire, South Carolina State, Southern Illinois and Towson were the first four teams out of the bracket. After the four rounds are completed in the tournament, the FCS title game will be held in Frisco, Texas on January 11 and be broadcasted on ABC.
The Greg Schiano reunion tour is off.
According to Yahoo! Sports’ Pete Thamel, the ex-Rutgers head coach will not have a second stint at the school after negotiations broke down in the 11th hour over the weekend.
A second report from Stadium’s Brett McMurphy added that the Scarlet Knights had offered an eight-year, $32 million deal to Schiano but that a gap between the two parties remained in terms of support. The state’s governor even was reported to have gotten involved in the talks but apparently to no end with this latest bit of news.
It’s unknown where Rutgers will go from here in replacing Chris Ash but Alabama analyst and former Tennessee/Cincinnati head coach Butch Jones was often mentioned as a finalist before the program centered on a reunion with Schiano. Mississippi State coach Joe Moorhead, Eastern Michigan’s Chris Creighton and ex-player/current Michigan assistant Anthony Campanile have also been floated as possible candidates.
AP voters did not take kindly to losses by top 10 teams like Penn State and Oregon and dropped those programs by a healthy amount in the latest poll released on Sunday.
The Nittany Lions fell out of the top 10 and checked in at No. 12 going into the final week of the regular season. The three spot drop is not bad when compared to the Ducks however, who fell from out of the top six all the way to No. 14 behind four other two-loss teams. The upcoming rivalry game between Michigan and No. 2 Ohio State in Ann Arbor will be a top 10 affair on the flip side as the Wolverines moved up two places.
Memphis at No. 17 was the top Group of Five team, one number ahead of upcoming opponent No. 18 Cincinnati. Boise State was lurking at No. 20 while No. 22 Appalachian State and No. 24 Navy also moved up a few notches following wins.
The Midshipmen were one of two newbies in the top 25, joining a No. 25 USC team that is the only four-loss program in the poll.
The full AP Top 25 entering Week 14:
Oregon’s loss to Arizona State on Saturday led to voters in the Coaches Poll predictably punishing the Ducks to add to their misery of being knocked out of the College Football Playoff chase.
UO dropped seven spots in the new Week 14 poll to No. 13, behind fellow two-loss teams like No. 8 Florida, No. 11 Michigan and No. 12 Penn State. The latter also fell in the poll following a tough loss at No. 2 Ohio State.
No. 17 Cincinnati remained the highest-ranked Group of Five team, checking in a spot ahead of upcoming opponent Memphis and two ahead of No. 19 Boise State.
No. 23 Virginia Tech, No. 24 Navy and No. 25 USC all joined the rankings as well, replacing SMU, Texas A&M and San Diego State.
The full top 25 entering Week 14 in the Coaches Poll:
